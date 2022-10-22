ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

The unemployment rate in New Mexico continues to improve

By Jordan Honeycutt
 2 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico says unemployment rates continue to drop. The current unemployment rate is at 4.2% which is down two percentage points from August.

APD’s police chief shares takeaways from recent visit with chiefs from across the U.S.

The number of businesses in New Mexico has also seen an 8% hike over the last year meaning more jobs. Arts, entertainment, and recreation saw the biggest jump followed by the hospitality industry.

Comments

Checkmate
2d ago

No it doesn't. MLG and her lock down decimated NM small businesses.

