BOO! When Is Everyone Supposed To Trick Or Treat In Twin Falls?
It seems to be a debate every single year that Halloween doesn't fall on a weekend. With it being a Monday this year, it makes things even more complicated. When are you going to take your kids trick or treating? Does it matter that it is a school night? When should we expect to have kids ringing doorbells?
kmvt
Missing in America Project lays final 3 unclaimed soldiers to rest at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday, three unclaimed Vietnam veterans and the spouse of a Korean War vet were laid to rest at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetary. “It’s kind of like a relief,” said Coleen Florke, State Coordinator of the Missing in America Project. Florke...
Should Twin Falls Spirit Halloween Store Offer Oct Sleepovers?
A movie we watched with our young son over the weekend got me thinking about how cool it would be if Spirit Halloween stores offered overnight October sleepovers. Would you pay to stay an evening at the Twin Falls Spirit Halloween Store if they allowed it?. Halloween is Monday. Our...
10 Candies We Love and Get on Halloween, But Never Buy in Twin Falls
Halloween is fast approaching and some places have already held trunk or treat events, which means many of us soon will end up with cavities, stomach aches, and possibly diabetes. Despite all the bad that comes from eating candy, we will still eat all that our kids collect or whatever we don't hand out. One of the best parts about Halloween is looking into a bucket and seeing the candies you love, but the ones for some reason you never buy. Here are the top candies many of us enjoy, but only get at Halloween because we never buy them for some odd reason.
Why You’ll Be Seeing Blue Halloween Buckets This Year In Twin Falls
I asked my two oldest kids if they wanted to go to the Haunted mansions of Albion with me to get scared and they both quickly responded that there was no way that was going to happen. I love getting scared but apparently, that isn't a genetic trait I passed on to them. Scary Halloween isn't what everyone wants. Some people want a fun Halloween with no surprises.
Woman Who Named Mickey Mouse Was Born And Raised In Idaho
I've watched a tremendous amount of Disney movies and cartoons over the course of my life. One thing I never knew about the face of Disney is that the woman who gave Mickey Mouse his name was born 400 miles north of Twin Falls, Idaho. I was born eight miles...
Wild Idaho: Mountain Lion Spotted in Boise, Moose Removed from American Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers were busy this week with large wild animals as a big cat was reported in Boise and a wandering moose had to be removed from an American Falls neighborhood. During the weekend Idaho Department of Fish and Game got several reports from the public that a mountain lion had been spotted along the Boise River. Conservation officers could not confirm that the animal seen was an actual cougar after sending an officer out to investigate on Monday, but officials say it isn't uncommon for the big cats to use river corridors to travel through an area. The animals have previously been seen in other parts of Idaho's largest city. Idaho Fish and Game said in a statement it didn't think there was any risk to the public and offered some tips to stay safe and how to act around a mountain lion. Meanwhile, conservation officers removed a moose from an American Falls neighborhood on Monday morning. Idaho Fish and Game said the estimated 1,000 pound bull moose had been wondering in an area near Interstate 86 and nearby Hillcrest Elementary. The American Falls Police Department and Power County Sheriff's Office had already responded and contained the animal before conservation officers tranquilized the animal. The bull was then taken to a more sparsely populated area. "It is not unusual to observe moose in and around the American Falls area. However, sightings right in town are not as common and can be problematic. Moose can be defensive if approached by people, and these large animals can be a hazard to motorists," said Idaho Fish and Game. Idaho Fish and Game often have to relocate moose from urban areas in Idaho.
See Smoke? It Might be a Prescribed Burn in Southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The U.S. Forest Service plans several prescribed fires this fall across southern parts of the Magic Valley. The Minidoka Ranger District announced it will begin burning of trimmed timber piles in several areas in Cassia County that include the Cassia, Sublett, Raft River, and Albion divisions. Plans are also for several prescribed burns near the Oakley-Elba Pass, and Diamondfield Jack in the South Hills. All burning depends on weather conditions. Some of the prescribed burns are just a few acres to a couple thousand acres. Temporary closures will be put in place around the planned burn areas that will include roads and trails. Signs will be set up to warn the public of any prescribed burn. You can check with the Minidoka Ranger District for more information before you plan to head out at 208-677-8302 or email Dick Dutcher at dick.dutcher@usda.gov.
Yes, The Twin Falls Zoo Is Still Happening And Could Use Your Help
The Twin Falls Zoo in the Magic Valley Mall is still definitely happening. There have been a few setbacks and you can actually help them get it up and running. They have so many animals to help educate people, it is going to be a great place when it gets up and running.
