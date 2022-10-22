ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Register-Guard

Friday night football: Eugene-Springfield area high school score updates

By Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TPuo7_0iiOYCE900

The high school football season continues tonight through Saturday in Week 8, including The Register-Guard's picks for games to watch.

Sheldon (6A), Thurston (5A), Marist (4A) and Lowell (2A) are all in first place in their respective leagues with one-game leads. A victory Friday for any of those teams would secure at least a tie for a title heading into next week's season finales.

Check back here for scores, updates, photos and more from the action.

Games to watch:It's crunch time for local prep football teams fighting for good playoff placement

Prep Central Week 8:Prep Central Week 8: Area volleyball teams finish regular season with victories

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 9

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 9 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. 11-man Midland Legacy defeated Central 56-29 Big Spring defeated Lake View 21-7 Early defeated Grape Creek 69-0 Wall defeated TLCA 55-0 Brady defeated Ballinger 54-26 Sonora defeated Anthony 48-6 Reagan County […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Portland Tribune

Oregon high school volleyball 2022 state tournament brackets

Check out the scores and schedule for all classifications of the 2022 Oregon high school volleyball state tournaments. We've got brackets. Volleyball is the first sport to reach its postseason this fall for Oregon high school sports, and the brackets for Class 6A, 3A and 1A were finalized Saturday night, Oct. 22. Class 5A and 2A will come Tuesday, Oct. 25 and so will 4A after the play-in games are played Tuesday. You can see all the brackets laid out here on the OSAA website and you can keep tabs on all the happenings around the state by following along...
OREGON STATE
High School Football PRO

Springfield, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Willamette High School football team will have a game with Thurston High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Lebanon-Express

High school roundup: Monroe High wins two volleyball playoff matches

The Monroe High volleyball team swept a pair of Valley Coast Conference playoff matches on Saturday at Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay. The Dragons defeated Lowell 25-16, 25-16, 25-12 and then downed Oakridge 25-16, 25-13, 25-17. In the win over Lowell, Bella Gamache led the way with 22...
MONROE, OR
northfortynews

Spotlight on Poudre High School Football Team

Currently there are several Wellington kids who are on the Poudre Football team. This team is off to one of its best starts in many years. They are 5-1 and rocking it right now. Most of this team is made up of Wellington boys. The picture attached is the Wellington group of Seniors on this team. They have all played together since 7th grade and are doing amazing.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy