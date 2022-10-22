Bus 142 sits in front of the University of Alaska Museum of the North on Sept. 24, 2020, in this photo provided by the museum. (Photo by Roger Topp/UA Museum of the North) The National Park Service and the Institute of Museum and Library Services has donated $500,000 to the University of Alaska Museum of the North to help preserve the former Fairbanks transit bus that served as the setting for the book and film “Into the Wild.”

