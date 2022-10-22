ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Man in critical condition after crash near Newburg Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a vehicle crash on I-264 eastbound near Newburg Road Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 4 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash on I-264 just east of Newburg Road. Preliminary investigation shows that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Shooting at Fern Creek apartment complex leaves man dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting at a Fern Creek apartment complex leaves a man dead. Louisville Metro Police were called to reports of a shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man shot, killed in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in Fern Creek. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a reported shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place. When officers arrived on scene they found an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed at apartment complex near Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday night at an apartment complex near Fern Creek. LMPD 7th Division officers responded to the shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. That's at the Overbrook Apartment Homes, not far from Bardstown Road. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle

The Jefferson County coroner identified a man that was hit and killed in the Cloverleaf neighborhood Saturday night. Around 8:45 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to the 4900 block of Manslick Road on a report of a pedestrian struck. Investigators found 72-year-old Larry Denny of Louisville was crossing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man hit and killed in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a car hit him in the 4900 block of Manslick Road. The incident was reported around 8:45 PM as the man was crossing the street. Louisville Metro Police Spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the man died from his injuries at the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after he was found shot in South Louisville. Around 9:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 2600 block of South 4th Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers arrived and found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Motorcyclist in hospital after crash on Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash Friday evening on Cane Run Road. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 6:00p.m. officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Cane Run Road at Crums Lane. Preliminary investigation showed that a car...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Firefighters respond to major brush fire in Shepherdsville

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Several area fire departments were called in to battle a brush fire in Bullitt County. Just before 5 p.m. Sunday evening, firefighters responded to a fire on Pryor Valley Road in Shepherdsville. Smoke could be seen well above the trees before the blaze was controlled. Departments...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man taken to hospital after stabbing in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in downtown Louisville Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m., when Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to West Broadway and South 16th Street on a report of a stabbing. LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Identity released of man killed in I-64 crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner has released the identity of the man killed in a crash on Interstate 64 Friday morning. The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Grinstead Drive and the Cochran Hill tunnels. Louisville Metro police said the driver, 26-year-old De’Quantae...
LOUISVILLE, KY

