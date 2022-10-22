Losing a game in last-second fashion to your rival can often be enough to dismantle the rest of a season, especially when 17 million people are watching. When Alabama lost to Tennessee on Oct. 15, Knoxville and Tuscaloosa became two sides of a coin: One had their field goal post taken on a tour of the city and the other had thousands staring at the television more intensely during each replay of the 40-yard knuckleball field goal.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO