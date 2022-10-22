Police were working into the night after landscapers uncovered an entire car buried in the concrete driveway of a California mansion Thursday morning. Aerial images from the scene in the affluent town of Atherton show officers excavating the car in search of evidence of a crime after the baffling discovery. According to NBC Bay Area, police said the current home owners had no idea of the car’s existence. The make and model is unclear but authorities believe the vehicle was placed in the concrete slab in the ’90s and belonged to a previous owner. “Police can’t confirm what’s inside [the] car yet because there’s a large amount of concrete inside SUV,” said reporter Janelle Wang. KTVU said while a cadaver dog made a “slight hit,” no human remains have been located. The car was buried 4 to 5 feet underground. The previous homeowner reported their SUV stolen, Wang reported.#BREAKING Landscapers discover buried car on the property of Atherton mansion. Police say the current homeowner had no idea it was there. Sources tell our @nbcbayarea investigative team that cadaver dogs got a hit. Officers carefully excavating the car. https://t.co/euHw9IuH4q pic.twitter.com/smbcb2AOGy— Janelle Wang (@janellewang) October 21, 2022 Read it at NBC Bay Area

ATHERTON, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO