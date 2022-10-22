Read full article on original website
Related
webcenterfairbanks.com
North Star Middle College expands from a program to a school
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District is expanding the North Star Middle College program. The changes will include adding student capacity in the program, and letting both juniors and seniors apply. The North Star Middle College is a program that has allowed seniors to take...
markerzone.com
HUGE BRAWL BREAKS OUT IN HANDSHAKE LINE AFTER CRAZY WEEKEND (VIDEOS)
This weekend's games against the University of Nebraska-Omaha and the University of Alaska-Fairbanks went off the rails after the latter half of a back-to-back. The story is wild, and it features some major disrespect on both sides. The story begins at the end of the first game on Friday night....
unioncountydailydigital.com
Fairbanks Gearing Up For Levy Drive
MILFORD CENTER – The levy on the November 8 ballot for the Fairbanks Local School District was the common thread that ran through the discussions at the Fairbanks Board of Education regular meeting Monday evening. The official categorization of the ballot issue is a ‘continuation’ of a ‘substitute’ levy,...
alaskapublic.org
Confronting rising bills and flat state funding, Alaska schools say they are at a fiscal cliff
This week, the Anchorage School District announced that it is considering the closure of six elementary schools amid a projected $68 million budget shortfall. Anchorage isn’t the only district facing a major fiscal problem. At the end of the last school year, Fairbanks closed three schools. In Juneau, the school board is considering whether to fire specialists intended to help students recover reading skills lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. In rural Alaska, districts are trying to balance their books while dealing with high transportation and heating costs.
newsfromthestates.com
Former ‘Into the Wild’ bus now considered an ‘American treasure’
Bus 142 sits in front of the University of Alaska Museum of the North on Sept. 24, 2020, in this photo provided by the museum. (Photo by Roger Topp/UA Museum of the North) The National Park Service and the Institute of Museum and Library Services has donated $500,000 to the University of Alaska Museum of the North to help preserve the former Fairbanks transit bus that served as the setting for the book and film “Into the Wild.”
kinyradio.com
UAF and Defense Department take new approach to suicide prevention
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - University of Alaska Fairbanks researchers have been selected to develop a suicide-prevention program that will focus on Alaska-based Army soldiers. The project focuses on the Army 11th Airborne Division in Alaska. The unit, which is split between Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, identified 17 deaths...
alaskapublic.org
Planes in 2 fatal Alaska crashes had holes in floats, NTSB reports
Federal investigators have found holes in the floats of two small planes that crashed on Alaska waterways in the past month, leaving both of their pilots dead. The National Transportation Safety Board released preliminary reports on the crashes Thursday. The information sheds new light on both the Sept. 25 Whiskey Lake crash near Skwentna that killed 67-year-old Anchorage woman Janell Rude and two dogs, and the Oct. 5 Chena Marina Airstrip crash near Fairbanks that killed 75-year-old wilderness guide Jerald Stansel.
webcenterfairbanks.com
A man is dead after routine traffic stop
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A man is dead after a routine traffic stop made by the Alaska State Troopers (AST). Early Sunday morning, around 1 a.m. October 16, AST observed a vehicle with varying speed, weaving in its lane and pulled the vehicle over for suspected driving under the influence.
alaskapublic.org
‘Programmed to eat’: Northern pike mauls husky at North Pole gravel pit
A North Pole woman is keeping her dogs away from a neighborhood gravel pit after a northern pike attacked and injured one of them last month. Longtime North Pole resident Shannon Dhondt said it was a warm September day when she stopped to let her two dogs cool off at the neighborhood gravel pit.
alaskapublic.org
‘We are working on this’: Troopers get significant tip in 2020 Interior missing-persons case
Alaska State Troopers are investigating new information in one of four cases of Alaska Native people who were reported missing in the Fairbanks area during 2020. Troopers Capt. Eric Spitzer, commander of AST’s Interior Alaska detachment, mentioned the break during a Thursday meeting held by the Fairbanks Native Association and the Tanana Chiefs Conference.
