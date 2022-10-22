Read full article on original website
WLBT
Jones County home destroyed by fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven volunteer fire departments in Jones County were kept quite busy Sunday by five fires in the brush and another at a home. A fire at a single-family brick home located at 1589 Augusta Road resulted in catastrophic damage. Homeowner Carolyn Wright said she was...
WDAM-TV
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday in Laurel. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Loper’s Laundry on a shooting complaint at around 12:05 p.m. On the scene, officers located two...
Two people found dead in early morning blaze at Mississippi residence
Two people were found dead in a Mississippi house fire early Friday morning. At approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, the George County Communications Center received a call about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive, in the Barton community of George County. Due to extremely...
WDAM-TV
Weekend shooting at Dragon House Bar & Grill injures 2; HPD investigating
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. According to HPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Dragon House Bar & Grill on U.S. Highway 49 just after 1 a.m. The officers were informed that two individuals went...
wxxv25.com
Two dead in early morning house fire in George County
Two people died in an early morning house fire in the Barton community of George County. A call came in about 6 a.m. Friday morning about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive. Units from Basin, Central and Twin Creek Volunteer Fire Departments, Movella and Agricola Volunteer...
WDAM-TV
2 teens injured, 1 seriously, in single-vehicle accident
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A single-vehicle accident involving two teenagers early Friday morning sent a South Jones High School football player to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with serious injuries. Two teens, ages 16 and 17, were injured in the single-vehicle accident on Ovett-Moselle Road at about 1:30...
WDAM-TV
Parts of I-59 shut down in Purvis area following 18-wheeler fire
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on Wednesday night, shutting down parts of northbound I-59 in the Purvis area. Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill said the shutdown is on the northbound side of I-59 past the Purvis exit, around mile marker 52. He said firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and will continue to cool the wreckage until a wrecker can remove the unit.
One airlifted after 18-wheeler crash on I-59 in Moselle
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – One person needed to be airlifted with life-threatening injuries after an 18-wheeler rollover crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Moselle on Saturday, October 22. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene just after 5:00 a.m. at the 80 mile-marker on the southbound side […]
WDAM-TV
Catalytic converters: Why they are stolen and can it be prevented?
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines. But first, check under the vehicle. Catalytic converters, the mechanism on a car that converts exhaust into less harmful toxins, are a hot target for thieves, according to Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles. “They’re a hot item because they...
WDAM-TV
Covington Sheriff’s Dept. holding ‘Pack a Patrol Car’ toy drive
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Christmas spirit is already in full swing at the Covington County Sheriff’s Department. That agency has announced its third annual “Pack a Patrol Car” toy drive. To participate, buy one or more unwrapped gifts for children up to 12 years of age,...
Man shot in leg on Scott Street in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating a shooting that injured one man on Friday, October 21. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened just before 9:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of Scott Street. Officers at the scene found a 45-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his […]
WDAM-TV
Due to complaints, Laurel officials temporarily close Cotton Mill Park
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - For years, Cotton Mill Park was known as a spot for grandparents and parents to bring their children to spend time together - now it’s considered a sanctuary for the homeless population. Due to multiple complaints, the City of Laurel recently closed Cotton Mill Park...
WDAM-TV
Wanted man turns self in to LPD
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted by the Laurel Police Department turned himself in on Monday. According to LPD, 26-year-old Frank Nixon turned himself in at the police department Monday morning. Nixon was wanted for one count of aggravated assault in relation to an incident reported on Saturday, Oct.15....
WDAM-TV
Jasper Co. men identified from fatal Wednesday morning crash
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men who died in a car crash Wednesday morning in Jasper County have been identified. According to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, the victims have been identified as 36-year-old Brandon D. Hales and 33-year-old Willie J. Jones, both of Paulding. Another driver, a 16-year-old...
Two injured in shooting at Dragon House in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after two people were shot at the Dragon House on Saturday, October 22. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene just after 1:00 a.m. on Highway 49. They were informed that two people left to get treatment for apparent gunshot wounds. […]
WDAM-TV
Laurel Main Street celebrates construction completion with block party
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - After more than a year of work and setbacks, Saturday was a day of celebration!. Laurel Main Street held a community block party along Central Avenue to celebrate the completion of construction of a roundabout. “I know it feels great for the merchants, because they have...
Log truck driver dies after crashing into back of dump truck. At least 3 other people injured in multi-vehicle wreck on Mississippi highway.
One person is dead after a log truck crashed into the back of a dump truck. At least three other people were injured in the wreck that involved four other vehicles. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck on Highway 18 in Puckett that occurred Thursday. According to news...
Forrest County deputy “justified” in fatal shooting
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Office of the Attorney General has found that a Forrest County deputy was justified in the fatal shooting of a man in July. The shooting happened on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. The man was being served with a writ that […]
Fire destroys former Mississippi small-town grocery store
A fire in a former Monticello grocery store quickly overtook the entire building Sunday afternoon. At approximately 4:15 p.m., a fire started in the former grocery store as workers were in the process of salvaging steel. The fire may have started from sparks thrown by a grinder, Monticello Fire Chief Will Boyd said.
WDAM-TV
Police seeking wanted man in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department needs your help finding a wanted man. According to LPD, 26-year-old Frank Nixon is wanted for one count of aggravated assault in relation to an incident reported on Saturday, Oct.15. The incident is believed to be a shooting that happened around South...
