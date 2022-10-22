Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Cold and rainy week ahead
Fall temperatures are finally here. Sunday was a crisp day with temperatures about at average. Lots of action is happening off the Pacific in a system heading straight for Central Oregon. Winds are coming out of the north. Temperatures will be below average all week -- average this time of...
KTVZ
More rain and snow coming
We're looking at more snow and rain, with a freeze warning in effect Saturday night into Sunday morning. Convective rain and mountain snow showers have been increasing Saturday afternoon. Snow showers continue to fall over the Oregon Cascades and the Northern Blue Mountains above 4,500 feet. We're expecting additional snow accumulations in these areas of at least a few more inches.
kqennewsradio.com
AUTUMN RAIN, FOG AND SNOW MEAN HAZARDOUS ROADS
A mix of autumn weather conditions will continue to bring hazardous driving conditions through the region in the days to come. A release from the Oregon Department of Transportation said rain, snow, fog and possible lingering wildfire smoke is making driving hazardous as the transition from summer to fall continues. Slick conditions on roads in the valleys and on the coast should be expected as snow levels drop in the Cascades.
Post Register
The weekend storm was just the start
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Thanks to viewer Tom Gresham from Cascade, we’re able to see a beautiful sighta burst of snow with the recent storm. Granted, it didn’t amount to a huge accumulation, but, it is a good sign of things to come as additional storms are on the horizon and all are pointed at Idaho.
First Winter Weather Advisory of the season: Tracking next storm system in western Washington
SEATTLE — After a slow start to the fall season, we are locked and loaded with storm system after storm system lined up to deliver lowland rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds to western Washington. Western Washington will see a brief break from the rain Sunday with an area...
nbc16.com
Snowier and colder winter possible with NOAA's winter forecast
PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ First snow of the season draws a crowd
Central Oregon’s October fever broke overnight as a dose of wintery weather blew into the Cascades ending weeks of unseasonably warm temperatures. Saturday morning there were plenty of people itching to play in the first snow of the season. We went up to Dutchman Flat Sno-Park and Mount Bachelor’s...
KTVL
NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
HIGH WIND WARNING: 90 MPH wind gusts rip through Colorado, more gusty winds on the way
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued several high wind warnings in Colorado, as powerful and gusty winds are expected to rip through the state on Sunday. One warning was issued for Colorado's southern mountain ranges, as well as Pueblo, Huerfano and western Las Animas counties until 6 PM on Sunday. In these areas, winds are expected to be 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH. Strong winds will also impact Limon, southern Lincoln county, and the San Luis Valley.
Winter storm brings snow, wind; I-80 closed to trucks
The first true winter storm of the season began bringing snow, rain and heavy winds to northern Utah early Saturday.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION (ODOT): Autumn rain, fog and snow will mean hazardous roads in the days to come
Western Oregon will see different types of weather in the days ahead and they may mean hazardous road conditions. A mix of autumn weather conditions will continue to bring hazardous driving conditions through the region in the days to come. Rain, snow, fog and even lingering wildfire smoke will make...
Fall rain, snow bring an end to fire season on ODF-protected lands across Central Oregon
After a sudden turn from fall warmth to more seasonable cool, wet (and snowy at higher elevations) weather in recent days, fire season for lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District is ending at noon Monday, the agency announced. The post Fall rain, snow bring an end to fire season on ODF-protected lands across Central Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.
Rain, wind bring their own problems to Pacific Northwest
The long-awaited rain has finally arrived to the Pacific Northwest. However, it will bring back several other hazards. This is your reminder for what this inaugural fall rain event will bring. Since the summer solstice on June 21, the Puget Sound area has had less than one inch of rain,...
Post Register
Where is snow falling tonight and tomorrow?
Idaho (CBS2) — It's a weather alert day for sure as snow is well on its way to many parts of Idaho. Let's take a look at who's getting snow and who isn't. Scattered rain showers have begun to hit the Treasure Valley but no snow is anticipated for any TV communities. Similar conditions are expected in the Magic Valley.
First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!
I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
Cold front to move through West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky overnight on Tuesday
(WOWK) — We are seeing a sting of warm and sunny days, but changes are on the way for next week. A cold front will move through Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. After this front passes, we will see significant changes in our weather conditions compared to the weekend. Rain […]
La Nina dominates NOAA's winter outlook
PACIFIC NORTHWEST - Drought conditions in Washington, Idaho and Oregon should improve this winter, but worsen in much of the West, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted Thursday, Oct. 20. NOAA primarily based its outlook for December, January and February on a La Nina expected to prevail for a...
Here's What Winter In California Is Predicted To Look Like This Year
The NOAA released their annual report on Winter weather conditions across the country.
Comments / 1