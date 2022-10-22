ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

More than 100 people participated in the ThriveWell Cancer Foundation Flash Mob

SAN ANTONIO - The Thrive Well Cancer Foundation put on a flash mob Sunday afternoon at La Cantera intending to educate people on the topic of breast cancer,. "ThriveWell Cancer Foundation offers the Diva and Dude program, which is a free exercise and nutrition program, and so we want to make sure that everyone that's been affected by cancer or is currently going through their journey they know about the diva and dude program it's totally free. And research shows that if you’re diagnosed in stages 1 or 2 of cancer and you do all the protocols that the doctor requires and you implement exercise and proper nutrition your chances of recurrence can be less than 50%,” said Josee Battle, the Program Director at ThriveWell Cancer Foundation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Key races in San Antonio, Bexar County for 2022 midterm elections

Get more election news and key dates on KSAT’s Vote 2022 page. With early voting getting underway in the 2022 Texas midterm elections, many voters are looking for more information to arm themselves with at the polls. Several consequential local, state and congressional offices are up for grabs, including...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Korean restaurants in San Antonio – Top 12 places near you for eating authentic Korean food including kimchi, bulgogi, bbq and more!

Korean cuisine is incredibly popular in San Antonio. Korean restaurants in San Antonio have excellent choices both within the city boundaries and beyond, whether you’re looking for a dash of the spicy, funky kimchi that has appeared on menus worldwide or a variety of traditional rice dishes. Before we...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

A 1926 San Antonio home owned by the son of Civil War hero and Texas banker Ira Evans is for sale

A 1926 Monte Vista home once owned by Wilbur Leslie Evans, the son of an iconic Lone Star State businessman, has hit the market for $925,000. According to property records, the Tudor-style home's original owner was the son of Ira Hobart Evans, who won the U.S. Medal of Honor for his service during the Civil War and eventually became a railroad exec then founded Austin National Bank.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio Zoo Lights returns on Nov. 19

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo’s annual Christmas celebration returns bigger and brighter than ever this November. This year’s Zoo Lights celebration at the San Antonio Zoo will run from Nov. 19 through Jan. 1 and includes the following:. The Lakeside light show. A 124-Foot Light...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

