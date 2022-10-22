Read full article on original website
newstalknewengland.com
Massachusetts State Police Investigating 4 Fatal Crashes Over The Weekend
Massachusetts State Police are investigating four separate fatal motor vehicle crashes from over the weekend. The first motor vehicle crash was Friday night around 9:30 p.m. MSP in a statement said, “Troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 93 northbound, at Exit 31, in Wilmington.” The operator of the motorcycle who has been identified by MSP as Rodrigo Rosa, 24, of Wilmington, was pronounced deceased. MSP says “No other vehicles were involved in the crash.”
State Police investigating fatal crash on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed one person on I-495 in Chelmsford. According to police, a Toyota C-HR and Chevrolet Trailblazer made contact on the northbound side of the highway just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, sending both vehicles off the road. The...
Massachusetts Man Dies in a Crash on I-95 in Pittsfield
A Massachusetts man has died in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Pittsfield. Police say 21-year-old Ralph Derosiers of Wilmington, Massachusetts died as the result of a crash on Friday afternoon. He was alone in the vehicle. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says State Police began receiving...
True Hero: Quick-Thinking Brave Mainer Saves Driver from a Fiery Car Crash
If you saw flames shooting out of a car and someone still inside, what would you do?. Would you be the kind of person to leap into action to help regardless of the danger?. Tryston Poulin of Burnham, Maine, certainly is that heroic person and was recently awarded a life-saving achievement certificate from the Waldo County Sheriff's Office, according to the sheriff's office Facebook post.
foxbangor.com
Massachusetts man dies in single vehicle crash on I-95
PITTSFIELD — A Massachusetts man is dead following a crash on I-95 in Pittsfield Friday. Just before 4 p-m, Maine State Police say they received several 911 calls reporting a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 northbound in Pittsfield near mile 145. Emergency crews and troopers responded and located...
One person arrested following incident at Fairfield Circle K
FAIRFIELD, Maine — One person has been arrested following a report of an incident at a Circle K truck stop in Fairfield on Saturday. In a press release, the Fairfield Police Department's public information officer, Casey Dugas, said the arrest happened after officers with the Fairfield Police Department found a parked car belonging to the individual at the Circle K truck stop on Center Road. Police had also received information that the individual might be inside a tractor-trailer in the back parking lot.
Wilmington Apple
21-Year-Old Wilmington Man Killed In Maine Car Crash
PITTSFIELD, ME — 21-year-old Ralph Desrosiers, of Wilmington, passed away from injuries sustained in a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 North in Pittsfield, Maine on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to Maine State Police, emergency crews and troopers responded to several 911 calls just before 4pm, and located...
WCVB
NH man ejected, killed in rollover crash on I-495 in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A New Hampshire man was killed late Saturday night after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, the Massachusetts State Police said. State police responded to a two-car crash on I-495 north in Chelmsford at about 11:45 p.m. Police said it appears a 2018 Toyota C-HR and a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer were traveling in the right lane of the three-lane highway and made contact, causing both vehicles to go off the roadway.
WCVB
Officials have identified man hit, killed on Interstate 93 in Boston
BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 93 in Boston. Police said the man was struck on the northbound side of the highway at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, and came to rest on the southbound side. State police said it...
wabi.tv
Suspect in custody after incident in Winslow
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A suspect was taken into custody Saturday by authorities after what police are calling an “incident” in Winslow. Fairfield Police located a vehicle on the Circle K Truck Stop on Center Road in Fairfield whose driver had been sought by Winslow police for the incident that occurred in Winslow.
fallriverreporter.com
72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia found dead
A 72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia has been found deceased. According to Chief of Police William Kingsbury, a missing person search by the Holliston, Milford, Millis and Medway Police Departments resulted in police locating the body of Howard White, who was initially reported missing from his home in Medway by a family member on October 23, 2022.
whdh.com
Woman dies in motorcycle crash on I-93 in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash on I-93 left a woman dead. Police reported that troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash on I-93 northbound near exit 31 in Wilmington around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Police...
Worcester-Providence Turnpike crash: Wrong-way driver killed in collision
A man driving in the opposite direction he was supposed to on Route 146 in Uxbridge was killed in a crash with another car Friday night, according to authorities. Police received reports around 10:20 p.m. of a driver in a 2006 Chrysler 300 going south on the northbound side of the highway, which is also called the Worcester-Providence Turnpike. Roughly five minutes later, first responders were told the car had crashed into another vehicle, a 2019 Mazda CX5, about a half-mile from the Rhode Island border, law enforcement said.
NECN
1 Injured in Overnight Worcester Shooting
Authorities in Worcester, Massachusetts are investigating a shooting overnight Saturday that left at least one person injured. Police responded to an area of Main Street shortly before 2a.m. for a reported fight with a ShotSpotter activation. Police learned shortly after arriving on the scene that a man checked into a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Deputies investigate three-vehicle crash in Madison
MADISON, Maine — Somerset County deputies responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of White School House Road and Route 201 in Madison around 8:12 a.m. on Friday. Deputies Ron Blodgett and Jeffrey Brann responded to the scene at what is known as Clough's Corner,...
fallriverreporter.com
One dead, another injured, in wrong way crash near Massachusetts, Rhode Island border
A Massachusetts man has died, and another injured, after a serious wrong-way crash on Friday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 10:15 p.m., Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to the Millbury Barracks responded to reports of a 2006 Chrysler 300, operated by a 42-year-old man from Douglas, being operated southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 146 in Uxbridge. At approximately 10:24 p.m. responding cruisers were advised the vehicle crashed into a 2019 Mazda CX5, operated by a 57-year-old man from Worcester, approximately one-half mile prior to the Rhode Island border. The operator of the wrong-way vehicle sustained serious injuries in the crash. The operator of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.
Man killed in wrong-way crash in Uxbridge
A Douglas man was killed in a wrong-way crash in Uxbridge on Friday night, state police said. At approximately 10:19 p.m., troopers responded to reports of a 2006 Chrysler 300, driven by a 42-year-old man from Douglas, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 146 in Uxbridge. A few...
wabi.tv
Sheriff’s deputy accused of assaulting wife indicted by Kennebec County Grand Jury
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Kennebec County sheriff’s deputy accused of assaulting his wife at home while off-duty has been indicted on multiple charges by a Kennebec County Grand Jury. Daniel Ross, 29, has been formally charged with five counts of domestic violence assault, four counts of domestic violence...
wabi.tv
Crash on Route 1A in Holden causes traffic delays
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A two-vehicle crash in Holden blocked and then rerouted traffic on Route 1A Friday afternoon. Police say just before 4:30 p.m., a teenager driving a car traveling eastbound crossed the centerline, and struck another vehicle head on in the westbound lane. The teen was taken to...
Mother killed in early morning Mattapan shooting
BOSTON – A woman was killed early Sunday morning during a shooting in Mattapan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Fairlawn Ave.Boston police officers found an adult woman who had been shot. Boston EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition told WBZ-TV that the victim was a 34-year-old mother and her 12-year-old son witnessed the shooting. "The loss of a life to this type of violence and tragedy is heartwrenching. It's painful so we're saddened that we're experiencing just another instance of community trauma where a young life has been lost," said Peterson. A...
