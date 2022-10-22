LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on Wednesday night, shutting down parts of northbound I-59 in the Purvis area. Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill said the shutdown is on the northbound side of I-59 past the Purvis exit, around mile marker 52. He said firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and will continue to cool the wreckage until a wrecker can remove the unit.

PURVIS, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO