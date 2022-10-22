ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada Supreme Court allows early hand-counting of votes

By GABE STERN
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — A rural Nevada county can start hand-counting mail-in ballots two weeks before Election Day, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday, but it won’t be allowed to livestream the tallying in order to make sure voting results aren’t accidently released.

The ruling came in response to an emergency petition filed by the ACLU of Nevada challenging Nye County’s plan to start hand-counting votes on Wednesday, which the ACLU said in its lawsuit risks public release of early voting results.

Nye County is one of the first jurisdictions nationwide to act on election conspiracies related to mistrust in voting machines.

Interim Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf had planned to set up a livestream of the count, which he said would enable residents to “become poll watchers at home.”

However, the court said that if observers heard the votes read aloud, the observers — who are members of the public — “are likely to learn election result information before the release of such information is statutorily authorized."

Kampf proposed the plan in response to false claims about Dominion voting machines. The planned hand-count will take place alongside machine tabulators.

The court also ordered the county to require observers to certify that they will not release any information regarding the vote count process early.

Nevada’s least populous county, Esmeralda, used hand-counting to certify June’s primary results, when officials spent more than seven hours counting 317 ballots cast. On Wednesday, Elko County’s board of commissioners discussed their support for hand-counting and paper ballots, though they will likely have no hand-count this cycle as it’s too close to when polls open.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Cortez Masto trails in poll of key Nevada Senate race

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) is trailing her Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt, by 2 points in her bid for reelection, according to a new CNN poll released on Thursday. With just over four weeks left until Election Day, 48 percent of likely voters said they support Laxalt, compared to the 46 percent that said they back Cortez Masto, according to the poll.
NEVADA STATE
CBS News

Supreme Court reverses lower court decision which allowed undated mail-in ballots to be counted in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania's top-ranking state elections official said Tuesday a new U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding how rules for the state's mail-in ballots had been applied in a county judge election doesn't change her agency's guidance about counting them. Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said county elections officials should count...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona and Nevada voters believe they would be better off with GOP winning Congress: Poll

Voters in Arizona and Nevada believe they would be better off with Republicans taking control of Congress in the midterm elections, a new poll indicates. In both Arizona and Nevada, 47% of likely voters believe they would be better off should the Republicans win control of Congress, whereas only 40% and 36%, respectively, believe they would be worse off, according to a new poll released by CNN on Thursday.
NEVADA STATE
Business Insider

Democratic Rep. Steve Horsford, the first Black US House member to represent Nevada, faces off against Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District election

Rep. Steve Horsford is running against Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District. The 4th District covers most of northern Clark County and southern Lyon County. More than 80% of its population resides in Clark County, which is heavily Democratic. Democratic Nevada Rep. Steve Horsford faces Republican Sam Peters...
NEVADA STATE
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Majic 94.5

Black Voters Lead Record Early Turnout In Georgia Despite State’s Restrictive New Voting Law

Black voters led the record surge of people in Georgia flocking to polling places to cast their ballots in advance of the 2022 midterm Election Day next month. Early voting began this week in the Peach State and the numbers suggest an outsized amount of interest in this particular election as candidates duel for key positions and questions up and down the ballot. That was true despite a new law that critics say was enacted to make it harder for Black people, in particular, to vote.
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

Georgia voters are breaking early voting records

Nearly half a million Georgians have cast their ballots in the midterm elections through three days of early voting, according to Georgia’s secretary of state, blowing past the previous record three-day totals in 2018 and keeping pace with a historic 2020 turnout in the presidential election. "One of the...
GEORGIA STATE
Idaho8.com

Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting

More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
ARIZONA STATE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
87K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy