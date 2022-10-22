ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Halloween Concert in the Park Oct. 30

By Barbara Gritzner
The Oak Ridger
 2 days ago

The Oak Ridge Community Band will hold a Halloween Concert on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 30, at 3:30 p.m. in A.K. Bissell Park. Halloween is such a fun event not only for children but for adults too. Everyone is invited to wear a Halloween costume, band members will be in costumes, and there will be treats distributed during halftime for the children.

The Community Band has been rehearsing for weeks to present a “scary” musical program that will delight both adults and children. Everyone will enjoy hearing John Williams’ “Harry Potter Symphonic Suite” featuring “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone," along with other selections on the Oct. 30 program, including Camille Saint-Saen’s “Danse Macabre,” Paul Dukas’ “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” and Modeste Moussorgsky’s “Night on Bald Mountain.” The band will also perform director Shaun Salem’s composition “Gods of the Colosseum” and Paul Hindemith’s “March from Symphonic Metamorphosis.”

The public is encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for outdoor seating, and there is a paved area for wheelchairs. There is no admission fee, but donations are greatly appreciated to help with band expenses.

The Oak Ridge Community Band is directed by Shaun Salem and meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. for rehearsals in the Fellowship Hall of the First Baptist Church. Interested area musicians are invited to join the band and can call (865) 202-2773 for more information.

The public can visit the band’s website at www.orbc.org and keep up with current band news on our FaceBook page at www.facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityBand.

Barbara Gritzner is a longtime publicist for the Oak Ridge Community Band.

