CNET
These States Have Put Marijuana Legalization on the November Ballot
President Joe Biden's pardoning of federal simple marijuana possession convictions has brought cannabis legalization back to the forefront, especially as Biden has urged all governors to do the same with state offenses. "Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, no...
Slavery Is On The Ballot In Louisiana This November, But There’s A Problem
What started out as a ballot initiative meant to outlaw slavery from the penal system might actually do the opposite. Several states have put the issue of slavery on the ballot ahead of election day in November. Lawmakers in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont voted to put an amendment to their respective states' constitutions to completely disallow slavery in their states.
When marijuana is on the ballot, it wins
Marijuana, at times, seems to be a third rail in American politics. While most Democrats are ardent defenders of abortion rights and gay rights, many party lawmakers are less vocal about decriminalizing or legalizing marijuana. It was only Thursday when President Joe Biden decided to pardon all people convicted of federal marijuana possession.
Five U.S. States Will Vote On Prison Labor, Which Many Consider Slavery, In November’s Midterm Elections
Voters in five states will vote on whether to close loopholes related to forced prison labor. The Associated Press reports while none of the proposals would lead to immediate changes in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont’s prisons, they could lead to legal challenges to how the states use prison labor, which according to many is another form of slavery.
Did you know a form of slavery will be on Alabama ballot? Here’s what you need to know.
More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of the proposals would force immediate...
Marconews.com
C'mon Georgia voters, give Herschel Walker what he really wants. Elect him sheriff!
In what I'm sure wasn't a ploy to distract from reports he paid for an ex-girlfriend's abortion, Walker has proudly shown off a badge, saying he works in law enforcement, which he definitely does not. USA TODAY. If there’s one thing that’s clear this midterm election season, it’s that Herschel...
White House mum on whether Biden regrets calling Georgia election law 'Jim Crow 2.0' after record early voting
The White House is staying mum on whether President Biden regrets characterizing Georgia's election reform law as "Jim Crow 2.0" after state election officials reported record turnout in early voting for the November midterms. The president was among many Democrats last year who criticized Georgia’s Republican-passed Election Integrity Act as...
Fact Check: Were 30K Colorado Non-Citizens Told to Vote in Coming Midterms?
Ads were sent out to residents unable to vote in elections, which has been seized upon by some to suggest a conspiracy is afoot.
CNET
These 5 States Are Voting on Marijuana Legalization on Election Day
Election Day is right around the corner and, in addition to key political races, many lawmakers are keenly tracking marijuana legalization initiatives on the ballot in several states. The topic of legal weed -- both on the state and national level -- has come back into focus as President Joe...
As a Black American, I believe that we Blacks need to flood voting polls like never before | Opinion
The midterm election day is just days away. And I am concerned about the turnout and about those who are already saying that if they lose the election, it will be because of fraud. It’s like a scene from the presidential election of 2020. Long before election time, Trump was...
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
thecomeback.com
Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
Midterms 2022: What’s driving Black voters to the polls
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The midterm elections are less than three weeks away and new data shows there are nearly 33 million eligible Black voters. That’s an increase from previous midterm elections. Historically Black voters tend to vote democratic but this latest survey from the Pew Research Center shows...
In tight Oregon governor's race, Republican Drazan hammers Democrat Kotek on homelessness, education in new ad
Christine Drazan, the Republican nominee in the tight three-way race for governor in Oregon, is ratcheting up attacks on Democrat Tina Kotek on homelessness and education in a new ad that will launch later Monday. The 30-second ad, shared first with NBC News ahead of its release, will run statewide...
Ahead of the midterms, Black women voters most concerned about cost of living, poll shows
A new national poll of Black women voters reveals a demographic that is highly motivated to vote in the 2022 midterm elections, with an overwhelming majority citing “pocketbook” issues, like the cost of housing and groceries as core concerns. Among this well-established key voting bloc, reproductive rights and crime/gun violence also emerged as concerns.
Washington Post warns DC bill allowing illegals to vote is a ‘political gift to the GOP’ before midterms
The Washington Post called recent efforts to allow illegal immigrants to vote in local elections a "bad idea" on Monday because it could affect Democrats’ chances in the midterms. The editorial board commented on a Washington, D.C. city council bill that would allow noncitizens, even those here illegally, to...
Nymag.com
Cleta Mitchell Is Training Thousands of Trump Loyalists to Monitor the Polls on Election Day
This article was featured in One Great Story, New York’s reading recommendation newsletter. Sign up here to get it nightly. I don’t care what anybody says. You can tell me I’m ‘the Big Lie.’ Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.”. Cleta Mitchell had just...
Arizona Secretary of State Threatens Lawsuit Over County Supervisors Potentially Voting for a Hand Count of Ballots
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) indicated that she will sue officials in one county if they choose to count ballots by hand, a process that’s “time intensive and prone to human error.”. “Any election director in Arizona—the official responsible for overseeing tabulation of ballots—can attest that...
Which states have abortion on the ballot in November?
The Supreme Court’s June ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and left the question of abortion rights up to the states has produced ballot questions in a handful of states this fall. WATCH: The End of Roe: A PBS NewsHour Special Report. Three states are asking voters some variation...
Flashback: CNN, MSNBC ran with 'Jim Crow' voter suppression claims in Georgia before record turnout
CNN and MSNBC spent much of 2021 labeling Georgia’s Republican-passed Election Integrity Act as the next Jim Crow, but record-breaking turnout in the Peach State has essentially debunked the once-popular liberal narrative. Democrats and their allies in the media repeatedly argued that the law was a racist effort to...
