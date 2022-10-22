Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football offers 2023 edge rusher Nikko TaylorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chartThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Luke Reimer back for Illinois gameThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph plays role in Malachi Coleman commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
KSNB Local4
Saturday Match vs. Maryland moved to 7:30 p.m. start time
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Nebraska volleyball’s match this Saturday, Oct. 29 against Maryland at the Bob Devaney Sports Center will begin at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The match was originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. start but has been pushed back to a 7:30 p.m....
Nebraska-Maryland Volleyball Match Time Change
The match will move later due to the football game earlier Saturday
klkntv.com
Eight largest jackpot in Powerball history
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Feeling lucky?. Powerball’s jackpot is now up to 610 Million dollars. It’s the eighth largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history. The Powerball jackpot crossed the 600 Million dollar mark after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night. The 610 million...
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KSNB Local4
Construction to begin on temporary casino at Fonner Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fonner Park’s plans for a racing facility remodel that will house the temporary Grand Island Casino was approved by the Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission. Construction of the temporary Grand Island Casino begins immediately in the concourse area of Fonner Park. It will offer...
KSNB Local4
Hastings Library host Japanese Americans history in Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An unsung part of Nebraska’s history made its way to Hastings, celebrating Japanese Americans. The Hastings Public Library held an event documenting Japanese Americans longstanding history in Nebraska. The history of Japanese Americans in Nebraska goes back to the late 1920s. Most of the demographic...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Nebraska that are extremely beautiful but usually underrated. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
klkntv.com
Huskers, Illinois football game set to air on Channel 8 this Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska football game against No. 17 Illinois will air on ABC and Channel 8 on Saturday, according to the Huskers’ website. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. The Huskers (3-4 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) are coming off a bye week and a loss...
KSNB Local4
Huskers ranked #1 in AVCA Poll
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team is back atop the AVCA Coaches Poll. The Huskers returned to the #1 spot following dominating wins over 12th-ranked Purdue and Illinois. Nebraska has an 18-1 overall record and is riding an 11-match winning streak. The Huskers were ranked third over the...
Starting Five: Nebraska Basketball vs. Chadron State
Nebraska basketball begins the exhibition portion of its schedule on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena as the Huskers square off with Chadron State at 1 p.m. CT. Television/Stream: BTN Plus (subscription required) Radio: Sunday's game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen...
KSNB Local4
Southern Lancaster County Fires
Members of the Hastings College 33rd Hall of Fame Class. Kowalski's Property Damage After Independence Day Tornado. Kowalski's Property Damage After Independence Day Tornado near Grand Island, Nebraska. Independence Day Tornado Damage near Grand Island, Nebraska. Updated: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT. |. By Kyle Gillett. An EF-1...
KSNB Local4
Fresh start for northeast Nebraska greenhouse previously raided by ICE
O’NEILL, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - A greenhouse in northeast Nebraska is getting a fresh start after a ribbon-cutting on Friday. The former O’Neill Ventures facility hasn’t had many tomatoes being produced since 2018. In August of 2018, the greenhouse underwent an ICE raid, arresting 133 people...
kmaland.com
College Volleyball (10/22): Creighton, Drake sweep, Nebraska, UNI winners in 4
(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton, Northern Iowa and Drake were winners in Saturday's regional college volleyball action. Find the full scoreboard here. REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (10/22) Nebraska 3 Illinois 0. Creighton 3 Georgetown 0. South Dakota 3 Omaha 1. Northern Iowa 3 Evansville 1. Drake 3 Indiana State 0. Baylor 3...
KSNB Local4
Kearney Catholic football lights up Gibbon
GIBBON, Neb. (KSNB) - Gibbon football welcomed on in Kearney Catholic for the season finale of the regular season. In the end, the Stars defeated the Buffalos 45-28. See embedded video for highlights.
klkntv.com
Commission approves rules for sports betting at Nebraska casinos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission unanimously voted Friday to approve rules on sports betting in Nebraska’s racetrack casinos. WarHorse Casino, the first in the state off of tribal land, is looking forward to offering this new type of gambling. “We are really excited...
North Platte Telegraph
Irrigators upset over proposed merger of central Nebraska irrigation/power districts
LINCOLN — Water users in the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District plan a show of force Monday to oppose a proposed merger between Central and the Dawson Public Power District. The governing boards of the two districts have scheduled a joint board meeting for 3 p.m. Monday...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska Press Women honor Barb Batie
KEARNEY — Lexington journalist Barb Batie has been named the 2022 Communicator of Achievement by Nebraska Press Women. The award, which was presented at the organization’s fall conference in Kearney, is one of the highest honors for NPW members. Selection is based on the nominee’s professional achievements, community service and service to the organization.
Nebraska Football: Rumored coaching search angle could spell disaster
There’s been a lot of talk … a lot of talk about who the next Nebraska football head coach is going to be. Despite the noise getting louder about who the next head coach is going to be and the fact that there isn’t anything that could be considered agreement on who is going to get the job, there has been consistency in the rumors. Those rumors and whispers and analyst predictions have all been predicated on the fact that when Trev Alberts decides on his guy, he’s going to open the wallet and dole out a ton of cash to lure him to Lincoln.
KSNB Local4
Lincoln Lutheran football snags dominate win over Milford
MILFORD, Neb. (KSNB) - Milford football welcomed on in Lincoln Lutheran for the season finale of the regular season. In the end, Lincoln Lutheran picks up the win, 44-18. See embedded video for highlights.
News Channel Nebraska
Severe weather grips northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- While much of the state is dealing with wildfires, the northeast region of Nebraska is also dealing with severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings. Madison, Wayne, Pierce, Antelope, Cedar, Boone and Stanton Counties were in tornado warnings severe until 6:15 p.m. CT. All of those counties, in addition to Cedar, Dakota and Dixon, were in severe thunderstorm warnings as well. Those warnings have since expired.
Comments / 1