‘Jesus Revolution’ Trailer: Kelsey Grammer Is a Pastor Skeptical of Free Love

By Samantha Bergeson
 2 days ago

Kelsey Grammer leads “ Jesus Revolution ,” a film based on the true story of pastor Chuck Smith, who opened the doors of his congregation to welcome the 1970s youths and “hippie” generation. It’s co-directed by Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle from a script co-written by Jon Gunn and Jon Erwin.

“When God walks in here and brings me a hippie, I’ll ask him what it’s all about because I do not understand,” Grammer says in the trailer.

“Jesus Revolution” premieres February 24, 2023, in theaters, with a special preview event February 22.

Per the official synopsis, “Jesus Revolution,” inspired by an actual movement, tells the story of young Greg Laurie (“The Kissing Booth” breakout Joel Courtney ) being raised by his struggling mother, Charlene (Kimberly Williams-Paisley), in the 1970s. Laurie and a sea of young people descend on sunny Southern California to redefine truth through all means of liberation. Everything changes when Laurie meets Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie), a charismatic hippie street preacher, and Pastor Chuck Smith (Grammer), who have thrown open the doors of Smith’s languishing church to a stream of wandering youth. What unfolds becomes the greatest spiritual awakening in American history. Rock and roll, radical love, and newfound faith lead to a “Jesus Revolution” that turns one counterculture movement into a revival that changes the world.

The Jesus Revolution was a term coined by Time in 1971 about a divided nation coming together to “check their preconceptions at the door — and form a movement by listening to each other and looking beyond their own beliefs.”

Grammer recently announced that the “Frasier” revival is confirmed at Paramount+, with the Emmy-winning alum returning to star and executive produce the series. The long-awaited reboot has been in the works since 2018, with Paramount+ announcing its development in February 2021. The revival will be penned by “How I Met Your Mother” scribe Chris Harris and “Life in Pieces” screenwriter Joe Cristalli, who both also executive produce.

The estimated 10-episode series is set to focus on Frasier’s next chapter in a new city, leaving Seattle behind. Most of the original “Frasier” cast members are not expected to return as series regulars, but they’re rumored to be reprising their respective roles for cameos, much like how “Cheers” characters occasionally appeared on spinoff “Frasier.”

Check out the trailer below.

IndieWire

