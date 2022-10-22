Read full article on original website
Stephen Pearcy Album to Include Unheard Ratt Songs
Stephen Pearcy revealed that his upcoming solo album would include previously unheard Ratt songs. The singer reported that the recording was completed for the record, which is titled Legacy, although no release date was announced. “It’s coming together, finally picked the songs, finished sequencing, next mix and mastering,” Pearcy wrote...
soultracks.com
The Whispers continue re-recording their catalog with "Rock Steady"
(October 23, 2022) As we reported back in August, The Whispers have taken a big step to control their musical catalog by re-recording some of their biggest hits, so that they retain the rights to the recordings. As group member Wallace “Scotty” Scott said, “We want to reap some of the financial benefits that record companies have enjoyed at our expense for decades.”
Beyoncé Teases "Renaissance" Tour For Summer 2023
After much speculation, it seems Beyoncé is taking "Renaissance" on tour next summer! Queen Bey hasn't made an official announcement just yet, but on Saturday, Oct. 22, a concert experience was raffled off at the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala — at which the Grammy winner was in attendance. Beyoncé's rep did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment about the announcement.
Sŵn festival review – celebration of new music back at full strength
To spend a weekend at Sŵn is to experience the tyranny of choice. When the rain comes on Saturday evening, hammering down from a previously benign sky, it’s possible to become soaked to the skin by the time you’ve decided which of Womanby Street’s venues will provide the best balance of shelter and tunes. Following a scaled-down, pandemic-conscious reintroduction last autumn, the festival of new music is back at full strength, with hundreds of bands playing throughout the Welsh capital in a headliner-free splurge of potential.
The FADER
Smino shares new song “Matinee”
Smino has shared a new song called “Matinee.” It’s the second offering from his forthcoming album Love 4 Rent, following the record’s September lead single, “90 Proof” featuring J. Cole. “Matinee” is a characteristically chaotic jam from Smino, whose horny falsetto antics won us...
NME
Beyoncé seemingly confirms 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour via auction
Beyoncé has seemingly confirmed a 2023 world tour in support of new album ‘Renaissance’. Over the weekend, the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala auctioned “two concert tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ 2023 tour” alongside a backstage tour from Beyoncé’s mum, Miss Tina.
Guitar World Magazine
Who really played bass on 'I Want You Back' by The Jackson 5?
Motown producer Berry Gordy wouldn't allow Jermaine Jackson to record on their 1969 hit. So who played bass?. It was October 1969 that The Jackson Five made their national television debut on ABC’s Hollywood Palace. As the bass-playing older brother of Michael (seen plucking a Gibson EB-3 bass in this early clip), Jermaine Jackson mastered the group’s signature dance moves on what would be the first of four consecutive number-one-hits for Motown Records.
Men's Health
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
TMZ.com
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
3:17 PM PT -- A tow truck just removed Leslie's car from the scene, you can see heavy damage to the front passenger's side, with his wheel almost totally taken off. 1:50 PM PT -- A rep for Leslie Jordan posted on Jordan's IG, saying "the love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world."
soultracks.com
Berry Gordy's brother, Motown singer and executive Robert Gordy dies at 91
(October 23, 2022) He was both figuratively and literally part of the Motown family, and he played a key role in one of the great musical stories of the 20th century. Tonight we mourn the passing of singer and music executive Robert Louis Gordy, younger brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy, Jr., at age 91. Sadly, Gordy dies a little more than a year after the passing of his son, recording artist Robert Gordy, Jr.
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
Lucinda Chua Shares Video for New Song “Golden”: Watch
The British singer and cellist Lucinda Chua has released a new song titled “Golden.” It comes with a short film that she created with director Tash Tung. Find it below. “Working with Tash and a cast and crew of predominantly [East and Southeast Asian] talent was the first time in my professional life where I was not the minority,” Lucinda Chua said in a press release. “Representation isn’t only about diversity, it’s also the ability to see yourself outside of yourself, the encouragement to dream and desire. In releasing this work, I hope to make my younger self proud.”
1 ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song Proved Jimmy Page’s Musical Skills Extended Beyond the Guitar
Jimmy Page wasn’t just a six-string wizard, and one song proved that his musical skills extended beyond the guitar.
Janet Thurlow, Jazz Singer and Widow of Trombonist Jimmy Cleveland, Dies at 96
Janet Thurlow, the jazz singer and widow of famed trombonist Jimmy Cleveland who performed with Lionel Hampton’s orchestra and helped give Quincy Jones an early career boost, has died. She was 96. Thurlow died Oct. 4 congestive heart failure at St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, California, her family announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterLeslie Jordan, Actor on 'Will & Grace' and 'Call Me Kat,' Dies at 67 in Car CrashTyler Grasham, Talent Agent at APA and Encompass, Dies at 54Josephine Melville, 'EastEnders' Actress, Dies at 61 Backstage After Play Performance Thurlow first met Cleveland in 1951 when she joined Hampton’s band and...
Classical home listening: African American Voices with the RSNO; Clare Hammond plays Montgeroult
The three composers on the Royal Scottish National Orchestra’s African American Voices (Linn), conducted by the orchestra’s assistant conductor, South Carolina-born Kellen Gray, are enjoying a vigorous revival. William Grant Still (1895-1978), George Walker (1922-2018) and William Levi Dawson (1899-1990) combined classical training with the Black vernacular music of their upbringing. Dawson played as a jazz trombonist (with Louis Armstrong and others); his melodic Negro Folk Symphony (1934) bursts with powerful orchestral gesture and taut rhythms.
Julian Lennon Releases Artificial Intelligence-Inspired Music Video for “Lucky Ones”
Julian Lennon has released his latest offering for music fans: an artificial intelligence-inspired music video for his single, “Lucky Ones.”. The Grammy-nominated songwriter and performer dropped the up-tempo song with the hope of inspiring “hope and unity,” according to a press statement. The anthemic, hooky song is meant to remind listeners that we are all the “lucky ones” to be on Earth, here today.
NPR
Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn find solace in color and motion on 'Pigments'
In Dawnie Walton's debut book, "The Final Revival of Opal & Nev," one of the lead characters has an almost molecular understanding of friction turned to sound, that then becomes melody. She follows her body's intuitive responses as a litmus test for an album's direction, and it's these reactions that chisel her path in the music industry, even when no one else is paying attention to how her body is jerking and swaying. Whether singing Motown covers or composing rock and roll protest ballads, as the genres change, the character's inclination remains the same — follow the body, and the rest will align. Pigments, the new album from Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn, is interested in physical responses to stimulation, and how it manifests in the most private moments.
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
21 Of The Funniest Reddit Jokes About "House Of The Dragon" Season 1
Reddit is one of the best places to discuss House of the Dragon episodes after they air, in part because some of the comments are hilarious. Here are 21 of the best ones I've read.
