Alabama shuts down Mississippi State 30-6 on Homecoming weekend
Losing a game in last-second fashion to your rival can often be enough to dismantle the rest of a season, especially when 17 million people are watching. When Alabama lost to Tennessee on Oct. 15, Knoxville and Tuscaloosa became two sides of a coin: One had their field goal post taken on a tour of the city and the other had thousands staring at the television more intensely during each replay of the 40-yard knuckleball field goal.
Brookwood standout gets key to the city
A former Brookwood High School athletic standout received a key to the city of Brookwood at the school’s homecoming celebration on Friday. Brandon Johnson was a three-time athlete at Brookwood who went on to play collegiate baseball at the University of Mississippi, where he secured his team its first baseball National Championship by throwing the final strikeout.
PARA names four Christmas parade grand marshals
The Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority has chosen not one but four grand marshals for the 46th annual West Alabama Christmas Parade. Those chosen are Lyda Black, Clell Hobson Sr., Gary Minor and Dr. Samory Pruitt, parade chair Becky Booker said. “While each is set apart by their own...
United Cerebral Palsy of West Alabama celebrates coaches
For the next eight weeks, the Tuscaloosa Tennis Center is bringing clients with United Cerebral Palsy of West Alabama together through the game of tennis. Thursday was a special day as UCP celebrated and thanked the coaches who took the time to teach and work so well with the clients.
State officials host Tuscaloosa voter education forum
TUSCALOOSA – With midterm elections right around the corner, several state lawmakers who represent West Alabama hosted a voter education forum to inform residents about the amendments on the ballot. Vonda James said sometimes it’s challenging to understand what the amendments on the ballot mean or whether a “yes”...
Local radiology clinic highlighting importance of mammograms
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Radiology Clinic in Tuscaloosa has a fun way to encourage women to think about their health. The clinic is hosting an event to encourage women to get their annual mammograms. All women over 40 should have one once a year to screen for breast cancer.
Alabama celebrates cyber security lab’s opening Friday
The University of Alabama celebrated the grand opening of its new cyber security lab Friday. This lab offers students a place for training in cyber security, a field that is growing in high demand. Computers and servers in the lab are encrypted and state of the art, said UA Department...
Like local history? Apply for a spot on Tuscaloosa’s Historic Preservation Commission
The city of Tuscaloosa is looking for a new member of the Historic Preservation Commission who can serve a three-year term through Oct. 1, 2025. Members of the commission review and vote on improvements and developments in Tuscaloosa’s historic districts and provide guidance for property owners living within the districts.
Civic Hall of Fame inducts five new members Thursday
TUSCALOOSA – The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama celebrated outstanding community leaders in the Civic Hall of Fame on Thursday, Oct. 20. The event honored 2022 inductees Camille Cook, Travis Fitts, Samory Pruitt, Sammy Watson and Ernest Williams for their contributions in making Tuscaloosa a better place. “The...
Hear Here Alabama Project hosts free clinic in Northport
Hearing loss is a common health problem among adults 50 and older, and it can make a big impact on social functioning and quality of life. On Friday, the University of Alabama’s Department of Communicative Disorders’ Hear Here Alabama Project staff brought their mobile clinic to Northport City Hall and offered free speech and hearing screenings to the public.
Greene County bingo meeting leaves residents, local leaders in the dark
GREENE COUNTY – The Alabama Supreme Court ruled against bingo halls in two other Alabama counties in September, and Thursday afternoon the subject was brought up in Greene County. But a preliminary hearing that was supposed to be public wound up as a closed-door meeting, vexing residents and local...
Bibb County hosting drop-off locations for National Drug Take Back Day
Bibb County is taking part in National Drug Take Back Day by designating two permanent medication drop-off locations starting Saturday, Oct. 29. You can drop off your medications at the following locations Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and during regular business hours Monday through Friday after Saturday’s event.
Tuscaloosa Public Library reducing hours amid budget cuts
TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa Public Library is making some changes because of a lack of funding. The library’s Board of Trustees said in a news release Monday that the library much reduce operating hours at all three of its locations. At least one location will be open every day of the week, the release said.
