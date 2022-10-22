ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

CNET

These States Have Put Marijuana Legalization on the November Ballot

President Joe Biden's pardoning of federal simple marijuana possession convictions has brought cannabis legalization back to the forefront, especially as Biden has urged all governors to do the same with state offenses. "Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, no...
MARYLAND STATE
Talk Radio 960am

Slavery Is On The Ballot In Louisiana This November, But There’s A Problem

What started out as a ballot initiative meant to outlaw slavery from the penal system might actually do the opposite. Several states have put the issue of slavery on the ballot ahead of election day in November. Lawmakers in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont voted to put an amendment to their respective states' constitutions to completely disallow slavery in their states.
LOUISIANA STATE
CNN

When marijuana is on the ballot, it wins

Marijuana, at times, seems to be a third rail in American politics. While most Democrats are ardent defenders of abortion rights and gay rights, many party lawmakers are less vocal about decriminalizing or legalizing marijuana. It was only Thursday when President Joe Biden decided to pardon all people convicted of federal marijuana possession.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Five U.S. States Will Vote On Prison Labor, Which Many Consider Slavery, In November’s Midterm Elections

Voters in five states will vote on whether to close loopholes related to forced prison labor. The Associated Press reports while none of the proposals would lead to immediate changes in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont’s prisons, they could lead to legal challenges to how the states use prison labor, which according to many is another form of slavery.
LOUISIANA STATE
Fox News

White House mum on whether Biden regrets calling Georgia election law 'Jim Crow 2.0' after record early voting

The White House is staying mum on whether President Biden regrets characterizing Georgia's election reform law as "Jim Crow 2.0" after state election officials reported record turnout in early voting for the November midterms. The president was among many Democrats last year who criticized Georgia’s Republican-passed Election Integrity Act as...
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
ARIZONA STATE
