Bakersfield, CA

Jenine Robertson
2d ago

if I went to a bakery to get some sort of a Christian cake with Christian symbols on it and the owner said I only make satanic cakes sorry, I would (gladly) leave and find another bakery, It wouldn't even cross my mind to sue them. this entire thing was ridiculous

Tina Russell
2d ago

I'm happy of this outcome! People don't understand...stop throwing your sexual orientation in our face and expect others to accept it. Praying for America!

Edward Segobia
2d ago

I'm glad the ruling came out this way. You can choose to be however you want that is your right. it is also the right of individual owners and people to choose to do business or not with you based on their choice. If equal and fair work was offered as a referral and you choose to make an issue then that's on you. it would have been different if they had not given alternate options and just refused.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
The Guardian

California bakery wins case over refusal to make cake for same-sex wedding

A California judge has ruled in favor of a bakery owner who refused to make wedding cakes for a same-sex couple because it violated her Christian beliefs. California’s department of fair housing and employment had sued Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, arguing that the owner, Cathy Miller, intentionally discriminated against the couple in violation of California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Associated Press

Judge tosses challenge to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — For the second time in about a month, a lawsuit challenging Florida’s so-called “don’t say gay” legislation restricting teaching on gender identity and sexual orientation in schools has been dismissed by a federal judge. U.S. District Judge Wendy Berger in Orlando on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit brought by LGBTQ students, parents and their families — as well as several civil rights groups — and refused their request for a preliminary injunction to stop the law from being implemented. The judge gave the plaintiffs until Nov. 3 to file an amended lawsuit if they desired. The lawsuit...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Christian doctor with 17 years of experience sues hospital for 'sacking her when she asked not to use transgender pronouns because it violates her faith'

A Christian doctor with 17 years experience at a Michigan hospital is now suing her former employer, claiming they sacked her and called her 'evil' when she asked not to use transgender pronouns because it went against her religious beliefs. Valerie Kloosterman worked as a physician assistant for Michigan Health...
MICHIGAN STATE
Newsweek

Clarence Thomas Could Give Trump Major Win Without a Supreme Court Vote

Legal experts say conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has unilateral authority to restore an outside reviewer's authority to review and potentially withhold 100 documents found at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate from evidence in an ongoing inquiry into whether the former president illegally removed classified materials from the White House.
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

Two Rappers’ Murder Convictions Overturned After Judge Rules Lyrics Used as Evidence May Have Caused Racial Bias

Two rappers in California had their murder conviction overturned after a judge cited the Racial Justice Act as the reason to vacate the charges. According to CNN, Gary Bryant Jr. and Diallo Jackson were given a reprieve by a judge in Northern California after stating that the prosecutors’ introduction of rap lyrics and racialized rhetoric violated the Racial Justice Act.
Daily Mail

Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon

An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
OHIO STATE
American Songwriter

Tennessee High Court Reverses Naomi Judd’s Death Investigation Order

A Tennesee High Court annulled a previous ruling that would have required police to share their investigation into Naomi Judd’s death publicly. Per Billboard, The state Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released but instead sent the case back to the lower court for an additional hearing. Judd’s family filed a petition earlier this year in a Williamson County Chancery Court claiming that the police records contain video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of Judd’s death.
TENNESSEE STATE
iheart.com

665 FBI Agents Quit To Avoid Punishment After Misconduct Investigations

Senator Chuck Grassley has revealed that 665 FBI agents facing misconduct investigations quit or retired from the bureau between 2004 and 2020 to avoid being punished. Grassley posted brief excerpts from two internal documents that were sent to him and the Senate Judiciary Committee by a whistleblower. One document, titled...

