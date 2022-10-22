ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

JFK finishes season with blowout win

By Justin Shilot
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK moved to 8-1 on the season Friday with a convincing 50-0 victory over Southeast. The game was played at Liberty High School.

Caleb Hadley and Antonio Smith each led the way for the Eagles with a pair of touchdowns apiece in the first half.

Watch live: Cardinal Mooney vs. Ursuline high school football

Warren JFK is expected to carry a number one seed in the playoffs beginning next week.

WSAZ

It’s playoff time in Ohio

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s now survive and advance for Ohio high school football teams as the playoffs begin this Friday night. The state finals in all seven divisions are the first weekend in December at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium which is located in Canton. Here are the local teams who qualified for the post-season and their first round games.
