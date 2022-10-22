Read full article on original website

centraloregondaily.com
Arabian mare who needs a little extra care in need of new home
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office wants to find a home for an Arabian mare. Amira is in her early teens and was brought into the sheriff’s office last December. Amira does wear therapeutic horseshoes and will need extra care, but enjoys spending time with people. If you want...
With Halloween just a week away, C. Oregon pumpkin patches offer variety of family fun
Halloween is right around the corner, with Casper and many other friendly ghosts, goblins and others ready to scare you (or ask you for candy). Pumpkin pies are in the oven, and children are ready to go trick-or-treating. The post With Halloween just a week away, C. Oregon pumpkin patches offer variety of family fun appeared first on KTVZ.
$125K shed, RV fire at century-old NW Bend home traced to hot welding device left on wooden deck
A fire that caused $125,000 damage to a shed, deck and large travel trailer parked by a century-old northwest Bend home Friday afternoon was traced to a hot welding tool that had been left on the wooden deck, a fire official said. The post $125K shed, RV fire at century-old NW Bend home traced to hot welding device left on wooden deck appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
A ‘spook-tacular’ event at Think Wild in Bend, as children create wildlife-themed pumpkin art
The third annual pumpkin-carving party took place Sunday at Think Wild, the wildlife hospital and conservation center east of Bend. It was another "spook-tacular" event to get everyone set for Halloween. Families brought their own pumpkins, ready to take part in a wildlife-themed pumpkin carving or painting contest. Think Wild provided pumpkin-carving supplies, paints and Halloween candy.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Man gets stuck in Haystack Reservoir mud, needs rescuing
A man escaped a sticky situation at the now empty Haystack Reservoir. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office got a call Thursday afternoon from a man saying he was stuck waist deep in mud. The reservoir has been emptied for a dam inspection and repair. The man was stuck for...
centraloregondaily.com
Mulch piles catch fire at Knott Landfill in Bend
You may have noticed smoke and fire coming from the area of Knott Landfill in Bend Thursday afternoon. Bend Fire and Rescue said several large piles of mulch caught fire in the Deschutes Recycling yard at the landfill. The fire was spread by strong winds. Firefighters stopped the fire with...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Restoring wildfire-scarred Central Oregon prompts unusual 3-way partnership
An unusual three-way partnership hopes to find ways to more effectively replant and restore High Desert land scarred by wildfire. OSU-Cascades, the National Park Service and the Worthy Brewing Garden Club have joined forces to develop a plant propagation center in Bend that can be used by public land managers all over the west.
Fall rain, snow bring an end to fire season on ODF-protected lands across Central Oregon
After a sudden turn from fall warmth to more seasonable cool, wet (and snowy at higher elevations) weather in recent days, fire season for lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District is ending at noon Monday, the agency announced. The post Fall rain, snow bring an end to fire season on ODF-protected lands across Central Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Halloween Night Market in Madras happening Saturday night
A Halloween-themed street fair is being held in Madras Saturday night. The Halloween Night Market runs from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. with local shops staying open a little longer than usual. There will be Halloween-themed vendors on D Street, selling hot drinks and caramel apples. Other options will include...
kbnd.com
California Driver Injured In La Pine Crash
LA PINE, OR -- A 23-year-old California man crashed early Friday morning on his way to Bend. According to Deschutes County Sheriff's deputies, the driver was northbound on Highway 97 when he crossed the southbound lanes and exited the highway. His car rolled several times, coming to rest back on the highway.
kezi.com
Redmond police seeking tips after rapid string of burglaries
REDMOND, Ore. -- After nine burglaries that targeted local businesses in a five-day period, Redmond Police Department is asking for help in finding the suspects. According to Redmond police, between October 15 and 20, nine local small businesses were burglarized and money was stolen. Police said that in most cases, the suspect or suspects arrive on foot, break into the business after hours, and steal cash. Police say small local businesses like those victimized are seriously impacted by theft, and have difficulty remaining open due to the financial burden it places on them.
‘A real problem’: DUIIs on the rise in Bend, police say
In the past week, police say a drugged driver crashed into the Tumalo Fire Station, causing significant damage, and a deadly crash on the parkway Wednesday night involved both a drunk and a drugged driver. The post ‘A real problem’: DUIIs on the rise in Bend, police say appeared first on KTVZ.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Bolter born a Central Oregon pioneer
Her parents were among the earliest settlers near Grizzly and she was in a family of 14 childrenBertha Ellen "Ella" Brown was born near Grizzly, Oregon on Feb. 14, 1881. Her parents were Samson and Bette Brown, who were among the earliest settlers near Grizzly. There were 14 children in the family. She left home when she was very young as there were some domestic issues at her home. She walked from Grizzly to the Edward Bolter ranch on Trout Creek, where she got a job. She met John Bolter while working at the ranch. Bertha, commonly known as "Ella,"...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ USFS ‘burn boss’ arrested after prescribed burn reaches private property
A U.S. Forest Service employee was arrested by a county sheriff in rural eastern Oregon after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It’s the latest episode that underscores tensions simmering over management of federal lands in the state’s east. A Forest Service spokesperson...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ War Stories: Anne Graham
After turning 18. She joined the U.S. Navy, serving on a nuclear submarine. And after the war, life brought her to a career of engineering and public service in the City of Redmond. This is veteran Anne Graham’s war story.
Burglars hit 9 Redmond small businesses in past 5 days; police seek tips from the public to help find culprits
Nine small businesses around Redmond have been burglarized over the past five days, usually after hours, with a target of stealing cash, police said Friday as they requested the community’s help in finding the culprits. The post Burglars hit 9 Redmond small businesses in past 5 days; police seek tips from the public to help find culprits appeared first on KTVZ.
NE Bend resident encounters early-morning intruder, fires warning shot
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A northeast Bend resident encountered a stranger in his backyard early Monday morning who refused to leave and instead went inside, police said. The resident said the man threatened him, prompting him to fire a warning shot and officers to arrest the homeless intruder on a burglary charge. Officers responded shortly The post NE Bend resident encounters early-morning intruder, fires warning shot appeared first on KTVZ.
KATU.com
Two-vehicle crash leaves two dead; dog survives says OSP
WASCO COUNTY, Ore. — On Saturday, October 15, around 1:30 p.m., there was a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 77. After the preliminary investigation, police say a white Ford Taurus left its lane and collided head-on with a blue Hyundai Ion. The driver of the Ford...
centraloregondaily.com
19th Annual Bend Venture Conference winners announced
Seven companies were awarded a total of $665,000 this weekend at the 19th Annual Bend Venture Conference hosted by EDCO. At the Tower Theatre, 14 finalists presented their ideas and business models for the chance to land investments. “After months of meetings between our companies and investors, it is hugely...
centraloregondaily.com
Central Oregon ballot dropbox locations for Nov. 8 election
Oregon general election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, with multiple races on the ballot including picking a new governor, a new congresswoman from Oregon’s 5th District and U.S. senator. There are also multiple local races and measures. Here is a look at dropbox locations in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook...
