Saugus sweeps Thousand Oaks; will host Trabuco Hills in quarterfinals
Centurion girls’ volleyball (30-2) swept their CIF Division 4 second-round match against the Thousand Oaks Lancers (22-16). Saugus won with scores of 25-19, 25-13 and 25-23. The Centurions were led on offense by opposite hitter Taylor Treahy. The junior knocked down 17 kills, seven digs and a pair of aces.
Long Beach Poly football passes Bakersfield for most all-time wins in California history
Jackrabbits' win over Compton, Bakersfield's defeat on Thursday night pushes Poly into the top spot with 807 all-time victories
East LA Classic: Garfield HS takes home big win in unforgettable night at LA Coliseum
In what was certainly an unforgettable night for die-hard fans, the Garfield High School football team took home the big win at this year's East L.A. classic, winning Friday night's matchup against Roosevelt High School 16-8.
13-year-old San Dimas football player back home after suffering heart attack during game
After defying the odds stacked against him, a 13-year-old who suffered a heart attack last month during a football game is now back at home.
foxla.com
Horse dead, jockey injured at Santa Anita Park crash
ARCADIA, Calif. - A 3-year-old gelding has died after he was bumped by another horse at Santa Anita Park, dumping his jockey, who was taken to a hospital for evaluation, state horse racing officials told City News Service Saturday. Heaven's Music had 17 career races, including a first-place finish at...
onscene.tv
Crews Battle Wind-Driven Mulch Fire | Moorpark
10.24.2022 | 4:22 AM | MOORPARK – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a brush fire at 10951 block of W Los Angeles Ave. When crews arrived on scene, the found two large mulch piles on fire. The fire was being driven by ember casts due to...
SoCal weather: Slightly warm conditions expected Monday in most of region, followed by dip in temps
A high-pressure system will result in slightly warm conditions for much of Southern California on Monday, followed by a dip in temperatures later in the week.
Paddle from Catalina to Long Beach honors young swimmer who died last year
Kobe Jackson died suddenly last year at 22. Last weekend, his family and friends honored him with a 31-mile journey across the water. The post Paddle from Catalina to Long Beach honors young swimmer who died last year appeared first on Long Beach Post.
True Blue LA
Project to bring fans to Dodger Stadium by gondola one step closer to reality
It sounds good on paper to get in and out of Dodger Stadium quicker. A project that might make that happen moved a step closer to becoming a reality when the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority released a key report — known as a draft environmental impact report — for the project this week.
signalscv.com
Hart district’s test scores decline, outperform in L.A. County and the state
State Sen. Scott Wilk issues statement regarding state test scores. The long-awaited state test results have been released by officials, according to Wiliam S. Hart Union High School District staff. Though test scores reflect a decline in academic performance — which was anticipated at every level of education due to...
signalscv.com
The Time Ranger | Man-Eating Fires, Man-Eating Bears…
This certainly has been a fast-moving year. Seems like it was January but 20 minutes ago and here we are, flirting with Halloween. Then Thanksgiving. Then Christmas. Then 2023. That last one? Sounds like “2023” belongs in the title of a science fiction dime novel. I say we...
foxla.com
2 teens killed in Porter Ranch crash; 8 injured
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two teens were killed and eight others injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles. One person is facing criminal charges, according to police. The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. at 11001 N. Reseda Blvd., said the Los...
signalscv.com
Boat in backyard catches fire
Firefighters responded to a boat that had caught fire on the 27000 block of Furnivall Avenue in Canyon Country on Sunday, according to Miguel Ornelas, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Ornelas said the fire broke out at approximately 2:30 p.m, on a boat that was...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Whittier woman killed in 101 freeway crash
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman who died when an SUV crashed on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Woodland Hills was identified Thursday. The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound 101 Freeway at Shoup Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Bianca Ibarra, 33, of...
This is the best Cheeseburger in California
Thick and juicy, thin and crispy, slapped between a fluffy bun and topped with melting cheese—there's nothing like the perfect cheeseburger. Cheeseburgers are one of California's most wondrous inventions!
The West Coast's Top 4 Vacation Destinations
The holiday season has arrived, and while most people will be spending their time indoors, roasting chestnuts over an open fire (as if that's still a thing), you may be considering going somewhere else for your Christmas vacation.
foxla.com
Antisemitic signs on 405 Freeway, antisemitic flyers distributed in Beverly Hills
More examples of antisemitic hate have popped up around Los Angeles County. One hate group demonstrated with signs over the 405 Freeway a day before hateful flyers were distributed in a Beverly Hills neighborhood.
lapl.org
Varrio Vamps Car Club and the Chulita Vinyl Club
The Varrio Vamps and the Chulita Vinyl Club are two very cool female-centric crews who prove that cars and records are not just for guys. Whatever your interests or activities, it can be rewarding to join a club of like-minded people who share the work and the play—or start your own.
kcrw.com
‘In the Weeds’: A family empire built on masa
Tacos are life in LA and every great taco starts with a great tortilla. Good Food’s annual Tortilla Tournament has taught eaters that supermarket brands will always be trumped by a homemade dark, yellow corn or fluffy four version from a tortilleria. Great tortillas are made across Southern California, but those from La Princesita, started by Francisco Ramirez in 1972, tower above most. Monica Ramirez and Enrique Rodriguez tell us about their family empire built on masa in this week’s “In the Weeds.”
