Kim Jong Un Vows To 'Hit And Wipe Out' Enemies, Says 'Tactical' Nuclear Drills Were Warnings For US And Its Allies
Kim Jong Un has vowed to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets after showcasing his country’s nuclear capabilities in recent missile launches. What Happened: North Korea said its recent barrage of missile launches was a “severe warning” in response to joint naval exercises carried out by South Korea and the U.S., which involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, the state media KCNA Watch reported.
U.S. Vows to Teach Kim Jong Un a Lesson After Missile Over Japan
North Korea has test-fired a missile on its longest flight ever over Japan, inspiring the U.S. and South Korea to stage their own show of force with precision strikes on an islet in the Yellow Sea near North Korea’s southwest coast.The tit-for-tat exchange ratcheted up a sense of crisis in which North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is defying threats by both Washington and Seoul to punish him while he makes good on his vow never to give up his nuclear program, sanctified in a newly passed law authorizing the North to nuke its enemies whenever Kim feels like it.The...
Kim Jong-un’s New Outfit Could Be Deadly for South Korea
“He’s showing that he’s bold and he’s proud and he’s involved in this,” Bruce Klingner of the Heritage Foundation told CNN. “And that the tactical nuclear weapons program is his.”. Last year, there was a great deal of commentary from analysts when it appeared...
US warns North Korea it could increase 'steps that are taken in response' if it continues missile launches
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that if North Korea continues "down this road" of provocation following its ballistic missile launch over Japan on Tuesday, "it will only increase the condemnation, increase the isolation and increase the steps that are taken in response to their actions." Blinken made the comments during a press conference in Santiago, Chile, as a part of his week-long trip to South America.
South Korea apologises after missile fired in response to North Korea test crashes
Live-fire drill with the US was supposed to be a show of strength, but ended in embarrassment and caused alarm among nearby residents
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
In highly unusual move, North Korea flies warplanes near South Korea after missile launches
South Korea says North Korea flew 12 warplanes near their mutual border on Thursday, prompting South Korea to scramble 30 military planes in response.
US Marines storm beach near disputed reef in South China Sea joint military drills
United States Marines on Friday stormed an uninhabited beach near the South China Sea in joint military exercises with the Philippines, Japan and South Korea.
South Korea's 'Slam Eagle' Fighter Jet Compared to North Korea's Warplanes
North Korea hasn't added new combat aircraft to its arsenal in over 30 years, according to one recent report.
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
U.S. accuses China, Russia of enabling North Korea's Kim Jong Un
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United States accused China and Russia on Wednesday of enabling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by protecting Pyongyang from attempts to strengthen U.N. Security Council sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
North Korea fires artillery barrage into bordering seas
North Korea fired an artillery barrage into the seas on its western and eastern borders, South Korean officials say. The shells were fired near the sea border of the two countries, according to Reuters. North Korea fired 100 rounds from its western sea border and 150 from its eastern sea border just one day after South Korea began its annual military drills to increase military readiness, according to South Korean officials.
Why is North Korea firing so many missiles -- and should the West be worried?
Tensions are running high in the Korean Peninsula, as the United States and its allies respond to North Korea's flurry of recent missile tests -- including one that flew over neighboring Japan without warning.
South Korea's move to force BTS to join the military will cause it to lose out on billions in lost tourism, merchandise, and cosmetics
BTS's recording label announced all 7 members will enlist in South Korea's military for mandatory service. While the group is on hiatus until 2025, South Korean could lose billions from tourism and consumer goods. The label said the members will complete their military service while pursuing "solo endeavors." South Korea...
US, Japanese and South Korean warships perform missile defense exercise after North Korean tests
United States, South Korean and Japanese warships performed a missile defense exercise in the Sea of Japan on Thursday, two days after North Korean sent a ballistic missile over Japan, the US-Indo Pacific Command said in a statement.
2 Koreas exchange warning shots along disputed sea boundary
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korea exchanged warning shots Monday along their disputed western sea boundary — a scene of past bloodshed and naval battles — in a development that raises worry of possible clashes after North Korea’s recent barrage of weapons tests. South Korea’s navy broadcast warnings and fired warning shots to repel a North Korean merchant ship that violated the sea boundary at 3:42 a.m., the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. North Korea’s military said its coastal defense units responded by firing 10 rounds of artillery warning shots toward its territorial...
Chad leader blames protest organizers for civilian deaths
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. N'DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chad's interim leader Mahamat Idriss Deby on Monday said those who organized protests against his two-year extension of power have shown “the will to start a civil war,” marking his first speech since a violent crackdown on demonstrators left dozens of people dead across the country.
N.Korea fires shots to warn S.Korea, urges 'enemies' to stop causing tensions -KCNA
SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea on Wednesday said it fired warning shots toward its east and west coasts to send "grave warning" against South Korea for firing dozens of artillery shells on Tuesday and urged that its "enemies" should immediately stop any provocative actions that cause military tensions, according to its state media KCNA.
