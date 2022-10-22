Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
Nebraska Football offers 2023 edge rusher Nikko Taylor
Nebraska Football: LB Luke Reimer back for Illinois game
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chart
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph plays role in Malachi Coleman commitment
1011now.com
Saturday Match vs. Maryland moved to 7:30 p.m. start time
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Nebraska volleyball’s match this Saturday, Oct. 29 against Maryland at the Bob Devaney Sports Center will begin at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The match was originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. start but has been pushed back to a 7:30 p.m....
Nebraska-Maryland Volleyball Match Time Change
The match will move later due to the football game earlier Saturday
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
1011now.com
Construction to begin on temporary casino at Fonner Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fonner Park’s plans for a racing facility remodel that will house the temporary Grand Island Casino was approved by the Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission. Construction of the temporary Grand Island Casino begins immediately in the concourse area of Fonner Park. It will offer...
kmaland.com
College Soccer (10/23): Drake, Omaha, Northwest women grab wins
(KMAland) -- The Omaha, Drake and Northwest Missouri State women's soccer teams were winners on Sunday. Check out the full regional scoreboard below. WOMEN'S REGIONAL SOCCER SCOREBOARD (10/23) Penn State 1 Iowa 1. Wisconsin 4 Nebraska 1. Northern Iowa 0 Belmont 0. Xavier 2 Creighton 1. Omaha 1 Oral Roberts...
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Community College livestock judging team competes in contests in Kansas and Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. – Members of the 2022-23 Northeast Community College Livestock Judging Team opened the season participating in competitions in Kansas and Nebraska recently. The team traveled to McPherson, Kan., for the Canton Galva Eagle Classic, where a total of 55 contestants participated. Brekyn Papineau, Marquette, was 7th in placings and 20th in cattle judging, while Alex Hinze, Columbus, was 16th in sheep and goat judging.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Nebraska that are extremely beautiful but usually underrated. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
1011now.com
Huskers ranked #1 in AVCA Poll
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team is back atop the AVCA Coaches Poll. The Huskers returned to the #1 spot following dominating wins over 12th-ranked Purdue and Illinois. Nebraska has an 18-1 overall record and is riding an 11-match winning streak. The Huskers were ranked third over the...
North Platte Telegraph
Nicklin Hames sets career record as No. 3 Nebraska moves winning streak to 11
Whitney Lauenstein had 13 kills, Nicklin Hames established a school record and No. 3 Nebraska rolled in a 24-14, 25-15, 25-22 win against Illinois on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois. Nebraska topped the Illini in kills (44-30,) ace serves (5-3) and digs (44-29). During the second set of Saturday’s match, Hames...
Starting Five: Nebraska Basketball vs. Chadron State
Nebraska basketball begins the exhibition portion of its schedule on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena as the Huskers square off with Chadron State at 1 p.m. CT. Television/Stream: BTN Plus (subscription required) Radio: Sunday's game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen...
knopnews2.com
Fresh start for northeast Nebraska greenhouse previously raided by ICE
O’NEILL, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - A greenhouse in northeast Nebraska is getting a fresh start after a ribbon-cutting on Friday. The former O’Neill Ventures facility hasn’t had many tomatoes being produced since 2018. In August of 2018, the greenhouse underwent an ICE raid, arresting 133 people...
1011now.com
‘NoWear’ BMX Compound brings biking indoors
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a refuge for some: a place to belong for kids like 10-year-old Jett Leblanc. At such a young age, Jett has already lost an uncle, brother and grandmother. But when he’s trying tricks on his bike, he can’t help but smile. “It’s...
kmaland.com
College Volleyball (10/22): Creighton, Drake sweep, Nebraska, UNI winners in 4
(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton, Northern Iowa and Drake were winners in Saturday's regional college volleyball action. Find the full scoreboard here. REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (10/22) Nebraska 3 Illinois 0. Creighton 3 Georgetown 0. South Dakota 3 Omaha 1. Northern Iowa 3 Evansville 1. Drake 3 Indiana State 0. Baylor 3...
1011now.com
Norris School District will start 2 hours late Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Norris School District will start school 2 hours late Monday due to fires in the area Sunday. The School District said buses will run routes as able, but will not be able to pick up at alternate locations. There will be no morning preschool or activities.
1011now.com
Coleman commits to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malachi Coleman, the highest-rated football recruit from Lincoln in nearly two decades, announced on Saturday that he will commit to Nebraska. The Top 100 recruit made the announcement by proclaiming, “I’m staying home,” while putting on a Nebraska hat. Coleman is a consensus...
klkntv.com
Commission approves rules for sports betting at Nebraska casinos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission unanimously voted Friday to approve rules on sports betting in Nebraska’s racetrack casinos. WarHorse Casino, the first in the state off of tribal land, is looking forward to offering this new type of gambling. “We are really excited...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska Press Women honor Barb Batie
KEARNEY — Lexington journalist Barb Batie has been named the 2022 Communicator of Achievement by Nebraska Press Women. The award, which was presented at the organization’s fall conference in Kearney, is one of the highest honors for NPW members. Selection is based on the nominee’s professional achievements, community service and service to the organization.
WOWT
Nebraska company’s drone show brightens Baseballoween
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Norfolk-based entertainment company already known for putting on the state’s biggest fireworks displays has raised the bar to the skies, presenting the largest choreographed drone show in the state. “We are using 160 drones,” Fantasy Drone Shows co-owner Don Wisnieski said. “With the technology...
North Platte Telegraph
Irrigators upset over proposed merger of central Nebraska irrigation/power districts
LINCOLN — Water users in the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District plan a show of force Monday to oppose a proposed merger between Central and the Dawson Public Power District. The governing boards of the two districts have scheduled a joint board meeting for 3 p.m. Monday...
News Channel Nebraska
Severe weather grips northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- While much of the state is dealing with wildfires, the northeast region of Nebraska is also dealing with severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings. Madison, Wayne, Pierce, Antelope, Cedar, Boone and Stanton Counties were in tornado warnings severe until 6:15 p.m. CT. All of those counties, in addition to Cedar, Dakota and Dixon, were in severe thunderstorm warnings as well. Those warnings have since expired.
