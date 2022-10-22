ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tax deal could keep ‘Young Rock’ filming in Memphis for 4 more seasons

By Melissa Moon
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NBC Universal wants a jobs payment-in-lieu-of-tax incentive to continue filming its “Young Rock” TV series in Memphis and Shelby County.

The half-hour sitcom based on the life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had been filming in Australia but last month began shooting season three in the Memphis area.

The Rock visits Mississippi trailer park where he lived as a teen
“Young Rock” filming in downtown Memphis in September
Excited young fan meets The Rock in Memphis

The Economic Development Growth Engine for Memphis and Shelby County said in order to attract the series and potentially attract other similar materials, NBC Universal television productions, the city and county administrations have agreed to seek $1.25 million for the first year of filming or 13 episodes.

EDGE is proposing a 4-year PILOT tax abatement to keep the series in Memphis for up to four seasons or 52 episodes.

NBC estimates season three will cost $52 million with a crew of 516 people. It plans to fill 257 of those positions locally, with a payroll of almost $7 million.

The network also expects to spend around $27.2 million with Tennesse vendors and $3.3 million in local construction costs.

Casting call goes out for ‘Young Rock’ as sitcom set to be filmed in Memphis

EDGE staff projects local tax revenues from the first 13 episodes shot in Memphis to be $1,132,463 a first-year benefit to the applicant for approximately $1,286,291.

EDGE said the show is popular and will likely be renewed for a fourth season which will be good for the local and regional economy.

The show is based on the life of wrestler-turned actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who spent some of his early years in DeSoto County, Mississippi and got his start as a wrestler in Memphis.

