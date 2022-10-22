Saying goodbye: EH service honors Bristol police officers killed in ambush

EAST HARTFORD — “Today we will grieve together,” said Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould during the funeral service Friday at Rentschler Field’s Pratt & Whitney Stadium for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, the two officers killed last week in what police believe was an ambush.

First responders from all over the state and country filled the south side of Rentschler Field, and first responders from Bristol joined the two officers’ family members and friends on the field.

The noise in the stadium came to a halt when Bristol police officers carried pictures of DeMonte and Hamzy onto the field, and the same thing happened some time later what officers carries out their caskets, dressed in the American flag.