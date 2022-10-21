ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Erik Ten Hag Wants Cristiano Ronaldo To Stay At Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag took disciplinary action against Cristiano Ronaldo this week following the player's refusal to come on as a substitute against Tottenham. The Portuguese striker was removed from first team training and is out of the squad to face Chelsea. Ten Hag was firm and hard hitting with Ronaldo,...
CBS Sports

Serie A scores: Napoli beat AS Roma and Jose Mourinho with late Victor Osimhen goal to stay atop the table

After 11 matches. Napoli are at the top of the Serie A table (you can catch all the action on Paramount+). The team, coached by Luciano Spalletti, needs to be considered as the leading candidate for the win of the Scudetto after winning 1-0 away against AS Roma. Napoli are currently at the top of the table with 29 points, three points more than AC Milan and five more than Lazio and Atalanta. Despite a summer full of changes, Napoli managed to create a roster that can compete on multiple fronts, sitting atop the table while they are already qualified for the UEFA Champions League's round of 16, in the same group with Ajax, Liverpool and Rangers. In the first eleven games, Napoli already won some key matches away against Lazio, Roma and AC Milan. Another confirmation that we need to consider them very seriously this time for the title race.
SB Nation

Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City: 4 Questions with Anders Meincke of Fear the Wall

Six weeks ago, Manchester City played host to Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League, and we got the scoop on the Black & Yellow from Anders Meincke from Fear the Wall. Now City are headed for the return match at Westfalenstadion. Now we reconnect with Anders to see how Dortmund have fared since.
NBC Sports

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re just under a month away from the 2022 World Cup break, making the next four rounds of Premier League fixtures all the more important and intriguing. Who’s looking like title...
SB Nation

Bunny Stepping Up At Manchester City Women

Since Ellen White’s retirement and top scorer Georgia Stanway moved to Bayern Munich, goalscoring duties have fallen firmly in the hands, or feet, if Bunny Shaw. The Jamaican striker joined the blues last season and scored on her debut at Everton, but found her chances limited as the blues struggled for consistency.
SB Nation

Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool

After a difficult first two months of the 2022-23 season, Liverpool’s last three games have seen the Reds looking something like back to their best between a comprehensive 7-1 demolition of Rangers in Champions League action, a fiery victory over title favourites Manchester City in the league, and then a well managed win over West Ham. Add it all up and it doesn’t seem entirely crazy to ask if just maybe Jürgen Klopp’s dominant Red machine is back.
FOX Sports

Osimhen scores late, Napoli beats Roma for 11th straight win

ROME (AP) — José Mourinho’s physical Roma squad came closer than most teams have to keeping high-scoring Napoli out of the net. In the end, though, Napoli’s vast array of talented forwards again proved too much to handle. Victor Osimhen scored 10 minutes from time and...
BBC

Michael Carrick: Middlesbrough name former Manchester United midfielder as boss

Championship strugglers Middlesbrough have appointed former Manchester United and England midfielder Michael Carrick as head coach. The 41-year-old had been out of the game since leaving Old Trafford after a three-game stint as temporary boss after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal. Boro had been without a permanent manager since Chris Wilder...
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. Southampton: Predicted Lineup, Bench & Score

With everything going so well at the moment (*knock on wood) you get the sense that Arsenal just wants to keep rolling through the matches to take advantage of this great run. While the World Cup break offers the chance to get Emile Smith Rowe back, the disruption to Arsenal’s current groove and the potential for injuries to key players isn’t ideal. But the Gunners press on with another winnable three points in the league this weekend. And the added bonus that Gabriel has agreed to a new long-term contract. Please get Bukayo Saka’s deal done before the World Cup.
SB Nation

Arsenal at Southampton match thread: flying south

Arsenal look to extend their club record best start to a season on today’s trip to Southampton. The Gunners have won 9 of their first 10 matches in the Premier League. A win today makes it 10 of 11, and all four times a club has managed that feat, they’ve won the league. The Saints have won and drawn their last two matches to somewhat right the ship after four consecutive losses.
SB Nation

Cottage Talk Full Time: Fulham Put Another Manager On Notice

In this episode, Russ and Yannis shared their initial reactions to Fulham’s 3-2 victory against Leeds United. They went through all of the key moments, and ended with their thoughts on Man Of The Match. “This Podcast has been created and uploaded by Russ Goldman, host and creator of...
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, October 24

I know yesterday’s result wasn’t good. And I know it wasn’t pleasing to watch, because I had watched! Ooph, that was rough. But, at the very least, I took solace in knowing that Olive Skipp is back!. Before he was injured, Skipp looked to be such an...
SB Nation

Reading vs Bristol City: Match Preview 2022/23

Reading will be desperate to get three points on the board this afternoon as they face Bristol City, with both sides looking to achieve higher finishes than they were able to last season. The hosts have taken just one point from a possible 12 in their last four league games...

