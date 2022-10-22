ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NESN

Bryce Harper Makes Bold World Series Claim After Phillies’ NLCS Win

Bryce Harper is not known as a shy baseball player, so it’s not a surprise to see the reigning National League MVP be confident in the Phillies. Philadelphia closed out the NL Championship Series in five games after beating the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Harper played hero with a two-run home run to put the Phillies up in the eighth inning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Watch Manny Machado taunt Phillies crowd from all angles (Video)

Take a look at San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado taunt Philadelphia Phillies fans after his first inning home run in Game 4 of the NLCS. The San Diego Padres entered Saturday night down 2-1 in the National League Championship Series to the Philadelphia Phillies. The night prior, the Padres’ comeback attempt ended in the ninth inning, losing 4-2 in Game 3. But the Padres got off to a strong start to Game 4.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Padres Fans Feel the Brotherly Love in Philadelphia

Padres fans haven’t been welcomed with open arms in Philadelphia during the National League Championship Series between San Diego and the hometown Phillies. “The fans here in Philadelphia are loud and proud,” Maricela Perez said with a touch of sarcasm. Perez and her friend Rosa Mancilla attended Friday...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NBC San Diego

Friar Faithful Welcome Post-Playoff Padres Back to Petco Park

The Friar Faithful showed their devotion to their beloved San Diego Padres late on Sunday night after the team's heartbreaking loss in Philadelphia earlier in the day. After they fell to the Phillies in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, the Padres flew back to San Diego, arriving in buses at Petco Park just after midnight.
SAN DIEGO, CA

