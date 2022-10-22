Blood supply for donation has dwindled in Rhode Island. How you can help, and plant a tree

PROVIDENCE — Buffeted by the pandemic and a drop-off in donors 30 years old and younger, the Rhode Island Blood Center has declared a blood emergency, the second in the last two-and-a-half months and the fifth this year, as supplies have dwindled to a one- to three-day level.

According to America’s Blood Centers, the national organization that represents hundreds of community-based centers, donations from young donors have decreased during the pandemic, as many school-based drives have been canceled.

In an effort to encourage young donors – along with their older peers – to schedule an appointment, the Rhode Island Center has partnered with a greentech startup called Forestmatic which will donate one tree per donor to a reforestation program in Uganda. Planting trees there, according to Forestmatic, will help that climate change-ravaged country.

“From Oct. 26 through Nov. 9, one tree per presenting-donor will be planted in Uganda,” the Rhode Island Blood Center said in announcing the program. “This partnership will help in reforestation efforts in a part of the globe that will have the greatest impact.

“Not only will it help in reducing the carbon dioxide footprint, but will help in income generation in the region while building international partnerships. This is an opportunity to have an impact at the local level with saving lives in our community and the global level in the fight against climate change.”

Caitlin Grimaldi-Flick, marketing and communications manager for the center, said “donors are needed every day, and welcoming young donors between the ages of 16 to 30 is essential to maintaining a stable blood supply in the future. Donations are still not at pre-pandemic levels but the demand for blood products is always there. It takes everyone to help patients in our community.”

According to the center, “donors will be given a unique Forestmastic ID code at the time of donation. This code will allow the donor to track the progress of the tree planted in your name.”

Staffing shortages have compounded the situation, Beau Tompkins, Rhode Island Blood Center vice president, told The Journal in an email.

The center, “like many other organizations, is facing staffing struggles," he wrote. "Specifically, phlebotomists and laboratory staff. This impacts blood collection operations. This, in combination with some of the highest no-show donor appointment rates, has strained the local blood supply.

"The good news is this is a very solvable problem but we need the community's help. Make an appointment, it takes less than an hour of your time. I also encourage those interested in working at [the center] to look at our current job openings. This is a wonderful place to work, and you truly have an impact in your community by saving lives.”

To make an appointment call (401) 453-8383 or visit ribc.org