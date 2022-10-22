Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Pumpkin Dunk provides new fall tradition for kids
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan Leisure Services provided a unique fall activity for kids. The Pumpkin Dunk was a splash at the Westgate Wellness Pool. Lifeguards throw pumpkins into the pool for kids to jump in and fish out. Parents joined in on the fun showing the little ones how the pumpkins could keep them afloat. The Halloween mood was set with a smoke machine and spider and skeleton decorations.
elmoreautauganews.com
Congratulations to Winners of the ‘Fairest of the Fair’ Pageant in Autauga County
The Autauga County Fairest of the Fair Pageant has celebrated beauties of all ages at the Autauga Fair for the past 32 years! This year was no exception. Winners from the Little Miss division are given the opportunity to go to Miss Alabama and Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen and participate in the state Rising Star Program, spending the day at the state pageant. Winners pictured from left to right: Linley Cone- Little Miss; Valerie Ogle- Miss Fair; Charis McHenry- Outstanding Teen; Charlotte Alford- Jr. Miss; Tamera McLean- Tiny Miss; and Brelynn Mathis- Baby Miss.
elmoreautauganews.com
Pumpkins, Food and Fun Draw Tremendous Crowd for First Night in Prattville
For the opening night of the Annual Prattville Parade of Pumpkins Friday, it was difficult to determine if the kids or the adults were more into the “spirit” of the season. A huge crowd moved through the entire downtown area, the Barrel Trail, the Glow Trail and the displays of creative pumpkins. Food trucks and restaurants fed the hungry, and shoppers filled the businesses that stayed open late for the event.
elmoreautauganews.com
Fall Festivals, Gospel Events Coming to our Area; See Updated Calendar
SAT – Oct 29 – 6 PM – Trinity Memorial Baptist Church, 2700 Old Selma Road will be hosting a Fun Harvest Festival with games, fun and friends. Admission is free. WED – Nov 2 – 7 PM – Gospel Music Festival at Graceland 2022 will begin. Hoppers, Inspirations, Jeff & Sherri Easter, Guardians and Truesong on Wednesday night, Thursday night will feature Karen Peck and New River, Kingsmen, Martins, Joseph Habedank and Josh & Ashley Franks. Friday night lineup has Triumphant, Brian Free & Assurance, Michael Combs, Carolina The Band, and Emily Ann Roberts. There will be matinee showcase concerts, artists booths and vendors. Call 1877-777-0606 for more information.
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name
Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
wdhn.com
Ariton honors local blues musicians by renaming streets
ARITON, Ala. (WDHN) — Family members of J.W Warren and Willie Mae Thornton known as ‘Big Mama’ was overjoyed to see the small city of Ariton pay respect to some of their own pioneers in blues music. “Big Mama Thornton wasn’t known widely in this area she...
wtvy.com
LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Attention monsters, witches, and ghouls: grab your Jack-o-Lantern buckets and pillow cases, Halloween is just around the corner. Throw on your best costume and get ready to trick or treat! Here is a list of when cities are observing Halloween and holding trick or treat hours!
wtvy.com
Voter registration and community cookout held in downtown Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dexter Grimsley’s campaign held a voter registration drive at the Plant in downtown Dothan. The community was invited out for a free cookout with live music, all in an effort to encourage people to use their right to vote. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from, who...
etxview.com
Entertainment district expands in Alexander City
The Alexander City City Council made changes to the entertainment district at its Monday meeting. The council first approved the district in 2015 to help promote the downtown area. “This ordinance brings more property into the district,” city clerk Amanda Thomas told the council. Areas added to the district...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass teams play in softball tournament for brothers fighting cancer
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Teams from across the wiregrass played in a softball tournament october 22 for a good cause. PJ and Dylan are brothers who have lymphoma cancer. Friends of their family organized a softball tournament to help raise funds. Teams from Enterprise, Geneva, Dothan, and even Pensacola played...
elmoreautauganews.com
Sneak Peek – Prattville’s Parade of Pumpkins officially kicks off Friday at 5 p.m.
Only a few pumpkins were up this afternoon for the annual Prattville Parade of Pumpkins, which officially kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. The display, as well as food trucks, the glow and barrel trails, will be ready for visitors tomorrow evening through Halloween night. The EAN visited downtown Prattville...
Andalusia Star News
Lowery, Kelley set December wedding
Mr. and Mrs. Russell Wiggins of Andalusia and Mr. and Mrs. Brian Lowery of Mountain Brook, Alabama, announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Riley Grace Lowery, to Mason Wayne Kelley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ashley Kelley of Andalusia. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Mr. Ralph and Mrs....
wdhn.com
Two cold fronts bringing rain chances this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We can expect mostly sunny skies once again as we begin a new work week on a pretty pleasant note! After starting off the morning chilly, we’ll warm up nicely, rising into the low 80s during the afternoon hours. Our first of two cold...
wdhn.com
EDSCO celebrates its 30th anniversary at its Elba plant
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—Elba Distribution systems Company, better known as EDSCO held a 30th-anniversary celebration with a customer and employee luncheon. WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says the homegrown company is a supplier of nuts and bolts along with other hardware products for much of the Southeast. This weekend marks 30...
wdhn.com
Water fight! Where did Dothan’s tower place?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The results are in. The water tank at Water World won fourth place in the Tnemec Tank of the Tank contest. There were 11 tanks chosen by a board of water tower enthusiasts and one chosen by the vote of the people. Tnemec, a manufacturer...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
wtvy.com
Dale County Superintendent stepping down
Providence Eagles own Chapel Stickler takes home this week's Player of the Week. The fire is believed to have started near the kiln in the All About Art Studio. City working to make downtown desirable for developers. Updated: 13 hours ago. The city applied for a state grant that would...
unionspringsherald.com
Pep Rally for Jesus
"This was really good; we need to have this for the entire school." Coach Derek Levett and teacher Sherry Outsey said after the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) event held at Thornton-Foster Stadium. Over 100 community members showed up for the Fields of Faith event, which netted life-changing decisions from...
Check out all of Friday’s Week 10 high school football scores from across Alabama
The No. 1 teams in both Class 7A and Class 6A went down Friday night. Thompson lost 9-0 at home to Hoover in Class 7A. Saraland lost 27-26 on the road at Theodore in Class 6A. Class 5A No. 1 UMS-Wright and Class 4A No. 1 Montgomery Catholic both won their games against other ranked teams.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Dothan fire was determined to be a case of arson
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Saturday night fire damaged a home at Montevallo Ave. and Vassar St. Crews were called to the fire around 6:45 Saturday and when they arrived the fire had done serious damage to the front end of the home. Crews are working to determine if...
