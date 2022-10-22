Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in South CarolinaTravel MavenMullins, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WMBF
Carolina Forest family preps annual haunted house for the community
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In the month of October, many families plan their Halloween costumes or even plan a spooky party, but the Dorenbos family takes the Halloween tradition to the next level. Located in Carolina Forest, the Oakbury haunted house has been an icon in the community,. It’s...
WMBF
‘It’s long overdue’: Crews break ground on new Whittemore Park Middle School
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The last major upgrade to Whittemore Park Middle School happened more than three decades ago, and today crews will break ground on its new replacement school. Horry County School District said it only builds new schools to replace an old building or when there are just...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Fire Department kicks off Public Safety Day event
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Fire trucks and safety booths filled Coastal Grand Mall’s parking lot for the public safety day event Saturday. Families at the event had the chance for hands-on experience with some of the fire crew’s equipment. “Just to see all my friends and families...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Tabor City Yam Festival draws thousands
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) – Thousands showed up for this year’s Yam Festival in Tabor City over the weekend. The festival kicked off on Saturday with a parade filled with floats, cars, and of course the Yam Festival’s Mascot Tiger “Tater” Lovette. According to organizers,...
dillonheraldonline.com
Todd Davis Representing Dillon County In Port Ambassador Program
CHARLESTON, SC — OCT. 13, 2022 — South Carolina Ports welcomes its 2022-2023 Class of Port Ambassadors, kicking off a yearlong program that provides a deep understanding of how SC Ports benefits South Carolina’s economy. Participants are selected from nominations by the Review and Oversight Commission on...
Robeson County adopts new rule for student-athletes involved in ‘disruptive behavior’ at games, events
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Student-athletes in Robeson County who are involved in fights or other “disruptive behavior” at any afterschool or extracurricular event will now be punished the same as any other student, the district said on Monday. “The rule aligns with the disciplinary policy already in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary measures to […]
columbuscountynews.com
Breaking News: Jody Greene Resigns
Jody Greene has resigned as sheriff of Columbus County. This comes after day one of three of testimony and hearings. We will have more shortly. This is a developing story.
Seagate Village neighborhood in Myrtle Beach celebrates 20 years
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Seagate Village, a local 800-home neighborhood, celebrated its 20-year anniversary on Saturday in Myrtle Beach, according to a Myrtle Beach City Government announcement. Dozens of residents gathered in honor of this special occasion. Those in attendance included 91-year-old Pat James, one of the first Seagate Village residents who has […]
WMBF
Pride Myrtle Beach hosts 2nd annual Pride in the Park
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Pride Myrtle Beach hosts the second annual Pride in the Park Festival Saturday at Valor Memorial Garden. The festival takes place from noon to 6:00 p.m. and includes live entertainment, beer and wine sales, vendors, and food trucks. Valor Memorial Garden is located at 1120...
McLeod Children’s Hospital brings back one of largest fundraisers
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Children’s Hospital has brought back one of the largest fundraisers that raises month for the quality care of children. The 2022 McLeod Children’s Hospital Radiothon began broadcasting on Wednesday on community broadcaster stations The Chat 99.3, Live Talk 95.3, Star 97.1 and Almighty 105.1. All money raised will help support […]
wpde.com
Portion of old Robeson County school district office burns
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A portion of the old Robeson County School District central office on Caton Road near Lumberton burned Friday morning. The Lumberton Fire Department said the property had "several buildings on site; however, only two buildings were involved in the incident. One building had heavy fire involvement and a second building had some minor heat damage to the exterior siding. "
wpde.com
Missing child located in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Department has found a missing runaway child, Ty'anna Briggs. The previous story can be read below. She was last seen at 11:00 p.m. on Friday October 21, 2022 in the 1700 block of West Palmetto Street. NEW: McLeod Children's Hospital raises record...
Dog rescued from camper fire near Loris, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One dog was rescued unharmed Saturday evening from a camper fire near Loris, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 6 p.m. in the 2000 block of Hagan Road after an outside fire extended to a camper, HCFR said. The Loris Fire Department assisted HCFR with the […]
WYFF4.com
Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach grocery shopper buys $1M lotto ticket
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Myrtle Beach won $1 million playing the lottery. Someone visiting the Kroger store on Renee Drive purchased a Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing worth $1 million, according to South Carolina lottery officials. The five white-ball numbers drawn Saturday were 19,...
wpde.com
Residents sue management, board of directors of evacuated condos in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents and condo owners have filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the board of directors and companies that manage the Renaissance Towers in Horry County. The suit was filed roughly a week ago as some condo owners allege they are still without a home,...
Marion Rural Fire Department battles multiple fires on Highway 301
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion Rural Fire Department battled multiple roadside fires Sunday evening, according to the department’s Facebook page. Crews from Station 20 and 40 responded to fires beside Highway 301, which was shut down for the safety of the workers, according to the fire department. Marion Rural Fire said the South […]
1 hurt, 4 displaced after two-alarm house fire near Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Friday evening after a two-alarm house fire that displaced four people near Little River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 5:10 p.m. on Glenridge Road near Little River, HCFR said. One person was taken to a local hospital with […]
myhorrynews.com
After Brittanee Drexel's killer pleads guilty, Drexel's family and friends celebrate her life
Brittanee Drexel’s face, seemingly planted in a chaotic bed of digital flowers, was on every screen in Journey Church on Friday as the family gathered for a celebration of life in Murrells Inlet. Her birthday, Oct. 7, 1991, and death date, April 25, 2009, are separated by a hyphen.
3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
What is your favourite comfort food? If you usually go for burgers and fries, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never visited them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Comments / 0