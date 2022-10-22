ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
Outsider.com

Man Charged After Turning Dogs Loose on Deer, Killing More Than 30

A man in central Mexico has been charged with animal cruelty after entering a nature park and allowing his dogs to kill 32 deer. On Wednesday, prosecutors in Puebla state announced that a man had entered a holding pen at the Volcanic Park in June with several dogs of various breeds. He allowed or encouraged them to bite and kill the deer, the AP News reports.
Outsider.com

Buffalo Gores, Kills Hunter Moments After Being Shot

In a savage moment caught on video, a buffalo brutally avenges itself as it charges and gores the hunter who shot it. The violence caught on tape and shared by The Sun has left the internet shocked. It shows the injured animal charging at the hunter who just shot it.
Whiskey Riff

Guy Punches Kangaroo In The Face Holding His Dog Hostage In One Of The All-Time Craziest Outdoors Videos

This has to be one of the wildest outdoors videos you’ll ever see. Back in 2016, a video of a guy saving his dog from a kangaroo, then punching it, went viral to the tune of nearly 87M views. I completely forgot about this video until it randomly popped up while going down a YouTube rabbit hole, and it’s even more absurd than I remember. Looks like a scene straight out of a movie…
KRMG

Day care workers charged, accused of scaring tots with mask

HAMILTON, Miss. — (AP) — Four people linked to viral video footage of Mississippi day care employees using a scary mask to frighten young children are facing charges of felony child abuse, and a fifth person faces two misdemeanor counts, authorities say. The daycare's owner, Sheila Sanders, is...
HAMILTON, MS

