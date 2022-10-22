ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

After 38 years, beloved West Philly crossing guard lavished with retirement party

By Racquel Williams
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0megay_0iiOfnVz00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A crossing guard in West Philadelphia , whose friendly smile and guiding arms has helped keep kids safe for 38 years, was showered with gifts, love and celebration on Friday as she announced her retirement.

There was a huge outpouring of love for Carman Harris, who has been helping children cross at the corner of 57th Street and Wynnefield Avenue at the Samuel Gompers School since 1984. She is hanging up her stop sign for good.

Harris has no children of her own. Instead, she calls all the kids she crosses her babies.

“These children make my morning — the hugs, the high-fives, the elbow bumps, the tears. If I talk to them and calm them down before they go in the building, it makes my day. And I know it makes their day,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4atPw8_0iiOfnVz00
A few of Carman Harris' "babies." Photo credit Racquel Williams/KYW Newsradio

Harris has been an active staple in the community and has come to know generations of students and their families.

“This is my village. I have three families here that I'm crossing. That's the third generation. I'm going to miss it.”

Scarlett, in second grade, is one of Harris’ “babies.” She said she is sad to see Harris go.

“Yes, I love her so much. I'm going to miss her," Scarlett said.

Ezekiel is class president and says they’ll all miss her.

"She's been here since my dad's been here, and he's been here a long time ago — so this is pretty crazy. I don't know what we're going to do without her," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0peeHr_0iiOfnVz00
Samuel Gompers School hosted a celebration for retiring crossing guard Carman Harris. Photo credit Racquel Williams/KYW Newsradio

Gompers Principal Phillip DeLuca says he has been fighting back tears all week in anticipation of this moment.

“We need to let people know when we love them, you know. We've got to show them,” DeLuca said. “There's a lot of love in this city, and we're showing it today.”

Harris was celebrated with a surprise assembly, highlighted by kind words from staff, students and visiting dignitaries. She received a number of proclamations in her honor.

DeLuca says they plan to name a street after her.

“Not a lot of people do anything for 38 years, so she's a blessing. And we just want to celebrate her. Why not? She's awesome!”

Before the end of the festivities, Harris conducted a celebratory final crossing.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Kenney to make announcements concerning Philly homelessness

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The mayor will be joined by the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above. What: Mayor Kenney will join the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Wynnewood Neighborhood Retains the Architectural Magic and Charm of a Long-Ago Era and a Far-Off Land

The English Village in the 1920's.Image via Temple University Libraries, Special Collections Research Center. A quaint pocket in Wynnewood dotted with Tudor homes and Juliet balconies was once a refuge for writers and artists who sought a quiet environment. The English Village was founded in 1928 by brothers Donald and S. Arthur Love, who modeled the neighborhood with Stratford-upon-Avon in mind, writes Stacia Friedman for Hidden City Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

A century of excellence: The work and legacy of Rev. Leon Sullivan lives on

One hundred years ago on October 16, many from Philadelphia would say a very special person was born. That would be Leon H. Sullivan, who years later went on to become an ordained minister and the pastor of one of Philadelphia’s long-standing African American churches, Zion Baptist Church, which is located at Broad and Venango in North Philadelphia.
VENANGO, PA
CBS Philly

Fire in North Philadelphia home sends person to the hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fire broke out in a home in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. Crews responded to the 2900 block of North 24th Street around 10:30 a.m.Officials say they were battling heavy fire and smoke when they arrived on the scene. One person was transported to Temple Hospital for treatment, they say.There is no word on the condition of the person. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police had incident free night after Phillies won NL pennant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police were a little busy on Sunday night after the Phillies clinched a spot in the World Series. Officers were on bikes moving a crowd south on Broad Street, eventually breaking the celebration upBut there were no serious problems, police tell CBS3 that they consider Sunday night to be incident free. Click here to check out the Phillies' World Series schedule. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
aroundambler.com

No birds today, but Philadelphia has a playoff baseball team! Enjoy hoagies and more from Penna’s Italian Market in Spring House

No birds today, but Philadelphia has a playoff baseball team! Penna’s Italian Market (545 North Bethlehem Pike, Spring House) has hoagies and other sandwiches to enjoy while Philly dances through the playoffs. The market is now open on Sundays starting at 8:00 a.m., so you can pick up your order with plenty of time to spare before the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Man shot in Kensington: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An unidentified man was shot in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of East Willard Street around 10:15 p.m. Police say he suffered a gunshot wound to the right buttocks. The man was transported to Temple University...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Man shot, killed inside club in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot twice and killed in North Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened inside at an after-hours club on the 4300 block of North American Street around 4:40 a.m. Police say he was shot twice in the chest. He was transported...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man charged in West Philly hit-and-run that injured little girl, others

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The man wanted in a West Philly hit-and-run that left a little girl seriously injured turned himself into police. Investigators say 53-year-old Andrew Shuford was driving the pickup truck that hit four people at 56th and Vine Streets on Sept 2. Among those injured was 5-year-old Divinity McFarland. She continues to recover from the  brain injury she suffered.Shuford will be charged with four counts of aggravated assault.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Vanilla syrup can now be added to any drink at La Colombe

Coffee lovers can now add a classic flavor to any drink at a popular local cafe. Philadelphia based coffee company La Colombe introduced Vanilla Gourmet, a syrup that can be added to all beverages, hot or iced. This is the first time the flavor has been available to add to any drink in La Colombe cafes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy