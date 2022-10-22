Update on the building of Badger Wind Farm near Wishek

WISHEK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Next week, state leaders will meet to discuss the building of the Badger Wind Farm around the town of Wishek.

The matter is up for a work session next week with the Public Service Commission.

The farm would be owned and operated by Orsted Onshore North America.

KX News contacted the company who says they hope to get state approval before the end of the year and plan to start work early next year.

They expect it’ll take about a year and a half to build and install the 74 wind turbines around Wishek in Logan and McIntosh counties.

An Orsted spokesperson says they also have an agreement with the town to restore the land to its original condition after its 30-year lifespan.

