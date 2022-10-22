Suspect crashes stolen vehicle on Riverdale Road: SCSO
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is in custody after reportedly striking several vehicles and crashing a stolen vehicle on Riverdale Road Friday evening.
According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, at around 5:15 p.m. deputies spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen heading north on Riverdale Road between Stateline and Holmes Road.
The sheriff’s office says the driver of the stolen vehicle struck several other vehicles before crashing at Riverdale Road and Germantown Trails.
The suspect has reportedly been taken into custody. The sheriff’s office says no injuries were reported.
SCSO has not identified the suspect. The sheriff's office says they are still investigating.
