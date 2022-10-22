JFK finishes season with blowout win

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK moved to 8-1 on the season Friday with a convincing 50-0 victory over Southeast. The game was played at Liberty High School.

Caleb Hadley and Antonio Smith each led the way for the Eagles with a pair of touchdowns apiece in the first half.

Warren JFK is expected to carry a number one seed in the playoffs beginning next week.