Stop Bugging Me! Why Flies are Taking Over Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
The weather has cooled off over the last month, and it feels like Fall finally but is warmer than average around this time of year. The cool weather is fast approaching and soon we will be missing this weather and the warmer days of summer and early fall. With the weather dropping it would be expected that the insects and bugs would begin lightening up and slowly lessoning, but many residents are experiencing the opposite. In work buildings, stores, and at home the bugs seem to be worse now than they were in the summer months when bugs are expected to be out and about. What is causing them to be taking over and what is the best form of treatment?
When is the First Fall Freeze Coming to Twin Falls ID?
It's that time of year again! The leaves are changing, the air is getting crisp, and the days are getting shorter. That can only mean one thing - winter is on its way!. Twin Falls and other parts of Magic Valley could see freezing temperatures late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, October 22 & 23, 2022. As of this posting, the National Weather Service is predicting a low of 32 degrees as we head into early Sunday morning.
New Fire Station Being Built on South Side of Twin Falls
On Monday, October 17th the official Groundbreaking was held at 3:30 PM on Washington St. S Orchard Drive, near the Southern-most Swensen’s Grocery store. Several city employees attended this groundbreaking ceremony as well as the public. The new location is set to replace the old fire station #3 which is nearby and offers plenty of room for improvements.
Idaho Cow Struck By Lightning In Shocking Video
A gas station in Albion, Idaho caught a crazy moment on camera and I’ll never feel as comfortable walking outside again. The video is focused on the gas pumps, but in the background there’s a field with some cows grazing. Nothing out of the ordinary, until out of nowhere a flash of light pops, causing the animals to initially freeze, and then scatter in a chaotic panic.
Massive 1,000-pound bull moose removed from local neighborhood
Some American Falls residents received quite the surprise on Tuesday morning: A massive bull moose was wandering around in their residential neighborhood. According to a news release from Idaho Fish and Game, the moose had been sighted near Hillcrest Elementary School. While authorities were working on capturing the bull, no student was allowed outside for recess. American Falls police and Power County sheriff’s deputies had contained the moose to Sunbeam...
4 Beautiful Houses For Sale Around Twin Falls With Horror Movie Potential
During the Halloween season, we tend to focus on three things: costumes, candy, and scary locations. I love going to haunted houses. I went to the Haunted Swamp on their opening day and last weekend I went to the Magic valley Corn Maze and Haunted Forest. Both attractions were amazing.
Four Injured in Crash on Interstate Near Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Four people were hospitalized Wednesday evening from a three-vehicle crash west of Jerome. According to Idaho State Police, a 2012 Freightliner semi-truck headed west went through the median and overturned in the eastbound lanes at just before 9 p.m. The truck was then hit by a Nissan car driven by a 57-year-old woman from Gooding. ISP said the Nissan was then hit by a 2023 Freightliner semi. The driver of the Nissan and the 32-year-old woman driving the 2012 truck had to be flown to hospitals. The driver of the 2023 truck, a 33-year-old man from Pensacola, Florida, and a juvenile passenger in the 2012 truck were taken by ambulance to area hospitals. The crash blocked the eastbound lanes for more than five hours.
Downtown Twin Falls Boutique Open Less Than 1 Yr Has Closed Indefinitely
On Main Street in Downtown Twin Falls, 150 Main has had to close its doors indefinitely, through no real fault of its own. The boutique has been open for less than a year and we are already sad to see it close. But, it shouldn't be forever!. 150 Main is...
All The Twin Falls Area Trunk Or Treats For The Best Candy Score
It is insane to think that Halloween is so close. And there are so many fun trunk-or-treat events to take the kids to, you are guaranteed an excellent score of candy. Here is a list of the Trunk or Treat Events and information around the area. Wolverton Homes Grand Opening...
Help Find Owner of Lost Love Letter Found in the Magic Valley
Love is one of the most important things in life, and many of us spend years looking for the person we want to spend the rest of our lives with. Some of us are still searching, some of us have thought we have found it to have it taken away or be wrong, and some of us are lucky enough to find love and hold onto it. The days of dating are usually some of the best in the process, from holding hands, romantic dates, and experiencing many firsts together. As technology has advanced, the way we communicate has changed with our loved ones, often doing so through texts, phone calls, or emails, but there is something romantic about an old fashion love letter. It is rare to see them these days, but when one is written it melts your heart, and one couple in the Twin Falls area needs our help to find who a love letter was intended for.
Idaho Fish and Game Investigating Two Waste Cases
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Investigators with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game say two large game animals were left to waste in late September and earlier this month in east Idaho. Conservation officers are looking into two cases, one that happened around October 11 and one around September 30. Idaho Fish and Game got a tip of either a small elk or deer left to waste near Rockland in Power County. Conservation officers found skinned and quartered remains of the animal just west of Big Canyon Road without a head, making it impossible to identify. Leaving a game animal to waste is punishable of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, including the loss of hunting privileges.
