Jewelers Circular Keystone Online

Looks Like Record Year For Swiss Watch Industry

September was one of the best months in the history of the Swiss watch business, according to new statistics released by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (FH). FH said that its recorded exports for September—2.2 billion francs—represented a 19.1% increase in exports compared with September 2021.
AOL Corp

What is a recession? The economic concept explained and what happens during one.

As prices increase and gross domestic product declines, many people worry about a potential economic downturn, also known as a recession. Consumer prices rose 8.3% from a year earlier in August while core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy items, climbed 6.3% annually, according to the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index.
The Independent

Pound hits lowest level this week amid political uncertainty

The pound has slid to its lowest level this week as downbeat economic data and the prospect of political uncertainty increased nervousness in the financial markets.Sterling fell by 1.16 per cent to 1.110 against the US dollar on Friday morning. The pound was also down 0.64 per cent at 1.14 against the euro.However, by the end of the day it had managed to claw back its losses and was back up by 0.56 per cent against the dollar to 1.1298.The cost of government borrowing increased as yields on gilts, UK Government bonds, rose by around 2 per cent, or 0.08...
CNBC

China GDP beats with a bounce in the third quarter, delayed data shows

BEIJING — China reported Monday that third-quarter gross domestic product grew by 3.9% from a year ago, beating expectations. The data was originally set for release on Oct. 18, but was delayed late on Oct. 17 with no explanation. China's Communist Party held its 20th National Congress from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22.
Markets Insider

The risks of a prolonged period of inflation and a global economic downturn are rising, and stocks could fall another 14% by mid-2023, S&P Global says

The risks of prolonged inflation and a global recession are growing, according to S&P Global in a note. S&P predicted stocks could plunge as much as 14.5% by mid-next year as inflation remains sticky. "Monetary tightening beyond current expectations could lead to a deeper-than expected recession." The risks of a...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. 10 year yield hits new 14-year high as traders bet on more rate hikes

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. government bonds continued their relentless march higher on Thursday, hitting fresh 14-year tops as investors bet the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates aggressively. The 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR rose as high as 4.18%, its highest level since June 2008. It...
US News and World Report

BHP Chief Executive Cautiously Optimistic About China's Economic Growth

LONDON (Reuters) - BHP Group's Chief Executive Mike Henry said on Friday he was "cautiously optimistic" about the economic outlook for China, despite uncertainty. "There is uncertainty in China – albeit, our view is that China is still going to provide a bit of stability or underpinning to global economic growth over the next 12 months," the head of the world's largest listed mining company said in a pre-recorded interview at the FT Mining Summit in London.
TheConversationAU

Global recession looks likely. Even if Australia escapes it, we are in for a bad couple of years

Economics is confusing at the best of times. But, at the moment, it’s downright counter-intuitive. Inflation is at its highest in decades, and we’re feeling the pain of the lower real wages that brings. Meanwhile, unemployment is its lowest in half a century, with virtually anyone who wants a job able to get one. Interest rates are climbing sharply. Home prices are sliding, yet rents are taking off. The United Kingdom is on the brink of financial crisis. Talk of a global recession is everywhere. Even if you don’t much mind what’s happening (you mightn’t be much affected or you might in fact...
Markets Insider

Investors are seriously underpricing the risk of 70s-style stagflation - and markets could be in for a long period of negative returns for stocks and bonds, Deutsche Bank says

Markets are underpricing the risk of 70s-style stagflation, according to Deutsche Bank in a note. The bank pointing to persistently high inflation data, which could lead to high expectations of inflation becoming entrenched. That would prompt an even stronger rate response from the Fed, resulting in more pain for stocks...

