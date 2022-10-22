ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Dems thinking women only care about abortion rights now burning them

By Anneke E. Green
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z7fGY_0iiOfdgj00

The latest New York Times/Siena College poll has worried those who want Democrats to win in November. It shows 49% of likely voters plan to vote for a Republican for Congress , with only 45% indicating a Democrat. But it’s the stunning shift among women that might really make their hair stand up.

As James Carville might say, “It’s the economy, stupid.” Women are just as upset about it as men.

Inflation is still incredibly high, the stock market keeps dropping and supply chains still haven’t recovered from the pandemic, making access to increasingly expensive goods unreliable. Since Democrats are in power, it makes sense if the electorate, female as well as male voters, want to take a look at what the other guy has to offer.

Yet for some, it is unfathomable a certain demographic would ever consider casting a vote for a non-Democrat. Ironically for progressives, women are assumed to be captured voters. Why? Abortion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T7eRq_0iiOfdgj00
The vast majority of Americans are concerned about inflation.
Getty Images

“The biggest shift came from women who identified as independent voters,” the Times’ Shane Goldmacher reported . “In September, they favored Democrats by 14 points. Now, independent women backed Republicans by 18 points — a striking swing given the polarization of the American electorate and how intensely Democrats have focused on that group and on the threat Republicans pose to abortion rights.”

In other words, despite Democrats’ intense focus on helping women understand this “threat,” these silly biddies just don’t seem to get it. This “striking swing” flies in the face of orthodoxy that women both should (and do) vote based mainly on what they see as their reproductive interests.

It’s an all-too-common paternalistic attitude that women’s concerns are solidly in line with those of Democrats, and any divergence would run against their interests — and that women must be told this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VgPTg_0iiOfdgj00
Hillary Clinton said women did not vote for her because they were “bullied” not to.
AFP via Getty Images

“Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, for example, claimed that women who voted against her were bullied by men,” notes Karin Agness Lips in Forbes. “And Former First Lady Michelle Obama told an audience that, ‘Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice.’”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R1ncN_0iiOfdgj00 editorial
Why November’s starting to look like a ‘red tsunami’: Dems have nothing on voters’ top concerns

The poll showed 67% of self-identified independent respondents said the country is headed in the wrong direction. Should it be a surprise that independent women might cast a vote based on this belief?

Despite the fact men and women’s views on abortion are not so different , women who prioritize other electoral issues are subjected to the patronizing incredulity, scorn and sense of betrayal that they would reject the single issue served up to them.

This infuriating assumption echoes the life experience of every woman: that of being underestimated, taken for granted and willfully misunderstood. Democratic and independent women must act as a monolith, according to Democrats and every newsroom that picks a linguistic side in the abortion debate through terms such as “anti-choice” and “abortion rights.”

Women are certainly not entitled to hold the belief that abortion takes a human — not potential — life. Even if they’re in lockstep with the Democratic platform on everything else, they cannot consider their quality of life and financial outlook as they decide for whom to vote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fTeGa_0iiOfdgj00
Inflation and a souring economy have been major issues in 2022.
Getty Images

This is simply a denigration of women’s intellectual autonomy. Does it need to be said in 2022 that women have the both the right and ability to discern that a less valuable dollar thanks to inflation , a diminishing stock portfolio and higher fuel, energy, rent and grocery bills for the foreseeable future under the reign of the donkey party is not good for them or for members of their family, present and future? Apparently so.

As women prepare to vote in November, they’re weighing many factors. Crime is still dramatically higher than before the pandemic. Education is a hot-button issue, between teacher burnout and parent-school power struggles over who gets to decide what cultural issues are taught (whether and at what ages, for example, children should be exposed to the idea of gender fluidity and theories about systemic racism).

It may be too late for those on the left to abandon reductive assumptions about female voters. But a good first step would be for them to stop thinking they know what’s best for them.

Anneke E. Green is a founding partner of Reach Global Strategies. She served in President George W. Bush’s speechwriting office.

Comments / 7

Related
The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
WashingtonExaminer

Trump's message to Republicans on abortion

Former President Donald Trump says Republicans need to do a better job explaining their position on abortion ahead of the midterm elections. In an interview that aired Saturday, Trump spoke with conservative talk show host Wayne Allyn Root, who talked about how Democrats are flooding the zone with campaign ads attacking Republicans on abortion access and surmised that inflation is a more important issue to voters.
KANSAS STATE
Salon

This election isn't about inflation or abortion. It's about whether democracy can survive

We are three weeks out from the midterm elections and by all accounts many races are within the margin of error. It's pretty clear that the "red tsunami" everyone was expecting has not materialized. Republicans are still favored to win (at least in the House) but it's looking more and more as if it will be a very narrow victory if they do — and there's a decent chance they won't.
Washington Examiner

Suddenly, Democrats aren’t concerned about the 25th Amendment

It might be hard to believe given the Biden presidency, but at one time, Democrats were allegedly significantly concerned about the mental health of the president of the United States. During Donald Trump’s time at the White House, Democrats claimed he was unstable and a threat to national security. Allegedly, his irrational behavior and incoherent ramblings were proof he couldn’t perform his presidential duties. Rumors began that Democrats would try to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.
Daily Mail

Mother gets arrested at gunpoint for having an abortion in Democrat attack ad: Eric Swalwell sparks GOP fury with video showing cops at family home - and says 'this is what MAGA Republicans want'

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell drew fire from Republicans after he released a new ad claiming the GOP wants women to get arrested for having abortions. The ad opens with a family sitting around the dinner table and a knock at the door. Two cops stand outside claiming to have a warrant for the mother's arrest for 'unlawful termination of a pregnancy.'
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
The Independent

Voices: Republicans are flipping the abortion script on Democrats as the midterms’ home stretch runs out

For a while, Republicans looked like they might be on the ropes headed into this year’s midterms – but it appears they have found a new way to flip the script: simply ask the Democrats whether they support any limits on abortion.Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in June, Democrats have been highlighting what they say is the Republican Party’s anti-abortion extremism, focusing in particular on attempts to limit legal access to abortion to the extremely early stages of pregnancy, if at all.The opinion data in this area is murky. In April, prior to the court’s bombshell ruling,...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Pelosi "very confident" about Democrats' midterm chances

Washington — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed optimism Sunday that Democrats will maintain control of the House in November even as momentum appears to be building behind Republican candidates in the final weeks of the campaign."For a year and a half, the media has been saying, 'Oh, it's gone, president's party always loses in the off-year.' And now we're down to the stretch. And we're down to very close races. And we feel very confident," Pelosi said in an interview with "Face the Nation." "I've been in over 20 states since Congress adjourned in the last month or so. And...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy