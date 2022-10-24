ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Amazon’s Beauty Haul Sale Kicks Off Today — These Are the Best Deals on Skincare, Gifts, Hair Tools and More

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dAbd0_0iiOfWSW00

If you missed all the beauty blowouts during Amazon’s Prime Early Access event, here’s another chance to stock up on gifts. From Oct. 24 to Nov. 6, the e-commerce giant’s second annual Holiday Beauty Haul sale promises thousands of the best deals on skincare, hair tools, teeth whiteners and more.

The two-week event will include Amazon Live Festivals , where shoppers can live chat with Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause , Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and others as they share their favorite finds from the sale. Unlike the Prime Day and Prime Early Access sales , shoppers don’t need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop the 2022 Amazon Beauty Haul, which features the categories Holiday Look , Winter Self-Care , Holiday Gifting , Men’s Grooming , Allure Best of Beauty and beauty coupons .

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Expect to save up to 40 percent off cosmetics, winter skincare, hair removal tools, facial cleansing devices, fragrances, nail care, beauty stocking stuffers and more across a range of mass and prestige brands such as Elemis, Chi, Cetaphil, L’Oreal Paris, Revlon, Conair, T3, Drybar, BaBylissPro, Dollar Shave Club, Finishing Touch Flawless, Korres, PMD, OPI, the Body Shop, R+Co, Wow Skin Science, EOS and many others.

See the best skincare, makeup and hair deals to shop right now at Amazon below and check back for updates as more discounts will be announced.

The Best Amazon Fall Beauty and Grooming Deals At a Glance

BEST AMAZON BEAUTY HAUL SKINCARE DEALS

BEST AMAZON BEAUTY HAUL DEALS on skincare devices

BEST AMAZON BEAUTY HAUL COSMETICS AND MAKEUP TOOLS DEALS

BEST AMAZON BEAUTY HAUL HAIRCARE AND HAIR TOOLS DEALS

BEST AMAZON BEAUTY HAUL HAIR REMOVAL AND GROOMING DEVICES

BEST AMAZON BEAUTY HAUL NAIL POLISH AND CARE DEALS

BEST AMAZON BEAUTY HAUL DEALS ON TEETH WHITENING AND ORAL CARE

BEST AMAZON BEAUTY HAUL DEALS ON MEN’S SKINCARE AND GROOMING

CHI Spin N Curl (47% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DNFlk_0iiOfWSW00

Buy: CHI Spin N Curl (reg. $110) $58.64

EltaMD Skin Recovery Night Face Mask (20% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0REWZj_0iiOfWSW00

Buy: EltaMD Skin Recovery Night Face Mask (reg. $50) $40.00

Microderm Glo Facial Steamer SPA+ ($20 off with coupon)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bl986_0iiOfWSW00

Buy: Microderm Glo Facial Steamer SPA+ (reg. $60) $59.99

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser (26% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ISEr5_0iiOfWSW00

Buy: Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser (reg. $17) $12.57

Perricone MD Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer (20% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qrVZO_0iiOfWSW00

Buy: Perricone MD Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer (reg. $69) $55.20

MakeUp Eraser 7-Day Set (30% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0pEE_0iiOfWSW00

Buy: MakeUp Eraser 7-Day Set (reg. $25) $17.50

Evian Facial Spray (20% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BRBBo_0iiOfWSW00

Buy: Evian Facial Spray (reg. $14) $11.20

Revlon So Fierce Big Bad Lash Mascara (27% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hiAiS_0iiOfWSW00

Buy: Revlon So Fierce Big Bad Lash Mascara (reg. $9) $5.69

StriVectin Crepe Control Tightening Body Cream and Scrub (15% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43H5l8_0iiOfWSW00

Buy: StriVectin Crepe Control Tightening Body Cream and Scrub (reg. $79) $67.15

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum (30% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJh6Q_0iiOfWSW00

Buy: Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum (reg. $45) $31.50

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush (31% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aFBOS_0iiOfWSW00

Buy: Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush (reg. $70) $48.00

OPI Nature Strong Lacquer Top Coat and Color Set (17% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CeG3x_0iiOfWSW00

Buy: OPI Nature Strong Lacquer Top Coat and Polish Set (reg. $25) $20.70

Infinitipro by Conair The Knot Dr. All-In-One Oval Dryer (48% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aXr3o_0iiOfWSW00

Buy: Infinitipro by Conair The Knot Dr. All-In-One Oval Dryer (reg. $55) $40.99

Elemis Soothe & Hydrate Collection (20% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SyWVA_0iiOfWSW00

Buy: Elemis Soothe & Hydrate Collection (reg. $105) $84.00

OGX Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo & Conditioner (20% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bwcDm_0iiOfWSW00

