Green Bay, WI

Packers’ Randall Cobb avoids the worst after scary injury

By Christopher Scarglato
 2 days ago

Randall Cobb is avoiding the worst.

The veteran Packers receiver was carted off with a high ankle sprain during a 27-10 loss against the Jets last Sunday. Cobb said he expects to return in two to six weeks from the injury.

“I felt something pop,” Cobb said to reporters about the injury. “And I thought, ‘This is the way it ends.’ It’s nice to have the good news and to know that I’ll be able to come back.”

Cobb’s absence for the next few weeks impacts an already depleted Packers receiver roster. The 32-year-old ranks second on the Packers in receiving yards (257) and fourth in receptions (18).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fuiwj_0iiOfXLF00
Packers veteran receiver Randall Cobb expects to be out for the next few weeks with an ankle sprain.
Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

With Christian Watson out from a hamstring injury , Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs are the only two core receivers still healthy.

Green Bay is off to a mediocre start to the season, with a 3-3 record – which is good enough for second in the NFC North.

