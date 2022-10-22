The unemployment rate in New Mexico continues to improve

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico says unemployment rates continue to drop. The current unemployment rate is at 4.2% which is down two percentage points from August.

The number of businesses in New Mexico has also seen an 8% hike over the last year meaning more jobs. Arts, entertainment, and recreation saw the biggest jump followed by the hospitality industry.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.