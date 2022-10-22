Read full article on original website
AP News Digest 3 a.m.
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.———————————- TOP STORIES ————————————BRITAIN-POLITICS — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will not run to lead the Conservative Party, ending intense speculation about a comeback. Johnson, who was ousted in July amid ethics scandals, was widely expected to run to replace Liz Truss, who...
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Luke Skywalker star sends army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and win back Ukraine’s ‘freedom’
LUKE Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has sent an army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and help Ukraine win back its freedom. The Hollywood legend has been heading the campaign to raise funds for Ukraine to buy more drones in a project known as UNITED24's "Army of Drones". The...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Biden adding to his list of others to blame for soaring gas prices
President Biden and Democrats are blaming rising gas prices on Middle Eastern countries as part of the latest effort to deflect responsibility for pain at the pump.
China’s economy is ‘in deep trouble’ as Xi heads for next decade in power
Hong Kong CNN Business — When Xi Jinping came to power a decade ago, China had just overtaken Japan to become the world’s second largest economy. It has grown at a phenomenal pace since then. With an average annual growth rate of 6.7% since 2012, China has seen one of the fastest sustained expansions for a major economy in history. In 2021, its GDP hit nearly $18 trillion, constituting 18.4% of the global economy, according to the World Bank.
Russia seen holding benchmark interest rate at 7.5% this week - Reuters poll
MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank is expected to hold its key interest rate at 7.5% on Friday, ending a months'-long rate-cutting cycle, as an inflation slowdown becomes less marked and geopolitical uncertainty saps consumer demand, a Reuters poll found on Monday.
Republicans trust DeSantis with the party’s future more than Trump, poll
When it comes to who will lead the Republican party moving forward, a new poll found that conservative voters trust the reins in the hands of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis more than former President Donald Trump.
Exclusive-Korean auto giant Hyundai investigating child labor in its U.S. supply chain
DETROIT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS), Korea's top automaker, is investigating child labor violations in its U.S. supply chain and plans to "sever ties" with Hyundai suppliers in Alabama found to have relied on underage workers, the company's global chief operating officer Jose Munoz told Reuters on Wednesday.
Drivers in Philadelphia area react to Biden's expected actions to lower gas prices
BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (CBS) – President Biden will announce new actions to help reduce gas prices. It comes two weeks after OPEC announced steep cuts in oil production, a move that the president slammed.Getting gas has now become a very sore spot for drivers. While many are trying to figure out where you can save a few dollars, there aren't many options. CBS3 was at two Sunoco gas stations on City Ave Wednesday morning with only 2 cents in price difference. Drivers CBS3 spoke with say relief can't come soon enough. "I spend $30 a day on gas, 7 days a...
Brittney Griner 'very nervous' ahead of drug charges appeal in Russia: What we know
Brittney Griner will have her appeal heard Tuesday in Russia. The two-time U.S. Olympian and Phoenix Mercury star is seeking a reduction of the nine-year sentence she received for drug charges in August. Griner's lawyers filed the appeal in August after she had already been convicted of allegedly bringing vape cartridges that contained...
DFL Auditor Julie Blaha in dead heat with GOP challenger Ryan Wilson
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The battle for Minnesota state auditor – a down ballot race that doesn't draw the same attention as other statewide offices – is in a dead heat and the leading candidates have different visions for the job. The latest polling from MinnPost shows incumbent DFL auditor Julie Blaha, a former teacher seeking her second term, and Republican challenger Ryan Wilson, who founded a company that audits clinical trials for medical device companies, are tied at 40%. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 digital election guideThe auditor's office is responsible for oversight of $60 billion in local government spending, including cities, counties...
moderncampground.com
Canada Vows to Respond to U.S. Inflation Act
Canada should strengthen its incentives to help industries develop cleaner technologies after the United States passed massive investments in August to speed the green transition there, the finance minister said on Wednesday. According to a report, U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law and provides...
Biden says prices “too high” as inflation rises before midterms
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said the consumer price index report released on Thursday shows some progress in the fight against higher prices but there is more work to do, according to a statement issued by the White House.
