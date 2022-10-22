Read full article on original website
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
‘It makes climate change real’: How carbon emissions got rebranded as ‘pollution’
What do you think of when you hear the word “pollution” — a city smothered in smog, a beach strewn with trash, factories pumping out dark clouds?. Now try to picture “carbon emissions.” See anything? Probably not, since carbon dioxide is invisible. This simple exercise...
Government Scientists Make Breakthrough in Recycling Plastics That End Up In Landfills
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Plastic is everywhere. According to the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Laboratory (NREL), in the United States, only 5 percent of plastic used is actually recycled. This is in large because plastics are not all chemically the same, making it harder and more expensive to separate individual polymers. These mixed plastics often build up in landfills and in the environment.
Good News Network
Startup is Recycling Solar Panels Turning Waste into Valuable Material
An American firm called Solar Cycle is transforming broken solar panels from landfill waste to valuable raw materials—perfect for making more solar panels. Copper, aluminum, silver, and silicon are all recovered from panels at the end of their lifecycle, with the company’s new recycling method reducing them to just 2% of their material weight.
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
Biden’s Climate Law Solved A Major Problem With A Polarizing Fossil Fuel Technology
The vast majority of captured carbon dioxide is used to drill more oil. That’s about to change.
New Technology Is Ushering In An Era Of Sustainable Trucking
(StatePoint) At a time when the ongoing fight against climate change has never been more critical, and new federal efforts are being made to address systemic environmental justice issues, automotive industry insiders say that a recent engineering breakthrough could usher in an era of cleaner,
Why Bill Gates thinks we can overcome ‘the hardest challenge people have ever faced’—and why he believes the rich solve climate change
“I still believe we can avoid a climate disaster—if we devote the next generation to mobilizing the largest crisis response in human history.”
pv-magazine-usa.com
Albemarle wins grant to build lithium facility in North Carolina
Albemarle Corporation, a global specialty chemicals company specializing in lithium, bromine and catalysts, has been awarded a nearly $150 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as part of the first set of projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The grant is intended to help finance construction of a new, commercial-scale U.S.-based lithium concentrator facility at Albemarle’s facility at Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
Phys.org
Study shows that global mitigation efforts to avoid climate change cannot neglect small and medium emerging emitters
International efforts to avoid dangerous climate change by reaching the global 1.5°C target are unlikely to be achieved in "emerging emitter" countries without substantial further decreases in the costs of non-emitting energy deployment or economic support and low-carbon technology transfer from historically high-emitting countries. This is according to new...
kitco.com
Talon says its battery minerals processing facility selected for $114M grant by US DOE
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that on a cost-share basis and subject to final negotiations, the US Department of Energy...
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate
WASHINGTON — As lawmakers begin envisioning the next farm bill, some U.S. House Republicans are wary of making climate change a priority for farmers and ranchers. The pushback from Republicans at a hearing last week came as the Biden administration has tried to make significant new investments in climate change mitigation on farmland, last week announcing 70 pilot projects to support climate-friendly food production.
Apeel Sciences Launches New Imaging and Data Services to Reduce Food Waste and Increase Value Across the Produce Supply Chain
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Food system innovation company Apeel today announced its plan to introduce innovative new solutions that will allow stakeholders across all stages in the fresh produce supply chain to instantly and non-destructively determine the ripeness of avocados. By coupling advanced imaging technology with machine learning, Apeel has increased visibility into internal quality and ripeness, now allowing producers and grocery retailers to make more informed sorting, shipping, and merchandising decisions, which has the potential to further mitigate food waste and help consumers enjoy consistently ripe and reliable avocados. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005676/en/ The Apeel RipeFinder features a consumer-friendly user interface, reveals information such as “Your avocado is ready for a salad” or “Your avocado will be ready in about 4 days” (Photo: Business Wire)
How Do Scientists Know That Humans Are Responsible for Global Warming?
Call it Law and Order: Climate Change. Scientists used detective work to pinpoint the prime suspect in Earth’s warming: us. They proved it couldn’t be anything but carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases from the burning of fossil fuels. For more than 30 years top scientists from across...
Welcoming the largest generator of clean power in the US
Nuclear reactors are America’s clean energy battleships. They make up the majority of our zero-carbon power, and we are at a crossroads. Our nuclear energy muscles were beginning to atrophy, but the technology is making a roaring comeback. The existing fleet of reactors started to shrink from 104 reactors...
Bill Gates-backed startup builds a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
Bill Gates founded Breakthrough Energy and has recently announced that its first Catalyst project funding will come in the form of a $50 million grant to LanzaJet's Freedom Pines Fuels sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant in Soperton, Georgia. Breakthrough Energy Catalyst is a unique program that brings together businesses and...
Charlotte Stories
Biden Admin Releasing $2.8 Billion for EV Batteries in North Carolina and 11 Other States
Yesterday, the Biden Administration announced the release of an unprecedented amount for new EV battery production. A total of $2.8 billion in grants will be given out to a select number of domestic electric battery producers and lithium miners in an attempt to lessen our dependence on China for EV parts and materials. Almost $1 billion of the new grants will be going to North Carolina’s Albemarle Corp and Piedmont Lithium for the mining and refinement of the massive lithium deposits in King’s Mountain.
A green trifecta: how a concrete alternative can cut emissions, resource use and waste
Building materials and construction generate about 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Much of these emissions are due to the environmentally unfriendly process of producing ordinary Portland cement, which is widely used in construction materials such as concrete and mortar. Portland cement production generates about 2.6 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) a year – more than 7% of annual global emissions. Cement emissions have doubled in the past 20 years. And over the next 40 years, construction is expected to double the building floor area worldwide. Read...
a-z-animals.com
Explore the Largest Lithium Deposits in the World
Earth has many natural resources. Humans have learned to use some of these, but some resources remain untapped. Additionally, the use of some of these resources, such as mercury, can lead to negative effects on the environment. This is why resources that can actually lead to improvements in the environment...
