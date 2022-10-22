ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slate

Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
RENO, NV
Vice

Government Scientists Make Breakthrough in Recycling Plastics That End Up In Landfills

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Plastic is everywhere. According to the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Laboratory (NREL), in the United States, only 5 percent of plastic used is actually recycled. This is in large because plastics are not all chemically the same, making it harder and more expensive to separate individual polymers. These mixed plastics often build up in landfills and in the environment.
Good News Network

Startup is Recycling Solar Panels Turning Waste into Valuable Material

An American firm called Solar Cycle is transforming broken solar panels from landfill waste to valuable raw materials—perfect for making more solar panels. Copper, aluminum, silver, and silicon are all recovered from panels at the end of their lifecycle, with the company’s new recycling method reducing them to just 2% of their material weight.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Albemarle wins grant to build lithium facility in North Carolina

Albemarle Corporation, a global specialty chemicals company specializing in lithium, bromine and catalysts, has been awarded a nearly $150 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as part of the first set of projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The grant is intended to help finance construction of a new, commercial-scale U.S.-based lithium concentrator facility at Albemarle’s facility at Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
Phys.org

Study shows that global mitigation efforts to avoid climate change cannot neglect small and medium emerging emitters

International efforts to avoid dangerous climate change by reaching the global 1.5°C target are unlikely to be achieved in "emerging emitter" countries without substantial further decreases in the costs of non-emitting energy deployment or economic support and low-carbon technology transfer from historically high-emitting countries. This is according to new...
pv-magazine-usa.com

How long do residential energy storage batteries last?

In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
Michigan Advance

Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate

WASHINGTON — As lawmakers begin envisioning the next farm bill, some U.S. House Republicans are wary of making climate change a priority for farmers and ranchers. The pushback from Republicans at a hearing last week came as the Biden administration has tried to make significant new investments in climate change mitigation on farmland, last week announcing 70 pilot projects to support climate-friendly food production.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Apeel Sciences Launches New Imaging and Data Services to Reduce Food Waste and Increase Value Across the Produce Supply Chain

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Food system innovation company Apeel today announced its plan to introduce innovative new solutions that will allow stakeholders across all stages in the fresh produce supply chain to instantly and non-destructively determine the ripeness of avocados. By coupling advanced imaging technology with machine learning, Apeel has increased visibility into internal quality and ripeness, now allowing producers and grocery retailers to make more informed sorting, shipping, and merchandising decisions, which has the potential to further mitigate food waste and help consumers enjoy consistently ripe and reliable avocados. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005676/en/ The Apeel RipeFinder features a consumer-friendly user interface, reveals information such as “Your avocado is ready for a salad” or “Your avocado will be ready in about 4 days” (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Welcoming the largest generator of clean power in the US

Nuclear reactors are America’s clean energy battleships. They make up the majority of our zero-carbon power, and we are at a crossroads. Our nuclear energy muscles were beginning to atrophy, but the technology is making a roaring comeback. The existing fleet of reactors started to shrink from 104 reactors...
GEORGIA STATE
Charlotte Stories

Biden Admin Releasing $2.8 Billion for EV Batteries in North Carolina and 11 Other States

Yesterday, the Biden Administration announced the release of an unprecedented amount for new EV battery production. A total of $2.8 billion in grants will be given out to a select number of domestic electric battery producers and lithium miners in an attempt to lessen our dependence on China for EV parts and materials. Almost $1 billion of the new grants will be going to North Carolina’s Albemarle Corp and Piedmont Lithium for the mining and refinement of the massive lithium deposits in King’s Mountain.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
TheConversationAU

A green trifecta: how a concrete alternative can cut emissions, resource use and waste

Building materials and construction generate about 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Much of these emissions are due to the environmentally unfriendly process of producing ordinary Portland cement, which is widely used in construction materials such as concrete and mortar. Portland cement production generates about 2.6 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) a year – more than 7% of annual global emissions. Cement emissions have doubled in the past 20 years. And over the next 40 years, construction is expected to double the building floor area worldwide. Read...
a-z-animals.com

Explore the Largest Lithium Deposits in the World

Earth has many natural resources. Humans have learned to use some of these, but some resources remain untapped. Additionally, the use of some of these resources, such as mercury, can lead to negative effects on the environment. This is why resources that can actually lead to improvements in the environment...
NEVADA STATE
