Hartland, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

73rd and Capitol shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are also investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning, Oct. 24 near 73rd Street and Capitol Drive. It happened around 12:20 a.m. The victim, a 23-year-old man, showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. There is no suspect information at...
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Wisconsin Christmas parade last year gave a tearful opening statement Thursday as he defended himself at trial but didn’t outline any defense theories that might save him from prison.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 9 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 22, responded to at least five separate shootings. One person was killed, and at least nine people were wounded. Around 1 a.m., police said a 39-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive. Fond du...
nbc15.com

Reports of shots fired in Oregon, Dane Co. investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in Oregon Sunday afternoon. An NBC15 employee reported hearing gunshots and authorities yelling at someone to drop their weapon. The staffer also saw a Med Flight helicopter from UW Health in Oregon. In addition, she saw...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

34th and Locust shooting; Milwaukee man sentenced for 2021 homicide

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for a fatal 2021 shooting on the city's north side. A jury found 55-year-old Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide on Oct. 12. He was also sentenced to 10 years of extended supervision. According to a...
TheDailyBeast

At Least 7 Killed in Horrific Wisconsin Apartment Fire

At least seven people have died after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Milwaukee suburbs Friday morning. A criminal investigation has since been opened by the Hartland Police Department. The source of the fire and the ages of the victims have yet to be revealed. Fifteen fire departments and nine police departments assisted in putting out the fire and rescuing people from the four-family apartment building. The American Red Cross is helping three families displaced by the fire. “This is a tragic incident for the community and for the first responders involved,” Police Chief Torin J. Misko said. “We ask that the community respect the privacy of the families.”Read it at The New York Times
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls grocery theft; police seek 2 responsible

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify two people seeing leaving the Woodman's Food Market on Highway 145 on Oct. 13 without paying for a full cart of merchandise. Officials say the man was seen leaving Woodman's in a white 2008 Nissan...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine child enticement case; authorities arrest Waukesha man

RACINE, Wis. - Members of the Racine County Criminal Investigations Bureau, in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Milwaukee Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, arrested Kyle Kurka, a 33-year-old Waukesha man, for attempting to meet with a child for sex, a news release says. Officials said in...
wearegreenbay.com

ID’s released in deputy-involved incident at Wisconsin Super 8 hotel

WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided about the officer-involved shooting that happened on October 13 at a Super 8 hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has released the name of the officer who was placed on administrative assignment and the victim who died as a result of the incident.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot by police sentenced to probation

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, shot by police during an incident in March, has been sentenced to probation. Allen Dekeyser, 29, pleaded guilty on Oct. 20 to disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon) and operating a firearm with a controlled substance in his system – both misdemeanors. He was sentenced to 2 ½ years' probation the same day.
CBS 58

Bonfire explosion victim from Brookfield returning home

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A victim of the Shawano County bonfire explosion is recovering closer to home. Lily Koellner, a Brookfield native, appeared at the Brookfield Central high school playoff football game tonight. We're told she is between surgeries but could be ready to rest at home this weekend.
WISN

Two men injured in two-car crash after police chase

MILWAUKEE — Two men were injured in a car crash Sunday night in Milwaukee that started with a shots fired call. Police said they arrived at the scene near West Vera Avenue and 40th Street and saw a vehicle leaving the scene. Officers tried to stop the car and...
