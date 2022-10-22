Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Former Closer Open To Possibility Of Returning To LA
Kenley Jansen opens up about reuniting with his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers after one season with the Braves.
If Yankees fire Aaron Boone, here’s the guy who should replace him | Klapisch
The countdown began the moment Aaron Judge was retired on a ground ball back to the mound — the final out, in the final game of an ALCS that was never as close as the scores suggested. The Yankees didn’t just get swept by the Astros, they were embarrassed, prompting Gerrit Cole to admit, “They beat us in every facet.”
Bryce Harper Makes Bold World Series Claim After Phillies’ NLCS Win
Bryce Harper is not known as a shy baseball player, so it’s not a surprise to see the reigning National League MVP be confident in the Phillies. Philadelphia closed out the NL Championship Series in five games after beating the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Harper played hero with a two-run home run to put the Phillies up in the eighth inning.
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Watch Manny Machado taunt Phillies crowd from all angles (Video)
Take a look at San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado taunt Philadelphia Phillies fans after his first inning home run in Game 4 of the NLCS. The San Diego Padres entered Saturday night down 2-1 in the National League Championship Series to the Philadelphia Phillies. The night prior, the Padres’ comeback attempt ended in the ninth inning, losing 4-2 in Game 3. But the Padres got off to a strong start to Game 4.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone throws Harrison Bader under the bus for not knowing batting order
The New York Yankees‘ offense has gone quiet during the playoffs, notably against the Houston Astros over the first two games of the ALCS. With Game 3 scheduled for Saturday night, the Bombers will have a tough task ahead of them, despite traveling back to the Bronx and having their home fans cheering them on.
'They can't bang on trashcans anymore': Bob Costas angers Houston Astros fans
Just before the Houston Astros celebrated their American League pennant and sweep of the New York Yankees on the field at Yankee Stadium early Monday morning, TBS host Bob Costas managed to arouse the ire of Astros and New England Patriots fans in one foul swoop. Costas seemed to be...
Dodgers: How the Hiring of the New Rangers Manager Might Affect Clayton Kershaw
Could the addition of manager Bruce Bochy for the Texas Rangers mean adding southpaw Clayton Kershaw in 2023?
NBC San Diego
San Diego Padres Fans Feel the Brotherly Love in Philadelphia
Padres fans haven’t been welcomed with open arms in Philadelphia during the National League Championship Series between San Diego and the hometown Phillies. “The fans here in Philadelphia are loud and proud,” Maricela Perez said with a touch of sarcasm. Perez and her friend Rosa Mancilla attended Friday...
Angels Rumors: Baseball Analyst Predicts Shohei Ohtani Trade to LA Rival this Offseason
The postseason isn't even over and the rumors are already flying.
Phillies are World Series bound. Here's the full schedule
The Phillies are headed to the World Series. Here's a look at the schedule.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Padres fans faithful to the last pitch, thankful for incredible postseason
Friar fans were faithful to the last pitch. Thousands of fans packed into Petco Park during Sunday's watch party as the Padres were in Philadelphia to take on the Phillies.
MLB World Reacts to Phillies Clinching World Series Berth
Somehow, Philadelphia went from firing their manager midseason to winning the National League pennant.
After going out with a whimper, New York Yankees need a revamp – starting at the very top
The Yankees haven't reached the World Series since 2009, losing to the Astros in the ALCS for a third time in six years.
How to Watch Phillies vs Padres NLCS Game 4: TV Channel, Streaming
The Philadelphia Phillies will try and take a commanding 3-1 lead in the NLCS against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night in what will be mut-watch television.
NBC San Diego
Friar Faithful Welcome Post-Playoff Padres Back to Petco Park
The Friar Faithful showed their devotion to their beloved San Diego Padres late on Sunday night after the team's heartbreaking loss in Philadelphia earlier in the day. After they fell to the Phillies in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, the Padres flew back to San Diego, arriving in buses at Petco Park just after midnight.
Former SF Giants starting pitcher named Gold Glove finalist
No SF Giants will win a Gold Glove this year, but one former Giants starting pitcher was named a finalist for the award.
Philadelphia Phillies fans celebrate NLCS win in Mayfair
"It's the Fightin Phillies, that's what they call us. The Fightins. That's the reason why we're here," said one happy fan.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Hints at Playing in Upcoming World Baseball Classic
Ohtani would be a huge addition to Team Japan.
