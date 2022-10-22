The unemployment rate in New Mexico continues to improve
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico says unemployment rates continue to drop. The current unemployment rate is at 4.2% which is down two percentage points from August.
The number of businesses in New Mexico has also seen an 8% hike over the last year meaning more jobs. Arts, entertainment, and recreation saw the biggest jump followed by the hospitality industry.
