Read full article on original website
Related
A-League legend labels refereeing howler the 'worst red card decision I've ever seen' during thrilling draw between Sydney FC and Adelaide
It was a thrilling match full of beautiful football - but the 2-2 draw between Adelaide and Sydney FC was marred by a red card that's been branded by an A-League legend as 'the worst red card decision I've ever seen'. Reds striker Hiroshi Ibusuki was sent off in the...
Sporting News
Injuries and form favouring Socceroos ahead of World Cup 2022
Fortune seems to be smiling on the Socceroos ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Drawn in a group alongside France, Denmark and Tunisia, Australia need to be at their best if they're any hope of progressing to the knockout stages. Graham Arnold's side only qualified for Qatar via...
US heads to World Cup with players struggling for game time
The United States team's top player has started only two matches this season
Cricket fans go WILD in the streets after India beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup thriller labelled as one of the 'best games of all-time'
Indian cricket fans have flooded the streets in Sydney's western suburbs following their national side's amazing escape against Pakistan in the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The Indian side looked dead and buried against arch-rivals Pakistan after an early collapse saw them reeling at 4-31 and at one point needing more than 13 runs an over to challenge.
BBC
Women's Big Bash League: Amanda-Jade Wellington takes 5-8 as Strikers thrash Renegades
Melbourne Renegades 101 all out (19.5 overs): Leeson 35 (33); Wellington 5-8 Adelaide Strikers 102-2 (17 overs): Dottin 55* (55); Coyte 2-19 Amanda-Jade Wellington equalled her record for the best Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) figures as Adelaide Strikers beat Melbourne Renegades. Australia leg-spinner Wellington took 5-8 as the Renegades...
Sporting News
Daniel Tupou stars with hat-trick as Tonga down Wales in RLWC
It wasn't always pretty, but Mate Ma'a Tonga improved their Rugby League World Cup record to 2-0 on Monday morning (AEDT) with a 32-6 victory over Wales. The underdogs scored first in the 15th minute through Ryan Evans, capitalising on multiple fundamental errors from the Tongan outfit, before Daniel Tupou levelled the scores in the 20th minute.
Premier League rivals Brentford and Bournemouth keeping tabs on Blackpool hotshot Jerry Yates... with Rangers also monitoring the £5m-rated forward
Premier League sides Brentford and Bournemouth are monitoring Blackpool hotshot Jerry Yates. Scottish giants Rangers are also keeping tabs on the 25-year-old, who scored twice in the 4-2 Championship victory over Preston on Saturday. Yates has netted eight goals this season to join Norwich's Josh Sargent, Oscar Estupinan of Hull...
SkySports
Arsenal and Man Utd win to maintain 100 per cent starts to WSL season | Chelsea keep pace with win at Brighton
Arsenal and Man Utd overcame Liverpool and Leicester respectively to keep up their 100 per cent starts to the WSL season, while Chelsea kept pace with win at Brighton. Chelsea had to work hard to keep pace with leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester United, whom they trail only on goal difference having played a game more after a 2-0 win at Brighton.
New Zealand thrash hosts Australia in T20 World Cup opener
Hosts and defending champions Australia made a false start to the T20 World Cup after an 89-run thumping defeat against New Zealand in a reversal of last year’s final.Australia claimed their first men’s title in the shortest format after beating New Zealand in the tournament showpiece 11 months ago but the Black Caps gained a small measure of revenge at Sydney.They flew out of the traps thanks to Finn Allen’s 42 off 16 balls while fellow opener Devon Conway’s 92 not out off 58 deliveries lifted the Kiwis to 200 for three after they were invited to bat first.Tim Southee...
Yardbarker
Juventus join the queue for exciting Celtic teenager
In recent years, Juventus have been increasingly on the hunt of young talents all around the world, with the brilliant Kenan Yildiz arguably being the club’s latest grand coup. According to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri have joined a long list of suitors who are tracking young Celtic sensation Rocco Vata.
Yardbarker
Report – Two clubs join Juventus in the race for Chelsea man
Juventus remains keen on Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, but adding him to their squad will not be straightforward. The midfielder is an accomplished Serie A player, having impressed in an earlier spell at Napoli before moving to Chelsea. His deal at the Premier League club expires at the end of this...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli produces another masterclass on special night in Melbourne
Cricket's biggest star, on its biggest stage, with a performance which may well have positioned itself in the prime slot of a career highlights reel that was already the stuff of greatness. India against Pakistan is a cricket match like no other. This astounding game in front of 90,293 at...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Ireland thumped by Sri Lanka as Kusal Mendis stars with the bat again
Ireland suffered a thumping nine-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in their opening game of the T20 World Cup Super 12s as Kusal Mendis starred once again in Hobart. After Sri Lanka's bowling attack restricted Ireland to 128-8, opener Mendis (68no off 43) crunched his second successive fifty, sharing half-century stands with Dhananjaya de Silva (31) and Charith Asalanka (31no) as his side coasted home in 15 overs, Mendis with the match-winning six off Simi Singh.
Comments / 0