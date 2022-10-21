Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo can’t expect to flounce back into the Man Utd fold – Ten Hag is what the club needs, not him
IF Cristiano Ronaldo thinks he can flounce back into the fold next week after his axing from Manchester United he has another thing coming. Boss Erik ten Hag has made it clear there is work to be done — on the player’s side. He said: “We will first...
Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo future to be decided TODAY, with Chelsea set to shockingly sign the superstar
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is set for showdown talks with manager Erik ten Hag
Yardbarker
Erik Ten Hag Wants Cristiano Ronaldo To Stay At Manchester United
Erik Ten Hag took disciplinary action against Cristiano Ronaldo this week following the player's refusal to come on as a substitute against Tottenham. The Portuguese striker was removed from first team training and is out of the squad to face Chelsea. Ten Hag was firm and hard hitting with Ronaldo,...
Manchester United report: Red Devils ready to sell Cristiano Ronaldo in January
The Portuguese superstar was dropped from the first-team squad last week after refusing to come on as a substitute.
CBS Sports
Serie A scores: Napoli beat AS Roma and Jose Mourinho with late Victor Osimhen goal to stay atop the table
After 11 matches. Napoli are at the top of the Serie A table (you can catch all the action on Paramount+). The team, coached by Luciano Spalletti, needs to be considered as the leading candidate for the win of the Scudetto after winning 1-0 away against AS Roma. Napoli are currently at the top of the table with 29 points, three points more than AC Milan and five more than Lazio and Atalanta. Despite a summer full of changes, Napoli managed to create a roster that can compete on multiple fronts, sitting atop the table while they are already qualified for the UEFA Champions League's round of 16, in the same group with Ajax, Liverpool and Rangers. In the first eleven games, Napoli already won some key matches away against Lazio, Roma and AC Milan. Another confirmation that we need to consider them very seriously this time for the title race.
SB Nation
Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City: 4 Questions with Anders Meincke of Fear the Wall
Six weeks ago, Manchester City played host to Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League, and we got the scoop on the Black & Yellow from Anders Meincke from Fear the Wall. Now City are headed for the return match at Westfalenstadion. Now we reconnect with Anders to see how Dortmund have fared since.
NBC Sports
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re just under a month away from the 2022 World Cup break, making the next four rounds of Premier League fixtures all the more important and intriguing. Who’s looking like title...
West Ham v Bournemouth: Premier League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will West Ham secure victory over Bournemouth? Join Will Unwin to find out
Match Report: Chelsea Draw With Manchester United 1-1 In The Premier League
Chelsea have drawn 1-1 against Manchester United in the Premier League and remain unbeaten under Graham Potter.
SB Nation
Bunny Stepping Up At Manchester City Women
Since Ellen White’s retirement and top scorer Georgia Stanway moved to Bayern Munich, goalscoring duties have fallen firmly in the hands, or feet, if Bunny Shaw. The Jamaican striker joined the blues last season and scored on her debut at Everton, but found her chances limited as the blues struggled for consistency.
SB Nation
WATCH: Pernille Harder doubles Chelsea’s lead over Brighton, 2-0!
Substitute Sam Kerr lays the ball to fellow substitute, Pernille Harder, on the right side of the pitch. She runs towards the box and strikes a thunderous shot to double Chelsea’s lead over Brighton. 2-0!
SB Nation
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool
After a difficult first two months of the 2022-23 season, Liverpool’s last three games have seen the Reds looking something like back to their best between a comprehensive 7-1 demolition of Rangers in Champions League action, a fiery victory over title favourites Manchester City in the league, and then a well managed win over West Ham. Add it all up and it doesn’t seem entirely crazy to ask if just maybe Jürgen Klopp’s dominant Red machine is back.
FOX Sports
Osimhen scores late, Napoli beats Roma for 11th straight win
ROME (AP) — José Mourinho’s physical Roma squad came closer than most teams have to keeping high-scoring Napoli out of the net. In the end, though, Napoli’s vast array of talented forwards again proved too much to handle. Victor Osimhen scored 10 minutes from time and...
BBC
Michael Carrick: Middlesbrough name former Manchester United midfielder as boss
Championship strugglers Middlesbrough have appointed former Manchester United and England midfielder Michael Carrick as head coach. The 41-year-old had been out of the game since leaving Old Trafford after a three-game stint as temporary boss after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal. Boro had been without a permanent manager since Chris Wilder...
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Southampton: Predicted Lineup, Bench & Score
With everything going so well at the moment (*knock on wood) you get the sense that Arsenal just wants to keep rolling through the matches to take advantage of this great run. While the World Cup break offers the chance to get Emile Smith Rowe back, the disruption to Arsenal’s current groove and the potential for injuries to key players isn’t ideal. But the Gunners press on with another winnable three points in the league this weekend. And the added bonus that Gabriel has agreed to a new long-term contract. Please get Bukayo Saka’s deal done before the World Cup.
SB Nation
Tottenham vs. Newcastle - Lineups & Match thread: Capping the week off with a top-four Sunday!?
All stars aligned for Newcastle on Saturday as Liverpool lost to Nottingham Forest (?) while Chelsea and Man. Utd. drew their game thus making it possible for the Magpies to jump ahead of the two Big Six clubs later today with a victory over Tottenham. That’s still more than a...
SB Nation
Arsenal at Southampton match thread: flying south
Arsenal look to extend their club record best start to a season on today’s trip to Southampton. The Gunners have won 9 of their first 10 matches in the Premier League. A win today makes it 10 of 11, and all four times a club has managed that feat, they’ve won the league. The Saints have won and drawn their last two matches to somewhat right the ship after four consecutive losses.
SB Nation
Cottage Talk Full Time: Fulham Put Another Manager On Notice
In this episode, Russ and Yannis shared their initial reactions to Fulham’s 3-2 victory against Leeds United. They went through all of the key moments, and ended with their thoughts on Man Of The Match. “This Podcast has been created and uploaded by Russ Goldman, host and creator of...
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, October 24
I know yesterday’s result wasn’t good. And I know it wasn’t pleasing to watch, because I had watched! Ooph, that was rough. But, at the very least, I took solace in knowing that Olive Skipp is back!. Before he was injured, Skipp looked to be such an...
SB Nation
Reading vs Bristol City: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading will be desperate to get three points on the board this afternoon as they face Bristol City, with both sides looking to achieve higher finishes than they were able to last season. The hosts have taken just one point from a possible 12 in their last four league games...
