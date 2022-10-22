ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burley, ID

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The Snake

10 Candies We Love and Get on Halloween, But Never Buy in Twin Falls

Halloween is fast approaching and some places have already held trunk or treat events, which means many of us soon will end up with cavities, stomach aches, and possibly diabetes. Despite all the bad that comes from eating candy, we will still eat all that our kids collect or whatever we don't hand out. One of the best parts about Halloween is looking into a bucket and seeing the candies you love, but the ones for some reason you never buy. Here are the top candies many of us enjoy, but only get at Halloween because we never buy them for some odd reason.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Why You’ll Be Seeing Blue Halloween Buckets This Year In Twin Falls

I asked my two oldest kids if they wanted to go to the Haunted mansions of Albion with me to get scared and they both quickly responded that there was no way that was going to happen. I love getting scared but apparently, that isn't a genetic trait I passed on to them. Scary Halloween isn't what everyone wants. Some people want a fun Halloween with no surprises.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Wild Idaho: Mountain Lion Spotted in Boise, Moose Removed from American Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers were busy this week with large wild animals as a big cat was reported in Boise and a wandering moose had to be removed from an American Falls neighborhood. During the weekend Idaho Department of Fish and Game got several reports from the public that a mountain lion had been spotted along the Boise River. Conservation officers could not confirm that the animal seen was an actual cougar after sending an officer out to investigate on Monday, but officials say it isn't uncommon for the big cats to use river corridors to travel through an area. The animals have previously been seen in other parts of Idaho's largest city. Idaho Fish and Game said in a statement it didn't think there was any risk to the public and offered some tips to stay safe and how to act around a mountain lion. Meanwhile, conservation officers removed a moose from an American Falls neighborhood on Monday morning. Idaho Fish and Game said the estimated 1,000 pound bull moose had been wondering in an area near Interstate 86 and nearby Hillcrest Elementary. The American Falls Police Department and Power County Sheriff's Office had already responded and contained the animal before conservation officers tranquilized the animal. The bull was then taken to a more sparsely populated area. "It is not unusual to observe moose in and around the American Falls area. However, sightings right in town are not as common and can be problematic. Moose can be defensive if approached by people, and these large animals can be a hazard to motorists," said Idaho Fish and Game. Idaho Fish and Game often have to relocate moose from urban areas in Idaho.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

See Smoke? It Might be a Prescribed Burn in Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The U.S. Forest Service plans several prescribed fires this fall across southern parts of the Magic Valley. The Minidoka Ranger District announced it will begin burning of trimmed timber piles in several areas in Cassia County that include the Cassia, Sublett, Raft River, and Albion divisions. Plans are also for several prescribed burns near the Oakley-Elba Pass, and Diamondfield Jack in the South Hills. All burning depends on weather conditions. Some of the prescribed burns are just a few acres to a couple thousand acres. Temporary closures will be put in place around the planned burn areas that will include roads and trails. Signs will be set up to warn the public of any prescribed burn. You can check with the Minidoka Ranger District for more information before you plan to head out at 208-677-8302 or email Dick Dutcher at dick.dutcher@usda.gov.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Stop Bugging Me! Why Flies are Taking Over Twin Falls and the Magic Valley

The weather has cooled off over the last month, and it feels like Fall finally but is warmer than average around this time of year. The cool weather is fast approaching and soon we will be missing this weather and the warmer days of summer and early fall. With the weather dropping it would be expected that the insects and bugs would begin lightening up and slowly lessoning, but many residents are experiencing the opposite. In work buildings, stores, and at home the bugs seem to be worse now than they were in the summer months when bugs are expected to be out and about. What is causing them to be taking over and what is the best form of treatment?
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

When is the First Fall Freeze Coming to Twin Falls ID?

It's that time of year again! The leaves are changing, the air is getting crisp, and the days are getting shorter. That can only mean one thing - winter is on its way!. Twin Falls and other parts of Magic Valley could see freezing temperatures late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, October 22 & 23, 2022. As of this posting, the National Weather Service is predicting a low of 32 degrees as we head into early Sunday morning.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

New Fire Station Being Built on South Side of Twin Falls

On Monday, October 17th the official Groundbreaking was held at 3:30 PM on Washington St. S Orchard Drive, near the Southern-most Swensen’s Grocery store. Several city employees attended this groundbreaking ceremony as well as the public. The new location is set to replace the old fire station #3 which is nearby and offers plenty of room for improvements.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Whiskey Riff

Idaho Cow Struck By Lightning In Shocking Video

A gas station in Albion, Idaho caught a crazy moment on camera and I’ll never feel as comfortable walking outside again. The video is focused on the gas pumps, but in the background there’s a field with some cows grazing. Nothing out of the ordinary, until out of nowhere a flash of light pops, causing the animals to initially freeze, and then scatter in a chaotic panic.
ALBION, ID
Idaho State Journal

Massive 1,000-pound bull moose removed from local neighborhood

Some American Falls residents received quite the surprise on Tuesday morning: A massive bull moose was wandering around in their residential neighborhood. According to a news release from Idaho Fish and Game, the moose had been sighted near Hillcrest Elementary School. While authorities were working on capturing the bull, no student was allowed outside for recess. American Falls police and Power County sheriff’s deputies had contained the moose to Sunbeam...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Four Injured in Crash on Interstate Near Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Four people were hospitalized Wednesday evening from a three-vehicle crash west of Jerome. According to Idaho State Police, a 2012 Freightliner semi-truck headed west went through the median and overturned in the eastbound lanes at just before 9 p.m. The truck was then hit by a Nissan car driven by a 57-year-old woman from Gooding. ISP said the Nissan was then hit by a 2023 Freightliner semi. The driver of the Nissan and the 32-year-old woman driving the 2012 truck had to be flown to hospitals. The driver of the 2023 truck, a 33-year-old man from Pensacola, Florida, and a juvenile passenger in the 2012 truck were taken by ambulance to area hospitals. The crash blocked the eastbound lanes for more than five hours.
JEROME, ID
98.3 The Snake

Help Find Owner of Lost Love Letter Found in the Magic Valley

Love is one of the most important things in life, and many of us spend years looking for the person we want to spend the rest of our lives with. Some of us are still searching, some of us have thought we have found it to have it taken away or be wrong, and some of us are lucky enough to find love and hold onto it. The days of dating are usually some of the best in the process, from holding hands, romantic dates, and experiencing many firsts together. As technology has advanced, the way we communicate has changed with our loved ones, often doing so through texts, phone calls, or emails, but there is something romantic about an old fashion love letter. It is rare to see them these days, but when one is written it melts your heart, and one couple in the Twin Falls area needs our help to find who a love letter was intended for.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Fish and Game Investigating Two Waste Cases

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Investigators with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game say two large game animals were left to waste in late September and earlier this month in east Idaho. Conservation officers are looking into two cases, one that happened around October 11 and one around September 30. Idaho Fish and Game got a tip of either a small elk or deer left to waste near Rockland in Power County. Conservation officers found skinned and quartered remains of the animal just west of Big Canyon Road without a head, making it impossible to identify. Leaving a game animal to waste is punishable of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, including the loss of hunting privileges.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
966K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy