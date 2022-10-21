Read full article on original website
Bridge in Scotia to close until 2024
The Village of Scotia has been ordered by the New York State Department of Transportation to close the road over the Sunnyside Road bridge due to its unsafe conditions.
Schenectady plans hazardous waste collection event
A household hazardous waste collection event is set for 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 12, in SUNY Schenectady's back parking lot at 78 Washington Avenue.
Schenectady County Announces Drive Thru Rabies Vaccination Clinic for Pets
Schenectady County will hold a rabies vaccination clinic for cats, ferrets and dogs in Princetown on November 5. The clinic is free to Schenectady County residents. Cats and ferrets must be in carriers, and dogs must be leashed. Schenectady County Public Health Services (SCPHS) transitioned to electronic registration and a...
Water main breaks close schools in Troy, Guilderland
KIPP Troy Prep Middle and High School are closed Tuesday, due to a water main break. In Albany County, earlier this morning, contractors working on the construction site across from Farnsworth Middle School also broke a water main.
Albany Housing Authority complex receives $1.2M in funding
New York Attorney General Letitia James and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSDERA) announced over $1.2M in joint funding for an energy efficiency project in Albany's South end.
Upstate’s First Ever Cannabus Will Leave You Positively Buzzed!
You've heard of edibles, but Saratoga County local Dave Sershen has brought that concept to an even higher level with his Cannabus, the Hive. Creatively serving up THC-infused beverages like slushies ("Frozen Spliffs"), lemonades ("Lemon Haze"), and cold brew coffee ("Buzz Brew"), it's no wonder people are swarming to the Hive's events. The Hive's hope is to provide locals with an alternative to alcohol while still offering a pleasant social experience that can be shared responsibly.
Uncommon Grounds opening new shop in Stuyvesant Plaza
Coffee and bagel shop Uncommon Grounds is opening a fourth location in Stuyvesant Plaza. The new location will be in the former Bruegger's Bagels space.
19 displaced, building torn down after Schenectady fire
Over a dozen people are without homes after a fire tore through a Schenectady apartment building early Sunday morning. The building was demolished Monday.
Crescent, Vischer Ferry dam work to force drawdowns
The New York Power Authority (NYPA) will supervise a water drawdown to remove the flashboards at the Crescent and Vischer Ferry dams later this month.
Albany’s Newest Breakfast & Lunch Spot Now Open On Lark Street
There is no shortage of great breakfast restaurants inn Albany and now there is another to add to the list. It is the most important meal of the day, and throughout the Capital Region, there are plenty of great spots to take care of that morning hunger. From downtown restaurants to country diners the options are endless!
New pizza place opening on Ontario Street in Cohoes
Spindle City Pizza is set to open at 84 Ontario Street in Cohoes on Friday, October 28. The name pays homage to the City of Cohoes, which became a manufacturing center in the late 1800s.
$250 Check Proposed For Schenectady County, New York Residents
Do you live in Schenectady County, New York? Are you a homeowner? You and your neighbor could get rebate checks next year. This New York County has plans to set aside $9 million to give $250 rebate checks to residents. The money is from surplus revenue collected from sales taxes over the last two years. Next year, the cash will go to homeowners who live in Schenectady County. (source)
Albany man accused in fatal Third Avenue crash
A 26-year-old Albany man has been accused of hitting a pedestrian with his car, killing them, Monday evening on Third Avenue.
Schenectady GE workers plan to rally to demand company stop union busting
Unionized General Electric workers from around the country plan to rally Tuesday in Schenectady. Organizers are calling it the largest national direct action by GE workers in years. They plan to demand the company stop illegal union busting, and take action to protect jobs. The rally is set for 11:30...
Gov. Hochul announces $28 million in funds to combat gun violence
Gov. Hochul announced Monday $28 million in funding towards combatting gun violence, increasing opportunities for youth, and strengthening public safety in cities across New York State.
Why New York counties are putting on green lights
If you visit or drive by the Warren County Municipal Center, you may notice an unusual streak of green, especially by night. No, you haven't slept through Halloween and straight on to St. Patrick's Day - it's still October. The lights serve to honor a different element of the fall season.
Saratoga County Emergency Services manager to depart
Carl Zeilman, Saratoga County's Director of Emergency Management is leaving his post Wednesday, October 26, ending a nearly nine-year tenure.
Florida Police Search for Missing Saratoga County Woman!
A woman from Saratoga Springs is Missing in Florida - Search Underway!. Police in Florida says a Saratoga Springs woman went missing last week and they have been executing an all-out search by land and air to locate her since Saturday. "From what we have found, I think she went...
Fulton County Sheriff breaks down political sign rules
BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Volunteers for Democrat Matt Castelli for Congress say they put up a sign near the intersection of Rt. 30 and Rt. 155 on Tuesday and, just a few days later, it was gone. Fulton County Sheriff, Richard Giardino, confirmed he received a report of a stolen sign in the area, which […]
Pink Bus Pull competition to support the Real Men Wear Pink campaign
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Friday marked the 6th annual Pink Bus Pull to support the Real Men Wear Pink campaign in the fight to end breast cancer. Teams of 8 tested their strength, pulling a 30,000 pound pink bus for a distance of 30 feet. Teams are from CDTA, Siena College, Albany County, Albany Fire Department as well as the Albany Police Department, Schenectady City School District, and Albany Medical Center.
