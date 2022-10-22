Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Man in critical condition after crash near Newburg Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a vehicle crash on I-264 eastbound near Newburg Road Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 4 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash on I-264 just east of Newburg Road. Preliminary investigation shows that...
Man taken to hospital after being shot in Douglass Hills neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital this morning after being shot in his leg in the Douglass Hills neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a reported shooting in the 100 block of La Fontenay Drive at about 8:30 a.m. Louisville Metro EMS was...
Man shot and killed at apartment complex near Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday night at an apartment complex near Fern Creek. LMPD 7th Division officers responded to the shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. That's at the Overbrook Apartment Homes, not far from Bardstown Road. The...
Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle
The Jefferson County coroner identified a man that was hit and killed in the Cloverleaf neighborhood Saturday night. Around 8:45 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to the 4900 block of Manslick Road on a report of a pedestrian struck. Investigators found 72-year-old Larry Denny of Louisville was crossing...
Louisville police say man taken to hospital after shooting in South Louisville neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the South Louisville neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of South 4th Street, near the University of Louisville's Belknap campus, around 9:45 a.m.
LMPD: Man found shot in South Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after he was found shot in South Louisville. Around 9:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 2600 block of South 4th Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers arrived and found...
LMPD: Man in critical condition at UofL Hospital after being shot at unknown location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot and taken to the hospital, according to Louisville Metro police. It happened early Saturday morning at about 2 a.m. when LMPD First Division officers responded to UofL Hospital after receiving a report that a man was there after being shot.
Gene Snyder traffic flowing freely again after crash causes significant delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway completely jammed up traffic going northbound for several hours Monday. Traffic was backed up as far as Old Heady Road going north on the Snyder because of a crash at Interestate 64. Drivers had to exit at or before...
Motorcyclist in hospital after crash on Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash Friday evening on Cane Run Road. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 6:00p.m. officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Cane Run Road at Crums Lane. Preliminary investigation showed that a car...
Man found guilty of shooting Louisville cab driver in neck in June 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is facing 30 years behind bars for shooting a Louisville cab driver more than two years ago. Rogerrick Miller was found guilty Friday on multiple charges, including first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Officials say in June 2020 that...
VIDEO | Family members chase double murder suspect through Louisville courthouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Video from inside a Louisville courtroom shows family members of a murder victim going after the suspect. The chaos in the courthouse happened at the end of a hearing for Paul Wade, who is accused of killing two people in the Russell neighborhood last month. Jefferson...
4 charged after fight inside Louisville courtroom, police records show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four people were arrested Friday during a brawl that erupted in a Jefferson County courtroom. Arrest records said the incident happened during a hearing for Paul Wade, the man accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Alexis McCrary and 26-year-old Edward Smith in the Russell neighborhood on Sept. 10.
Firefighters respond to major brush fire in Shepherdsville
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Several area fire departments were called in to battle a brush fire in Bullitt County. Just before 5 p.m. Sunday evening, firefighters responded to a fire on Pryor Valley Road in Shepherdsville. Smoke could be seen well above the trees before the blaze was controlled. Departments...
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in downtown Louisville Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m., when Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to West Broadway and South 16th Street on a report of a stabbing. LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said...
3 cows found in the Highlands, 1 cow still missing, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three of the four cows that were still missing after escaping a truck near Cherokee Park were found on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said three cows were located in the Highlands around Baxter Avenue around 9:30 p.m. A volunteer...
Identity released of man killed in I-64 crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner has released the identity of the man killed in a crash on Interstate 64 Friday morning. The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Grinstead Drive and the Cochran Hill tunnels. Louisville Metro police said the driver, 26-year-old De’Quantae...
