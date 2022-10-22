Read full article on original website
South Charleston High School alumni celebrate 50th class reunion
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — South Charleston High School held its 50th class reunion Saturday. South Charleston principal Kim Williams opened the school for the class of 1970 and 1972 so the Black Eagles could take a trip down memory lane. "It’s a great day to be a Black Eagle...
West Virginia church and food bank to provide food boxes for seniors
BELLE, WV (WOWK) – Facing Hunger Foodbank has partnered with the City of Hope Church to provide food boxes to senior citizens in the Kanawha Valley. Saturday, people were able to sign up to receive those boxes. Each box has foods like cereal, juice, canned goods, fruit, pasta and more. To qualify for the program, […]
Veterans return late Saturday night with the Clarksburg Flight
The Clarksburg Flight of the Honor Flight Huntington took place Saturday morning, taking veterans to Washington D.C. to see monuments and memorials that have been built in their honor.
West Virginia State Police plan sobriety check point in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety check point in Charleston in November. According to the WVSP, the check point is set to take place from 6 p.m. to midnight Nov. 10, 2022, on Route 21 in the 2400 block of Sissonville Drive in Charleston. Troopers say the checkpoint will […]
West Virginia school bus involved in crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A school bus was involved in a crash in the St. Albans area on Monday. Kanawha County dispatchers said that the crash happened on the 3500 block of Browns Creek Rd. at around 2:40 p.m. Kanawha County Schools Communications Director tells 13 News that six students were on the bus, and none […]
New exhibit honoring Chuck Yeager unveiled at West Virginia International Yeager Airport
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new exhibit honoring Chuck Yeager was unveiled Monday at West Virginia International Yeager Airport. The exhibit honoring Yeager and his accomplishments was unveiled in partial observance of one of his most notable feats – becoming the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound on Oct. 14, 1947, according to a news release from Marshall University.
Fire destroys West Virginia auto repair shop
UPDATE: (2 P.M. Oct. 24, 2022) – Crews say no one was hurt after a fire destroyed an auto repair shop in Ripley, West Virginia. According to crews on scene, employees at R&R Auto Body were working on a vehicle when the vehicle caught fire. Crews say five people were believed to be in the […]
13 Best Restaurants in Huntington, WV
The state of West Virginia is nestled in the Appalachian mountain range, and in the outer west portion of the state is Huntington. Originally a railroad hub, Huntington WV has developed into a cultural and stylish community. The city hosts the Tri-State Comic Con every spring, the Rails and Ales...
Funeral Singer Provides Comfort And Healing To Charleston, W.Va.’s Black Community
This story originally aired in the Oct. 21, 2022 episode of Inside Appalachia. For many Black communities throughout the country, music is an essential component of end-of-life rituals. When a loved one dies, families often call upon a skilled singer to perform at a funeral as a way to offer comfort and healing. In Charleston, West Virginia 41-year-old Michelle Dyess is one of the go-to singers that people request when it’s time to plan a funeral.
Roar Store: Capital students learn life skills creating and selling Cougar merchandise
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Students at Capital High School are getting creative during a four-year program that teaches life skills. Pupils work together to operate a shop on campus that sells Cougar merchandise. Capital's Roar Store acts as a simulated workplace for students, such as senior Linesha Frith. “We’ve...
Man killed in West Virginia propane explosion
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed after an explosion in Roane County on Saturday. The West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s office says a 69-year-old man was killed while working on a propane stove on the 5400 block of Charleston Rd. in Gandeeville at around 5 p.m. They say the stove was inside an outbuilding. […]
Missing Kanawha County teen found safe
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 3:35 p.m., 10/24/22. A teenage girl reported missing in Kanawha County has been found safe, deputies said. Samantha Hovis, 14, was located on Monday, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY. Kanawha County deputies are asking the public for information...
Free Thanksgiving meals in Southern WV
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Food prices are on the rise and Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be even more expensive than last year. If you or your family need a little extra help this Thanksgiving, the following are a list of places for Raleigh, Mercer, and Greenbrier Counties where you can get a free Thanksgiving […]
Four fire departments respond to fire at auto garage in Ripley
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Jackson County dispatchers said four fire departments responded Monday morning to a fire at an auto garage. The fire was reported at R&R Auto Garage on Highlawn Drive in Ripley, dispatchers said. Everyone was able to get out of the garage safely. Drone footage courtesy...
Missing West Virginia teen found
UPDATE (4:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that Samantha has been found. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. KCSO says Samantha Hovis was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 22 around Bays Lane in Alum Creek. Samantha […]
W.Va. children's hospitals see increase in RSV cases
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Our region has seen a substantial increase in the number of respiratory syncytial virus cases among young people and the impact is causing issues at area hospitals. Jim Kaufman, president of the West Virginia Hospital Association, reports while they don't have specific numbers, all three...
DOH accepting bids for 3 bridge replacement projects
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways is reviewing bids for three bridge replacement projects and hopes to award the contracts for those projects soon. A bid letting was held last week. Replacement of the Coalwood Bridge in McDowell County will be paid for with funding from Gov....
Jason Crabb, Karen Peck and Dustin Lambert to perform at Charleston Municipal Auditorium
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A night of gospel music has been scheduled to lift up the capital city. Jason Crabb, Karen Peck & New River and Dustin Lambert are set to make an appearance at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium on April 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on...
Marshall to unveil expansion of digital forensic laboratory
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Marshall University on Monday was scheduled to unveil the school’s newly expanded West Virginia State Police Digital Forensic Laboratory that school officials said will provide more space for university students to complete internships with State Police. A ribbon cutting ceremony was set for 1...
Annual Chocolate Festival returns to Ripley, West Virginia
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – The Fall West Virginia Chocolate Festival in Ripley is set to return this month. The one-day festival is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 on the lawn of the Jackson County Courthouse. Organizers say chocolate-related vendors and two food trucks will be on site […]
