wtvy.com
Voter registration and community cookout held in downtown Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dexter Grimsley’s campaign held a voter registration drive at the Plant in downtown Dothan. The community was invited out for a free cookout with live music, all in an effort to encourage people to use their right to vote. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from, who...
WSFA
MPS students work with TV actors during workshop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools students were left starstruck Saturday after participating in an acting workshop at Carver High School. Actors Patricia Rae and J. Alex Brinson from Oprah Winfrey Network drama series “All Rise” provided feedback to students after they performed monologues on stage. “When...
WSFA
Parents upset over lack of MPS discussion in Lanier-Carver merger
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents and supporters of Montgomery Public Schools left a town hall meeting Thursday night with unanswered questions. “They knew why we were coming,” Lanier Alumna Penni McClammy said, “They knew what the number one question would be. They’ve been over to Carver.”. Mental...
wdhn.com
Daleville city school superintendent turns in her resignation notice
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN)—For nearly a decade, Debbie Gaydos has owned and operateS “Shopaholic”, a women’s clothing boutique. Although she didn’t suffer any damage in Sunday morning’s Downtown Enterprise fire, she is just a few doors down from the “devastation”. Gaydos says they are one “Big family”. When someone hurts’, fellow businesses come to their aid.
elmoreautauganews.com
Fall Festivals, Gospel Events Coming to our Area; See Updated Calendar
SAT – Oct 29 – 6 PM – Trinity Memorial Baptist Church, 2700 Old Selma Road will be hosting a Fun Harvest Festival with games, fun and friends. Admission is free. WED – Nov 2 – 7 PM – Gospel Music Festival at Graceland 2022 will begin. Hoppers, Inspirations, Jeff & Sherri Easter, Guardians and Truesong on Wednesday night, Thursday night will feature Karen Peck and New River, Kingsmen, Martins, Joseph Habedank and Josh & Ashley Franks. Friday night lineup has Triumphant, Brian Free & Assurance, Michael Combs, Carolina The Band, and Emily Ann Roberts. There will be matinee showcase concerts, artists booths and vendors. Call 1877-777-0606 for more information.
elmoreautauganews.com
Congratulations to Winners of the ‘Fairest of the Fair’ Pageant in Autauga County
The Autauga County Fairest of the Fair Pageant has celebrated beauties of all ages at the Autauga Fair for the past 32 years! This year was no exception. Winners from the Little Miss division are given the opportunity to go to Miss Alabama and Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen and participate in the state Rising Star Program, spending the day at the state pageant. Winners pictured from left to right: Linley Cone- Little Miss; Valerie Ogle- Miss Fair; Charis McHenry- Outstanding Teen; Charlotte Alford- Jr. Miss; Tamera McLean- Tiny Miss; and Brelynn Mathis- Baby Miss.
wdhn.com
Daleville superintendent resigning at end of the year
DALEVILLE, Ala (WDHN)—Dr. Lisa Stamps, superintendent for Daleville City Schools, will officially resign from her position at the end of 2022 to accept a state education post. Dr. Stamps announced on the night of October 19 that she will officially resign when her contract is up at the end...
WSFA
Fighting hunger in Prattville with rocks
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Julianne Hansen wanted to help. She sees the pain of hunger every day. There’s a tiny micro food pantry across the street from her store in downtown Prattville. She’s helping with art. “That’s the whole point of what we’re trying to do, allow people...
Alabama shifts $15 million school turnaround plan in-house
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. A $15 million investment to turn around 15 chronically struggling Alabama schools is underway, but without the Montgomery-based management team initially hired to oversee it. The Alabama Department of Education contracted with...
Troy Messenger
Happy trails again!
After 80-plus hours of mud-bogging, back-breaking, hole-digging, woodcarving fun, Mia Johnson can say “Happy Trails” once again,. On Saturday, October 29, Mia, an Ambassador Girl Scout of Montgomery Troop 9327, will host a ribbon cutting for the newly revitalized Troy University Trail at the Troy University Arboretum. Following...
wtvy.com
LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Attention monsters, witches, and ghouls: grab your Jack-o-Lantern buckets and pillow cases, Halloween is just around the corner. Throw on your best costume and get ready to trick or treat! Here is a list of when cities are observing Halloween and holding trick or treat hours!
elmoreautauganews.com
Pumpkins, Food and Fun Draw Tremendous Crowd for First Night in Prattville
For the opening night of the Annual Prattville Parade of Pumpkins Friday, it was difficult to determine if the kids or the adults were more into the “spirit” of the season. A huge crowd moved through the entire downtown area, the Barrel Trail, the Glow Trail and the displays of creative pumpkins. Food trucks and restaurants fed the hungry, and shoppers filled the businesses that stayed open late for the event.
oppnewsonline.com
Covington County man drives over the Geneva Levee
A high speed police chase Saturday night landed one in the Geneva County Jail when the vehicle driven by the suspect went over the levee, in Geneva. The chase started in Florala, in Covington County, with law enforcement chasing the person into Geneva County, ultimately ending in Geneva. Sheriff Tony...
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name
Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood concerned over proposed gas station
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents are upset after Mapco proposed to add another location to Montgomery in the Cottage Hill neighborhood on North Holt Street. Jake Johnson, a five-year homeowner in the district, said the gas station could hurt the area’s historic value. “We don’t want a project that...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Dothan fire was determined to be a case of arson
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Saturday night fire damaged a home at Montevallo Ave. and Vassar St. Crews were called to the fire around 6:45 Saturday and when they arrived the fire had done serious damage to the front end of the home. Crews are working to determine if...
Opelika-Auburn News
Dothan athletics director: ‘We do not comment on personnel issues’ after coach seen throwing down volunteer staffer at Opelika game
An incident on the sidelines involving Dothan High head football coach Jed Kennedy throwing a volunteer staff member to the ground during Friday night’s game against Opelika is getting a lot of social media attention, including some calling for the coach to be fired. Dothan athletics director Jessica Noble...
wdhn.com
Water fight! Where did Dothan’s tower place?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The results are in. The water tank at Water World won fourth place in the Tnemec Tank of the Tank contest. There were 11 tanks chosen by a board of water tower enthusiasts and one chosen by the vote of the people. Tnemec, a manufacturer...
Check out all of Friday’s Week 10 high school football scores from across Alabama
The No. 1 teams in both Class 7A and Class 6A went down Friday night. Thompson lost 9-0 at home to Hoover in Class 7A. Saraland lost 27-26 on the road at Theodore in Class 6A. Class 5A No. 1 UMS-Wright and Class 4A No. 1 Montgomery Catholic both won their games against other ranked teams.
wtvy.com
Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking event in Montgomery on Saturday. Emery’s condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement. The accident occurred along...