Buy: OGX Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo & Conditioner (reg. $17) $15.12

T3 Featherweight StylePlus Professional Algorithmic Hair Dryer (30% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49b9vY_0iiOfWSW00

Buy: T3 Featherweight StylePlus Professional Algorithmic Hair Dryer (reg. $250) $175.00

Innisfree Matte Mineral Setting Powder Duo (10% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HFQ1W_0iiOfWSW00

Buy: Innisfree Matte Mineral Setting Powder Duo (reg. $16) $14.40

Drybar Reserve Interchangeable Blow Dryer (15% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mhnGE_0iiOfWSW00

Buy: Drybar Reserve Interchangeable Blow Dryer (reg. $349) $295.00

Elizabeth Arden Retinol Serum Ceramide Capsules (15% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EV5my_0iiOfWSW00

Buy: Elizabeth Arden Retinol Serum Ceramide Capsules (reg. $54) $45.90

BaBylissPRO Watt Turbo Hair Dryer (10% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CsntR_0iiOfWSW00

Buy: BaBylissPRO Watt Turbo Hair Dryer (reg. $80) $71.99

Sutra Professional EZ Glider Heated Hair Brush (15% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BS64y_0iiOfWSW00

Buy: Sutra Professional EZ Glider Heated Hair Brush (reg. $100) $84.99

Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repolapairing Treatment (10% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWWgb_0iiOfWSW00

Buy: Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment (reg. $28) $25.20

Nivea Men Soothe Kit (22% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I367S_0iiOfWSW00

Buy: Nivea Men Soothe Kit (reg. $27) $20.99

Colorescience Mineral Corrector Palette SPF 20 (20% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ahu0_0iiOfWSW00

Buy: Colorescience Mineral Corrector Palette SPF 20 (reg. $56) $44.80

Philips Norelco 3800 Wet and Dry Shaver (20% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BttBv_0iiOfWSW00

Buy: Philips Norelco 3800 Wet and Dry Shaver (reg. $80) $79.96

Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Makeup Kit with Bag (78% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MU48W_0iiOfWSW00

Buy: Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Makeup Kit with Bag (reg. $49) $14.53

Foreo Luna 3 Smart Facial Cleansing Brush (20% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EkaB9_0iiOfWSW00

Buy: Foreo Luna 3 Smart Facial Cleansing Brush (reg. $219) $175.20

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Jewish Educator Resigns From Donda Academy Amid Kanye West’s Antisemitic Comments

The educational consultant for Kanye “Ye” West’s unaccredited K-8 private Christian school, who holds a prominent position at two Jewish educational institutions, has resigned, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Tamar Andrews, who worked with Donda Academy since July and officially resigned earlier this month, is the director of early childhood education at both Temple Isaiah and American Jewish University, per websites for both institutions. Allison Samek, president of Temple Isaiah of Los Angeles, told THR in a statement: “Dr. Andrews immediately resigned from Donda Academy following Ye West’s tweet. Her last day was October 11, 2022 as she felt she could no...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Finished Kanye “Ye” West Documentary Shelved by MRC

Film and television studio MRC is shelving a completed documentary focused on Kanye “Ye” West in light of the artist’s recent antisemitic comments. “This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West,” CEOs Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu, as well as COO Scott Tenley, wrote in an open letter on Monday. “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.”More from The Hollywood ReporterKim Kardashian Condemns Antisemitism Following Kanye "Ye" West Comments: "Hate Speech Is Never OK"UTA Chief Jeremy Zimmer to Staff: "We Can't...
laptopmag.com

Target Deal Days sale: Shop 3 days of Black Friday deals

Target Deal Days (opens in new tab) starts now with 3-days of early Black Friday deals. And what's more, Target offers a holiday price match guarantee on purchases made between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24. Like just about every other retailer this year, Target is putting their best holiday deals out early.
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578

The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
shefinds

Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Return Policy–Shoppers, Take Note

Walmart is attempting to make holiday shopping easier for customers this year. The department store just announced that they are revamping their return policy. Beginning in October, Walmart+ members and other customers can start their shopping without return policies that have 30-day limits.The chain’s new “Holiday Guarantee” will allow shoppers to have a longer return window, so they can buy presents for example, after October 1st, and have until January 31, 2023 to send items back.
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
msn.com

Goodwill Online Retail Shop Also Offers Luxury Brands Like Gucci and Prada

It’s been a long time coming, but Goodwill, the 120-year-old non-profit organization, has finally launched an online shopping site, bringing with it an initial inventory of 100,000 donated items available for purchase. Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans. GoodwillFinds was launched on Oct. 4...
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy