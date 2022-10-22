Read full article on original website
Two adults, four children identified as victims in fatal Wisconsin fire
A four-unit apartment building at 704 Mansfield Ct. in Hartland, Wisconsin where at least seven people were found dead following a fire Friday, Oct. 21. Courtesy of Google Streetview. The six people confirmed dead after a fire at an apartment building in the village of Hartland, Wisconsin, have been identified.
Wisconsin fire: 6 people die in apartment complex blaze
HARTLAND, Wis. — Six people died after a fire erupted at an apartment complex in southern Wisconsin on Friday, authorities said. The fire in the four-family unit occurred at about 5:11 a.m. CDT in Hartland, a suburb of Milwaukee, WISN-TV reported. First responders were met with “a large amount...
Car crashes head-on into Milwaukee bus on 6th Street Viaduct
A driver crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Milwaukee County Transit System bus, injuring one person on Sunday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
73rd and Capitol shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are also investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning, Oct. 24 near 73rd Street and Capitol Drive. It happened around 12:20 a.m. The victim, a 23-year-old man, showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. There is no suspect information at...
CBS 58
Budget struggles and staff shortages putting Milwaukee park in jeopardy of closing
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The future of a Milwaukee park is up for discussion as county officials say budget shortfalls and staff shortages are leading to the closing of some of its popular amenities. Neighbors say they are disappointed with the county's decision. One man even created this Halloween display.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Wisconsin Christmas parade last year gave a tearful opening statement Thursday as he defended himself at trial but didn’t outline any defense theories that might save him from prison.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 9 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 22, responded to at least five separate shootings. One person was killed, and at least nine people were wounded. Around 1 a.m., police said a 39-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive. Fond du...
nbc15.com
Reports of shots fired in Oregon, Dane Co. investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in Oregon Sunday afternoon. An NBC15 employee reported hearing gunshots and authorities yelling at someone to drop their weapon. The staffer also saw a Med Flight helicopter from UW Health in Oregon. In addition, she saw...
WISN
'This was the worst one in my career': Hartland fire chief after apartment fire
HARTLAND, Wis. — A fire on Friday ripped through a four-family apartment building on Oxford Drive and Mansfield Court. Authorities said they recovered six bodies from the fire. Police identified the victims as two adults and four children from one of the building's units. Children include two 3-year-old boys,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Locust shooting; Milwaukee man sentenced for 2021 homicide
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for a fatal 2021 shooting on the city's north side. A jury found 55-year-old Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide on Oct. 12. He was also sentenced to 10 years of extended supervision. According to a...
One killed in shooting near 38th and Congress
A 30-year-old man is dead following a shooting Saturday night, Milwaukee police said. Police are now seeking a suspect.
At Least 7 Killed in Horrific Wisconsin Apartment Fire
At least seven people have died after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Milwaukee suburbs Friday morning. A criminal investigation has since been opened by the Hartland Police Department. The source of the fire and the ages of the victims have yet to be revealed. Fifteen fire departments and nine police departments assisted in putting out the fire and rescuing people from the four-family apartment building. The American Red Cross is helping three families displaced by the fire. “This is a tragic incident for the community and for the first responders involved,” Police Chief Torin J. Misko said. “We ask that the community respect the privacy of the families.”Read it at The New York Times
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls grocery theft; police seek 2 responsible
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify two people seeing leaving the Woodman's Food Market on Highway 145 on Oct. 13 without paying for a full cart of merchandise. Officials say the man was seen leaving Woodman's in a white 2008 Nissan...
Wisconsin apartment building fire kills 7; criminal probe underway
Seven people were killed in an early Friday morning apartment building fire in a Milwaukee suburb, according to the Hartland Police Department.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine child enticement case; authorities arrest Waukesha man
RACINE, Wis. - Members of the Racine County Criminal Investigations Bureau, in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Milwaukee Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, arrested Kyle Kurka, a 33-year-old Waukesha man, for attempting to meet with a child for sex, a news release says. Officials said in...
wearegreenbay.com
ID’s released in deputy-involved incident at Wisconsin Super 8 hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided about the officer-involved shooting that happened on October 13 at a Super 8 hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has released the name of the officer who was placed on administrative assignment and the victim who died as a result of the incident.
Police: Grayslake schools undergo soft lockdown while searching for suspect
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Grayslake police advised residents to stay in their homes while they searched for an individual who may have engaged in criminal activity. Authorities now say activity in the area has ended. Grayslake North High School and Meadowview Elementary School were advised of the situation and underwent a soft lockdown. According to police, […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot by police sentenced to probation
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, shot by police during an incident in March, has been sentenced to probation. Allen Dekeyser, 29, pleaded guilty on Oct. 20 to disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon) and operating a firearm with a controlled substance in his system – both misdemeanors. He was sentenced to 2 ½ years' probation the same day.
CBS 58
Bonfire explosion victim from Brookfield returning home
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A victim of the Shawano County bonfire explosion is recovering closer to home. Lily Koellner, a Brookfield native, appeared at the Brookfield Central high school playoff football game tonight. We're told she is between surgeries but could be ready to rest at home this weekend.
WISN
Two men injured in two-car crash after police chase
MILWAUKEE — Two men were injured in a car crash Sunday night in Milwaukee that started with a shots fired call. Police said they arrived at the scene near West Vera Avenue and 40th Street and saw a vehicle leaving the scene. Officers tried to stop the car and...
