Do you live in Schenectady County, New York? Are you a homeowner? You and your neighbor could get rebate checks next year. This New York County has plans to set aside $9 million to give $250 rebate checks to residents. The money is from surplus revenue collected from sales taxes over the last two years. Next year, the cash will go to homeowners who live in Schenectady County. (source)

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO