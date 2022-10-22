After 38 years, beloved West Philly crossing guard lavished with retirement party

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A crossing guard in West Philadelphia , whose friendly smile and guiding arms has helped keep kids safe for 38 years, was showered with gifts, love and celebration on Friday as she announced her retirement.

There was a huge outpouring of love for Carman Harris, who has been helping children cross at the corner of 57th Street and Wynnefield Avenue at the Samuel Gompers School since 1984. She is hanging up her stop sign for good.

Harris has no children of her own. Instead, she calls all the kids she crosses her babies.

“These children make my morning — the hugs, the high-fives, the elbow bumps, the tears. If I talk to them and calm them down before they go in the building, it makes my day. And I know it makes their day,” she said.

A few of Carman Harris' "babies." Photo credit Racquel Williams/KYW Newsradio

Harris has been an active staple in the community and has come to know generations of students and their families.

“This is my village. I have three families here that I'm crossing. That's the third generation. I'm going to miss it.”

Scarlett, in second grade, is one of Harris’ “babies.” She said she is sad to see Harris go.

“Yes, I love her so much. I'm going to miss her," Scarlett said.

Ezekiel is class president and says they’ll all miss her.

"She's been here since my dad's been here, and he's been here a long time ago — so this is pretty crazy. I don't know what we're going to do without her," he said.

Samuel Gompers School hosted a celebration for retiring crossing guard Carman Harris. Photo credit Racquel Williams/KYW Newsradio

Gompers Principal Phillip DeLuca says he has been fighting back tears all week in anticipation of this moment.

“We need to let people know when we love them, you know. We've got to show them,” DeLuca said. “There's a lot of love in this city, and we're showing it today.”

Harris was celebrated with a surprise assembly, highlighted by kind words from staff, students and visiting dignitaries. She received a number of proclamations in her honor.

DeLuca says they plan to name a street after her.

“Not a lot of people do anything for 38 years, so she's a blessing. And we just want to celebrate her. Why not? She's awesome!”

Before the end of the festivities, Harris conducted a celebratory final crossing.