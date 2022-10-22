Read full article on original website
Chicago shootings: 9 juveniles among 51 shot, 10 fatally, in weekend violence, police say
Nine juveniles are among at least 51 people shot, 10 fatally, in Chicago so far this weekend, police said.
Chicago weekend gun violence results in one deadliest of the year, 12 killed, 43 wounded
Chicago saw one of its deadliest weekends of the year, with 12 people killed and another 45 wounded by gunfire, including at least five children 15 and younger. Nine of those killed were shot over just 12 hours Saturday night into early Sunday.
Man shot while standing near street on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., police say the male victim was near the street in the 700 block of East 131st Street when gunfire rang out. The victim was shot in the leg and taken to Trinity Hospital in...
Over 50 shot, including 5 at drag racing incident, in Chicago this weekend
CHICAGO - Chicago’s gun violence erupted into another bloody weekend in which over 50 people were shot, including a 14-year-old boy on a playground and three males with gang affiliations killed at a drag racing incident that involved nearly 100 cars, authorities said Monday morning. The violence occurred from...
Man, 50, shot and killed inside North Side apartment building
CHICAGO — A 50-year-old man was shot and killed inside an apartment building on the city’s North Side. The shooting happened around 9:13 p.m. Sunday on the 4300 block of North Whipple. Police said the man was in his apartment when he heard a disturbance coming from a second-floor apartment. According to police, he stepped […]
4 shot, 1 fatally, in Little Village drive-by
CHICAGO - A man was killed and three other people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The group was standing next to a vehicle around 1:15 a.m. in the 3200 block of West 30th Street when someone in a dark-colored car started shooting, according to Chicago police.
Chicago mass shooting during 100 car caravan kills three people, injures two
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A night of street racing ended in gunfire in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood. Five people were shot, and three of them died early Sunday morning. A resident who lives above nearby businesses told CBS 2's Shardaa Gray that everyone was having fun, then shots rang out. "I just hear pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop and, shoosh, I'm gone," said Darrell Cross. Several donut circles were still visible Sunday at the intersection of Archer and Kedzie. Cross has lived near there for five years. He heard the...
Man, 50, shot in apartment hallway in Albany Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed inside his apartment complex Sunday night in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 50-year-old was inside his apartment around 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of North Whipple Street when he heard a disturbance from a 2nd floor apartment, police said.
1 Fatally Shot During Argument at Greyhound Bus Station on Near West Side
Police are searching for whoever fatally shot one person during an argument Monday morning at a Greyhound bus station on Chicago's Near West Side, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:18 a.m. at the Greyhound bus terminal, 608 W. Harrison St. According to authorities, the victim, who is believed to be a Greyhound employee, parked his vehicle in front of the terminal, exited and was confronted by an unknown offender.
Man killed in shooting at Chicago Greyhound bus station
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed outside a Greyhound bus station Monday morning on the Near West Side. The man, whose age was unknown, got into an argument with another person around 11 a.m. and was shot once near the bus station located at 630 W. Harrison St., according to Chicago police.
Irving Park man killed while investigating disturbance, police say
Chicago police said a man was shot to death while investigating a disturbance on the second-floor unit of his Irving Park two-flat on Sunday evening. The 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple when he heard a disturbance upstairs and stepped into his hallway, according to a CPD statement. A gunman fired shots, striking the man in his face.
Chicago Shooting: Boy, 16, fatally shot at park behind Chalmers Elementary
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy has died after he was shot on Chicago's West Side Saturday. He and a 13-year-old girl were at a playground behind Chalmers Elementary School in the city's Douglas Park neighborhood around 8:20 p.m. when two unidentified males got out of a dark-colored sedan and began shooting. The shooters got back in the car and fled. The boy, later identified as Rishiwn Hendricks by the Medical Examiner's Office, was struck once in the back. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 13-year-old who was also nearby was struck twice in the neck. She was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in good condition Saturday night. No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.
3 people are dead and 2 others injured in a shooting after a drag racing incident took over a Chicago intersection
Three people are dead and two others injured after a drag racing and drifting incident with nearly 100 active participants and spectators took over a southwest Chicago intersection, police said.
13-year-old and 16-year-old shot in Chicago's Douglas Park; at least one dead
CHICAGO - Chicago police said two teenagers were shot near Chicago's Douglas Park on Saturday night, and at least one was killed. Police said a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were shot on South Fairfield near Roosevelt Road. Rishiwn Hendricks was standing outside about 8:20 p.m. in the 1200...
Man killed, another wounded in stabbing at Joliet bar
JOLIET, Ill. - One man was killed and another was wounded in a stabbing at a bar early Monday in southwest suburban Joliet. Joliet police responded to a report of a stabbing around 1 a.m. at the Spanish American Club located at 413 Meeker Avenue, police said. Officers found two...
Man fatally shot inside home on Southwest Side
CHICAGO — A man was fatally shot in the abdomen inside a home south of Ashburn in the Scottsdale neighborhood early Sunday morning. According to police, a 37-year-old man was shot at the 4600 block of 87th Street around 2:05 a.m. by another man who fled on foot. The man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical […]
Two guys with guns threaten man in Chicago; he's able to get gun from one guy, but is shot by other
CHICAGO - A man in Chicago was threatened by two guys with guns on Sunday; he was able to disarm one, but was shot by the other. The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. at Karlov and West 14th in the North Lawndale neighborhood. Chicago police said the victim, 26, was...
At least 10 armed robberies reported overnight in Humboldt Park, Logan Square; ‘They do this every Saturday’
Chicago police are investigating a wave of robberies, some of which were violent, that occurred after midnight Sunday in Humboldt Park, Logan Square, and West Town. The number of robbery crews involved in the spree is unknown. It all began around 2 a.m., when three or four men fought with...
How much prison time do people get for carjacking in Chicago? Here’s a look.
Carjackings have been making headlines in Chicago for nearly two years. But what is the punishment for a carjacker convicted of hijacking someone’s vehicle in Cook County?. According to sentencing data from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office, defendants convicted of hijacking charges between January 2017 and the end of 2021 received an average sentence of 9.4 years. Kim Foxx assumed leadership of the office in December 2016.
$250,000 bail for man who allegedly dragged Chicago cop during Lakeview traffic stop
A convicted felon dragged a Chicago police officer with his car during a traffic stop in Lakeview, then ran from the scene, leaving a gun inside the vehicle, prosecutors said. Michael Franklin, 38, was held in lieu of $250,000 bail by Judge David Navarro during a bail hearing on Sunday afternoon.
