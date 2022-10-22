Humane Society opens doors to 12 pit bulls

Thanks for signing up!

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton brought in 12 pit bulls who were found in an abandoned home last month.

The dogs were found by agents behind the house in overgrown vegetation. All of them were chained separately using extremely heavy, industrial-size chains, according to a release.











Many of them had inadequate shelter and at the time, the weather was approaching 90 degrees and with no food or water available to them. The dogs were extremely malnourished and dehydrated.

When they dogs were removed from this terrible situation, they were underweight. One female was far along in her pregnancy and gave birth to a litter of puppies soon after arriving safely to the shelter.

The pit bulls were quickly removed from this dangerous situation. Once at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, they were able to immediately receive the medical care and nourishing food they needed to start the rehabilitation process.

With Oct. 29th being National Pit Bull Awareness Day, the Humane Society of Greater is offering a special on all of the pit bulls at the shelter. Starting Tuesday, Oct. 25 and running through Monday, Oct. 31, all pit bulls will have an adoption fee of just $100.

All dogs in the shelter are spayed or neutered, microchipped, heartworm tested, flea-treated, vaccinated and examined by a veterinarian prior to being available for adoption.

If you are interested in adopting one of these dogs or want to see all dogs available in this special, click here .

