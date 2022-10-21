ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
schenectadycounty.com

Schenectady County Announces Drive Thru Rabies Vaccination Clinic for Pets

Schenectady County will hold a rabies vaccination clinic for cats, ferrets and dogs in Princetown on November 5. The clinic is free to Schenectady County residents. Cats and ferrets must be in carriers, and dogs must be leashed. Schenectady County Public Health Services (SCPHS) transitioned to electronic registration and a...
Q 105.7

Upstate’s First Ever Cannabus Will Leave You Positively Buzzed!

You've heard of edibles, but Saratoga County local Dave Sershen has brought that concept to an even higher level with his Cannabus, the Hive. Creatively serving up THC-infused beverages like slushies ("Frozen Spliffs"), lemonades ("Lemon Haze"), and cold brew coffee ("Buzz Brew"), it's no wonder people are swarming to the Hive's events. The Hive's hope is to provide locals with an alternative to alcohol while still offering a pleasant social experience that can be shared responsibly.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Albany’s Newest Breakfast & Lunch Spot Now Open On Lark Street

There is no shortage of great breakfast restaurants inn Albany and now there is another to add to the list. It is the most important meal of the day, and throughout the Capital Region, there are plenty of great spots to take care of that morning hunger. From downtown restaurants to country diners the options are endless!
ALBANY, NY
Cadrene Heslop

$250 Check Proposed For Schenectady County, New York Residents

Do you live in Schenectady County, New York? Are you a homeowner? You and your neighbor could get rebate checks next year. This New York County has plans to set aside $9 million to give $250 rebate checks to residents. The money is from surplus revenue collected from sales taxes over the last two years. Next year, the cash will go to homeowners who live in Schenectady County. (source)
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Why New York counties are putting on green lights

If you visit or drive by the Warren County Municipal Center, you may notice an unusual streak of green, especially by night. No, you haven't slept through Halloween and straight on to St. Patrick's Day - it's still October. The lights serve to honor a different element of the fall season.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Fulton County Sheriff breaks down political sign rules

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Volunteers for Democrat Matt Castelli for Congress say they put up a sign near the intersection of Rt. 30 and Rt. 155 on Tuesday and, just a few days later, it was gone. Fulton County Sheriff, Richard Giardino, confirmed he received a report of a stolen sign in the area, which […]
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Pink Bus Pull competition to support the Real Men Wear Pink campaign

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Friday marked the 6th annual Pink Bus Pull to support the Real Men Wear Pink campaign in the fight to end breast cancer. Teams of 8 tested their strength, pulling a 30,000 pound pink bus for a distance of 30 feet. Teams are from CDTA, Siena College, Albany County, Albany Fire Department as well as the Albany Police Department, Schenectady City School District, and Albany Medical Center.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy