disneyfoodblog.com
We’ve Eaten at Every Magic Kingdom Restaurant. These Are the BEST.
One of the most important parts of your Disney World day (in our opinion) is what you choose to eat! There are lots of great options for snacks and meals in the parks, but there are also some less-than-stellar eats to watch out for. We’re in Disney World every single...
disneyfoodblog.com
We Found the PERFECT Family Shirts for the Christmas Party at Disney World
Ahh, Disney at Christmastime. Even when you’re riding attractions you’ve been on dozens of times there’s something in the air that makes it special. Plus, with fun events like Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, there are plenty of opportunities for your family to have a wonderful time.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at the Disney World Hotels: A CLOSED Gift Shop and New Eats
If you haven’t stayed at a Disney World hotel in a while, then you might be surprised by some of the big changes going on!. Many of Disney World’s resorts have gotten room updates and renovations recently, and changes like the end of Disney’s Magical Express and Extra Magic Hours converting to Early Theme Park Entry might be challenging to navigate. But besides those big updates, there are some smaller changes we’ve seen recently at the Disney hotels, and we’re sharing them all here!
disneyfoodblog.com
NEW Disney Holiday MagicBand+ Designs Have Arrived Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The holidays are approaching and you know what that means — Disney holiday merchandise!. We’ve already seen quite a few bits and baubles show up in the parks...
disneyfoodblog.com
New VANS Sneakers Featuring Mickey and Friends Are in Disney World!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney does some really cool collaborations with a lot of fun companies. Coach collections, Vera Bradley collections, Loungefly collections. But if you’re a Vans fan, we bet you’ve been...
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Costco is Selling $25 Holiday Lanterns That’ll Light Your Way to The Holidays
First, Costco released a bunch of different Disney Holiday decorations and now, they are moving onto more traditional holiday decor. Just a few days ago I noticed Costco released these gorgeous Holiday Lanterns that come in 3 different designs: A Christmas Tree, A Snowman and Santa. Honestly, it’s hard not...
Costco Is Selling the Cutest Holiday Rugs That Come in 4 Festive Styles
Christmas is just around the corner, and we could not be more excited. Decorating for the holiday season is a blast, from trimming the tree to stringing lights outside. And Costco is putting up in the holly jolly mood a little earlier with their new seasonal welcome mats, and we are absolutely in love. “The NEW 2022 Holiday Rugs are out at Costco and they’re ADORABLE!!!” Instagram user @costcohotfinds posted, along with a video of the new selections. “They’re also super plush and just beautiful.” All four styles are festive, including the black-and-red plaid “Merry Everything” complete with mistletoe and the black...
Aldi Is Selling Festive Le Creuset Pumpkin Cocotte Lookalikes for Under $10 Right Now
Pumpkin-shaped cookware gives us life, especially the famous Le Creuset Pumpkin Cocotte. It’s orange, beautiful, and perfectly autumn. The only problem is, the $368 price tag for the regular size makes us a little hesitant — we have to be able to afford the food to cook in the pot, too! They do make a Mini Pumpkin Cocotte for individual portions for just $34, but if you are looking for something truly affordable, head to Aldi. They are selling festive Le Creuset lookalikes now, starting at just under $10! These will undoubtedly sell out fast, so you’ll want to head...
ohmymag.co.uk
Walmart: People are only just realising what the logo actually stands for
While Walmart is well-known for being one of the USA’s top general retailers and for offering too-hard-to-pass-up deals and discounts, turns out that not too many people knew what their logo actually means. The logo of Walmart contains its name written in white letters on a blue background, and...
Okay, I'll Be Honest: Literally Every Single One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Week
I'm going to be completely honest with you: My mind is completely blown.
The Simple Pasta Rachael Ray Constantly Feeds Her Family
Keeping it down-to-earth and real, Rachael Ray believes the best way to express love is with food. When she greets her home audience, it's like she is talking to friends. No ceremony, no stress — just fun. "I'm going to show you guys this super-simple, so-flavorful pasta," the popular...
Starbucks unveils its holiday cups – see a sneak peek before they hit stores
AS Starbucks gears up for the holidays with the release of fall menus and special deals, the company has shared a preview of its new gifts. The massive coffee chain has revealed its new holiday cups, tumblers, and ornaments that will be available this upcoming holiday season. Additionally, Starbucks is...
disneydining.com
The Best Pies in Walt Disney World
One of the most beloved desserts in the world is pie. Warm and savory, chilled and sweet…the possibilities are endless! With so many delicious types of pies to enjoy, it is no surprise that there are some incredible options throughout the Walt Disney World Resort that are sure to satisfy any craving! Let’s check out some of the best pie options to indulge in on any vacation. Happy eating!
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: Things You Should NEVER Do in Disney World
What should you never — and I mean NEVER — do on a Disney World vacation?. Let’s find out how to avoid RUINING your dream vacation, here on DFB Guide. Check out our video below about the Things You Should NEVER Do in Disney World. Are you...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Family Halloween Costume That Blew Us Away in Disney World
Okay, so how much fun is it to dress up in costumes for Halloween?. It’s even more fun when you get to dress up for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party! Today is a party day, which means that we’ve seen some fun costumes in Magic Kingdom this afternoon (we’re constantly impressed with the costumes!). But one family costume quickly became one of our favorites!
disneyfoodblog.com
We Saw the Perfect ✨ Magical Moment ✨ in Disney World Today
Disney World constantly surprises us, but that’s all part of the magic. sea urchins with Mickey hats on to Cast Members being creative and bringing their own special magic to catching Goofy checking in at the Tower of Terror, there are magical moments going on all over the parks. Today, we got to see the Dapper Dans create a magical moment for a guest!
disneyfoodblog.com
Get Your Holiday Shopping Done NOW With Disney’s Newest Items
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. “Forget Halloween, the holidays are coming!” — Disney, probably. 😆. Disney has been slowly sneaking the Christmas and holiday season into their merchandise collections and the parks...
disneyfoodblog.com
1 Park Is SOLD OUT for 2 Days STRAIGHT Next Week in Disney World
We’re getting closer and closer to Halloween, and Disney World is getting more and more busy!. We even actually have seen the temperatures dropping in Disney World, which is giving us all of the spooky vibes for the season. If you’re going to the parks soon, there are a lot of things to do! You can take a look at all of the holiday decor, eat spooky treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and more. But, you also need to take a look at the calendar before you go. And, don’t forget that you still need a Park Pass Reservation to get into the parks — so we’ve compiled ALL of that info right here just for you!
disneyfoodblog.com
What the Next 5 Years Look Like for Disney World
If you’ve been a Disney World fan for all of about five minutes, you probably know that the parks are constantly changing. Not only that, but change can happen a lot more quickly than you might think. In the past five years, we’ve seen new attractions, restaurants, skip-the-line services, price increases, and more. With so much change happening in such a short period, it’s only a matter of time before we might look at Disney World and hardly even recognize it. We might not be able to see the future, but we can take a look at what the next five years look like for Disney World!
disneyfoodblog.com
‘I Got Married Because of Disney’: 10 Personal Stories
We’re the first to admit that the attraction to Disney is strong. Otherwise, there would be no so-called Disney Adults. So what’s a Disney Adult to do when they decide it’s time to couple up? Finding a partner who ALSO loves Disney seems to have some advantages!
