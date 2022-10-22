Seattle Children’s busy treating kids with respiratory viruses

Around the country, children’s hospitals are busy with kids sick with the respiratory illness RSV.

At Seattle Children’s, the emergency department is seeing twice as many patients as a typical October, and is sometimes running at 200% its physical capacity.

“Normally we peak in February, and we are likely to peak in November this year,” said Dr. Russell Migita, a physician in the emergency department, where he also serves as assistant clinical director.

Two seasons of widespread mask use for COVID-19 pushed off some RSV infections.

“Every kid, by the time they’re two years of age, has an RSV infection sometime in their past, and right now they’re all getting their first infection at the same time, and that’s increasing the numbers,” Migita said.

Dr. Scott Lindquist, Washington’s state epidemiologist, has a slightly different take.

He sees the current RSV surge following the same pattern as the years before COVID.

“It’s peaking pretty fast but not in any form that looks different than previous years,” Lindquist said.

Lindquist also said RSV cases are harder to track statewide because hospitals are not required to report them.

Migita said parents should not hesitate to bring their kids to the emergency room if they notice them having breathing trouble like persistently breathing faster than once per second.

“If you look at their body and their chest and abdomen are seesawing back and forth, if their breathing is making their whole body move, then that’s significant respiratory distress that needs to be seen,” he said.

Seattle Children’s is also seeing cases of flu and COVID in kids.

Doctors say it is a reminder for everyone to get a flu shot and the omicron booster, and to stay home when sick.

