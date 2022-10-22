ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loris, SC

WMBF

Myrtle Beach Fire Department kicks off Public Safety Day event

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Fire trucks and safety booths filled Coastal Grand Mall’s parking lot for the public safety day event Saturday. Families at the event had the chance for hands-on experience with some of the fire crew’s equipment. “Just to see all my friends and families...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Tabor City Yam Festival draws thousands

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) – Thousands showed up for this year’s Yam Festival in Tabor City over the weekend. The festival kicked off on Saturday with a parade filled with floats, cars, and of course the Yam Festival’s Mascot Tiger “Tater” Lovette. According to organizers,...
TABOR CITY, NC
dillonheraldonline.com

Todd Davis Representing Dillon County In Port Ambassador Program

CHARLESTON, SC — OCT. 13, 2022 — South Carolina Ports welcomes its 2022-2023 Class of Port Ambassadors, kicking off a yearlong program that provides a deep understanding of how SC Ports benefits South Carolina’s economy. Participants are selected from nominations by the Review and Oversight Commission on...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Robeson County adopts new rule for student-athletes involved in ‘disruptive behavior’ at games, events

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Student-athletes in Robeson County who are involved in fights or other “disruptive behavior” at any afterschool or extracurricular event will now be punished the same as any other student, the district said on Monday. “The rule aligns with the disciplinary policy already in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary measures to […]
LUMBERTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Breaking News: Jody Greene Resigns

Jody Greene has resigned as sheriff of Columbus County. This comes after day one of three of testimony and hearings. We will have more shortly. This is a developing story.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Seagate Village neighborhood in Myrtle Beach celebrates 20 years

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Seagate Village, a local 800-home neighborhood, celebrated its 20-year anniversary on Saturday in Myrtle Beach, according to a Myrtle Beach City Government announcement. Dozens of residents gathered in honor of this special occasion. Those in attendance included 91-year-old Pat James, one of the first Seagate Village residents who has […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Pride Myrtle Beach hosts 2nd annual Pride in the Park

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Pride Myrtle Beach hosts the second annual Pride in the Park Festival Saturday at Valor Memorial Garden. The festival takes place from noon to 6:00 p.m. and includes live entertainment, beer and wine sales, vendors, and food trucks. Valor Memorial Garden is located at 1120...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

McLeod Children’s Hospital brings back one of largest fundraisers

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Children’s Hospital has brought back one of the largest fundraisers that raises month for the quality care of children. The 2022 McLeod Children’s Hospital Radiothon began broadcasting on Wednesday on community broadcaster stations The Chat 99.3, Live Talk 95.3, Star 97.1 and Almighty 105.1. All money raised will help support […]
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Portion of old Robeson County school district office burns

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A portion of the old Robeson County School District central office on Caton Road near Lumberton burned Friday morning. The Lumberton Fire Department said the property had "several buildings on site; however, only two buildings were involved in the incident. One building had heavy fire involvement and a second building had some minor heat damage to the exterior siding. "
LUMBERTON, NC
wpde.com

Missing child located in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Department has found a missing runaway child, Ty'anna Briggs. The previous story can be read below. She was last seen at 11:00 p.m. on Friday October 21, 2022 in the 1700 block of West Palmetto Street. NEW: McLeod Children's Hospital raises record...
FLORENCE, SC
WYFF4.com

Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach grocery shopper buys $1M lotto ticket

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Myrtle Beach won $1 million playing the lottery. Someone visiting the Kroger store on Renee Drive purchased a Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing worth $1 million, according to South Carolina lottery officials. The five white-ball numbers drawn Saturday were 19,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Marion Rural Fire Department battles multiple fires on Highway 301

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion Rural Fire Department battled multiple roadside fires Sunday evening, according to the department’s Facebook page. Crews from Station 20 and 40 responded to fires beside Highway 301, which was shut down for the safety of the workers, according to the fire department. Marion Rural Fire said the South […]
MARION, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

What is your favourite comfort food? If you usually go for burgers and fries, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never visited them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC

