Read full article on original website
Related
Northern California cools off with frost in SF Bay Area and snow in Sierra
A low-pressure system that dove into Northern California over the weekend ushered chilly air into the Golden State.
KCRA.com
Northern California weekend forecast: Timeline for possible rain, snow and wind
Changes to the weather pattern in Northern California are arriving this weekend. Here is what to expect with possible rain, snow and gusty winds. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Winter storm brings snow, wind; I-80 closed to trucks
The first true winter storm of the season began bringing snow, rain and heavy winds to northern Utah early Saturday.
susanvillestuff.com
NWS Bulletin: Freeze Warning Issued for Tonight as Temperatures Drop
Weather experts at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning folks in our area to expect temperatures to drop below freezing between 11:00 tonight and 8:00a.m. tomorrow. Sub-freezing temperatures, as low as twenty-two degrees in some places, are expected across northeastern California and northern Nevada. Frost and freeze...
Here's What Winter In California Is Predicted To Look Like This Year
The NOAA released their annual report on Winter weather conditions across the country.
Post Register
Where is snow falling tonight and tomorrow?
Idaho (CBS2) — It's a weather alert day for sure as snow is well on its way to many parts of Idaho. Let's take a look at who's getting snow and who isn't. Scattered rain showers have begun to hit the Treasure Valley but no snow is anticipated for any TV communities. Similar conditions are expected in the Magic Valley.
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Northern California
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An earthquake shook things up a bit in NorCal on Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The 4.2 magnitude quake struck just outside of Fortuna, California. The earthquake was deep underground, striking around 14.6 miles below the surface and struck at precisely 11:16 a.m. on Sunday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California is slipping into a chilly, darker season. Here’s how much daylight we lose each day
The end to Daylight Saving Time is just around the corner, indicating the days will slowly start to get cooler and darker much earlier. The gradual change in weather is kick-started by the autumnal equinox, which according to the National Weather Service, is the result of longer hours of darkness.
actionnewsnow.com
Potential PSPS reduced in Northern California
CHICO, Calif. 9:41 A.M. UPDATE - Given improved weather conditions, PG&E has reduced the scope of its potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) Sunday and Monday. Customers in Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, San Benito, Shasta, Stanislaus, Tehama, Yolo, Butte, Kern, Lake, Napa and Sonoma counties are no longer being considered for a safety shutoff.
actionnewsnow.com
1 lane now open on northbound Interstate 5 north of Lakehead Sunday
LAKEHEAD, Calif. - Caltrans says that one lane is now open on northbound Interstate 5 after all lanes of traffic were closed on Sunday. This was due to an overturned big rig around three miles north of Lakehead. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated...
Great Lakes Could Get Slammed By Up to 24-Foot Waves During Early Winter Storm
A storm that’s affecting Michigan’s Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday could cause 24-foot waves and drop over 18 inches of snow. People around Lake Superior will see the worst of the weather, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Meteorologists warn that aside from the snow and rain, gale-force winds of up to 50 mph could cause beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E delays or cancels Public Safety Power Shutoff in multiple Northern California counties
Due to dynamic weather conditions, PG&E has canceled or delayed a Public Safety Power Shutoff to prevent wildfires in Shasta, Tehama, Glenn and Colusa counties on Saturday. PG&E originally notified 2,600 customers in these areas about a potential PSPS because of forecasted high winds and low humidity. This cancellation will affect about 500 customers in Shasta and parts of Tehama county, according to PG&E.
SFist
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning
A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
3 quakes strike NorCal 1 day before the Great ShakeOut
COBB, Calif. (KRON) — Three earthquakes hit Northern California on Wednesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. Three quakes, ranging in magnitude from 3.4 to 3.5, struck just north of Cobb and The Geysers. The area is northwest of Geyserville, about a 2-hour drive north of San Francisco. The first two quakes hit […]
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E warns of possible shutoffs in Northern California
NAPA, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric notified customers that parts of Northern California, including Napa and Sonoma counties, could be left in the dark this weekend. The utility said some areas might be impacted by high winds and dry conditions this weekend. There is a greater risk of wildfires in dry, windy weather.
KCRA.com
Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000
BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
Loma Prieta earthquake shook Central Coast 33 years ago. See pictures of destruction
“It’s like somebody had stuff in a box and shook the box around,” one Hollister resident said in 1989.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Possible power shutoffs this weekend, arrest in East Sac shooting, 20K fentanyl pills seized in traffic stop
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
activenorcal.com
The Dam Removal Era in Northern California Explained
Coverage of dam removal in Northern California has been met with sharp criticism. With the state facing a litany of water storage and power issues, removing dams in the state goes against all instincts. But the issue is much more complex than many people understand, and the truth of the matter is, water storage and power really have nothing to do with it.
Comments / 0