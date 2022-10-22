Read full article on original website
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Florida Woman Wakes Up To Giant Alligator In Her Kitchen: “A Huge One”
Can you imagine waking up, sauntering downstairs to make yourself some breakfast when you notice a monster alligator just chilling in the kitchen?. Forget about the coffee, I think that’ll scare you awake for the day. A woman living in Clearwater, Florida, had this exact experience a few years...
Dad missing along with wife and two sons shared heartbreaking posts about family before their mystery disappearance
THE father who, along with his wife and two sons, has been missing since Sunday shared heartbreaking posts about family before they disappeared. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, haven't been heard from after Anthony displayed "paranoid behaviors," police said. Facebook posts from...
'Chewed Her up Bad': Bear Hunted Down Woman in Rare Predatory Attack
One of the women attacked in British Columbia, Canada, underwent six hours of surgery for injuries to her arms, head, back and ear.
Man Charged After Turning Dogs Loose on Deer, Killing More Than 30
A man in central Mexico has been charged with animal cruelty after entering a nature park and allowing his dogs to kill 32 deer. On Wednesday, prosecutors in Puebla state announced that a man had entered a holding pen at the Volcanic Park in June with several dogs of various breeds. He allowed or encouraged them to bite and kill the deer, the AP News reports.
Man Slaps Bear to Protect Family in Heart-Pounding Video
In addition to smacking the bear, the man also growled back at it and made loud noises by banging a shovel and a lid together.
Buffalo Gores, Kills Hunter Moments After Being Shot
In a savage moment caught on video, a buffalo brutally avenges itself as it charges and gores the hunter who shot it. The violence caught on tape and shared by The Sun has left the internet shocked. It shows the injured animal charging at the hunter who just shot it.
Man Fights Crocodile With Knife As It Held His Friend's Head in Its Jaws
Biologist Rick Shine told Newsweek that crocodiles trying to steal food from humans can become increasingly bold, leading to such savage attacks.
‘Bone chilling’ video shows deer nearly walk over sleeping alligator in Florida woods
“Like a dang dinosaur came out of nowhere.”
Man Flees Charging Elephant by Jumping Into River, Is Quickly Attacked by Crocodile
Quick thinking led a Zimbabwean fisherman to escape a charging elephant by jumping into a river. But as soon as he hit the water, he was attacked by a crocodile. And he miraculously survived to share his story. The encounter took place while Winders Sianene, 34, was heading to a...
Michigan family of 4 who went missing for a week has been found
A Michigan family of four that went missing for nearly a week was located by authorities on Sunday.
Deer Tramples Utah Family's Dog to Death in Backyard in Unprovoked Attack
Deer rarely attack humans or pets, but they can be aggressive when protecting newborn fawns and during the mating season.
Agonizing rescue video shows woman’s foot stuck in electric massage chair in Florida
Power tools were needed to take the chair apart.
Guy Punches Kangaroo In The Face Holding His Dog Hostage In One Of The All-Time Craziest Outdoors Videos
This has to be one of the wildest outdoors videos you’ll ever see. Back in 2016, a video of a guy saving his dog from a kangaroo, then punching it, went viral to the tune of nearly 87M views. I completely forgot about this video until it randomly popped up while going down a YouTube rabbit hole, and it’s even more absurd than I remember. Looks like a scene straight out of a movie…
A Texas Woman Is Viral For Rescuing A Beaten Dog & People Love How She Handled It (VIDEO)
Animal cruelty can generate anger in whoever witnesses it. That's specifically the case of a Texas woman who has gone viral for her outrageous reaction before rescuing a dog she claims was beaten by a man. TikTok user Carol Christine, known as @956bigmama on the platform, posted a clip of...
"I thought you didn't need me." Husband ignores calls, texts and watches TV while wife is taken to hospital.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been in a number of bad relationships in which one of the biggest problems was that I couldn’t count on my partner to be there for me when I needed them.
'Bloodcurdling growl' of the Peak District Panther is caught on iPhone recording by terrified wild camper - as MORE claim to have seen the 'big cat' in the wild
A wild camper who heard a bloodcurdling growl from his tent in the Peak District is now 'certain it was a big cat' after a teenager shared footage of a 'panther' attacking a sheep in the same area. Josh Williams, 17, had spent the night wild camping with a friend,...
Day care workers charged, accused of scaring tots with mask
HAMILTON, Miss. — (AP) — Four people linked to viral video footage of Mississippi day care employees using a scary mask to frighten young children are facing charges of felony child abuse, and a fifth person faces two misdemeanor counts, authorities say. The daycare's owner, Sheila Sanders, is...
Is a PANTHER on the loose in the Peak District? Camper says his mobile phone has captured big cat feeding on dead sheep
A teenage camper has captured footage of what he believes is a big cat feeding on a 'dead sheep' in the Peak District, sparking fears that a panther is prowling the British countryside. Josh Williams, 17, had spent the night wild camping with a friend, in the British beauty spot,...
