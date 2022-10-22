ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

AP News Digest 3 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.———————————- TOP STORIES ————————————BRITAIN-POLITICS — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will not run to lead the Conservative Party, ending intense speculation about a comeback. Johnson, who was ousted in July amid ethics scandals, was widely expected to run to replace Liz Truss, who...
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
SheKnows

Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
CNN

China’s economy is ‘in deep trouble’ as Xi heads for next decade in power

Hong Kong CNN Business — When Xi Jinping came to power a decade ago, China had just overtaken Japan to become the world’s second largest economy. It has grown at a phenomenal pace since then. With an average annual growth rate of 6.7% since 2012, China has seen one of the fastest sustained expansions for a major economy in history. In 2021, its GDP hit nearly $18 trillion, constituting 18.4% of the global economy, according to the World Bank.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Philly

Drivers in Philadelphia area react to Biden's expected actions to lower gas prices

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (CBS) – President Biden will announce new actions to help reduce gas prices. It comes two weeks after OPEC announced steep cuts in oil production, a move that the president slammed.Getting gas has now become a very sore spot for drivers. While many are trying to figure out where you can save a few dollars, there aren't many options.  CBS3 was at two Sunoco gas stations on City Ave Wednesday morning with only 2 cents in price difference. Drivers CBS3 spoke with say relief can't come soon enough.  "I spend $30 a day on gas, 7 days a...
CBS Minnesota

DFL Auditor Julie Blaha in dead heat with GOP challenger Ryan Wilson

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The battle for Minnesota state auditor – a down ballot race that doesn't draw the same attention as other statewide offices – is in a dead heat and the leading candidates have different visions for the job. The latest polling from MinnPost shows incumbent DFL auditor Julie Blaha, a former teacher seeking her second term, and Republican challenger Ryan Wilson, who founded a company that audits clinical trials for medical device companies, are tied at 40%.  MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 digital election guideThe auditor's office is responsible for oversight of $60 billion in local government spending, including cities, counties...
MINNESOTA STATE
moderncampground.com

Canada Vows to Respond to U.S. Inflation Act

Canada should strengthen its incentives to help industries develop cleaner technologies after the United States passed massive investments in August to speed the green transition there, the finance minister said on Wednesday. According to a report, U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law and provides...

Comments / 0

Community Policy